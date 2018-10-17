Consolidated Edison: The Electric Sunshine Corporation

Given the current valuation and their history of dividends, I assembled a dividend discount model, which you can find below.

Many years ago, and I mean many years ago, my class performed a musical called The Electric Sunshine Man about the life and inventions of one Thomas Alva Edison. Thomas Edison, as I hope you all know, invented many, many things. One of the most famous inventions was undoubtedly the incandescent light bulb (electric sunshine). The roots of today's Consolidated Edison Inc.'s (ED) electric business go back to the early 1880s and the Edison Illuminating Company of New York with 59 customers.

Today Con Ed, as it is commonly called, provides electric service to approximately 3.4 million customers and gas service to approximately 1.1 million customers in the New York City area. ED has $12 billion in operating revenues and $48 billion in assets. (Source: 2017 Annual Report)

However, I did not purchase shares of Consolidated Edison out of any sense of nostalgia. Not only have I owned this stock in the past, but many people in the Dividend Growth community consider it a cornerstone of their portfolio. This is a very, very solid company with a long track record of results. Let's take a look at those.

Net Income

Is there a more important metric than net income? I would say probably not. As you can see since 2010, the net income for ED has risen from $1.003 billion to $1.525 billion at the end of FY17. You can also see that the share price has mostly paced the net income line until recently. Just based on the below chart, you might expect to see the share price of ED in the $90s instead of the mid-70s.

Just to compare ED to a few of my other favorite utilities stocks, namely Southern Company (SO) which I own and Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), I put the table below together:

Obviously, something has gone horribly wrong at Southern Company, and if you've been following that stock, you surely know about the mess at the Vogtle nuclear plant. One could write an entire article about just that, and there are plenty of articles about just that on Seeking Alpha if you want to read them but I'm not going to rehash it on an article primarily about Consolidated Edison.

You can see that ED has steadily grown their net income over the past five years, and over the trailing twelve months (ttm), their net income is $1.578 billion, so it continues to grow.

Just to make sure this is not a fluke, let us also look at the earnings per share (EPS) and the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for these three companies.

EPS/EBITDA

Since a picture is worth the proverbial thousand words, let's see those EPS numbers graphically.

The takeaway from the above chart is, to me, how steady ED has been. Surely, DUK appears to be trending generally up, but for a utility what I'm looking for is slow and steady. So can we expect this to continue?

Well, according to Morningstar.com (subscription required), "The current regulatory framework should allow earnings at Con Ed's utilities to grow over 5% per year." So, yeah, the regulatory environment should help ED continue their slow and steady march upwards, as far as earnings go.

The EBITDA numbers look pretty much the same, though DUK looks better or at least more consistent in this graph below.

Price To Sales Ratio

I'm using price to sales ratio to compare these three utilities because it is useful valuing stocks in the same industry.

Table created by author, data from Marketwatch.com and TD Ameritrade

So we see that Southern actually beats out Con Ed, slightly. What this shows me is that if I purchase one dollar of ED, I would be buying roughly the same amount of revenue as one dollar of SO would buy, even though SO has been beaten up so badly by the Vogtle nuclear mess.

However, the price to sales ratio does not take into account things like the balance sheet.

Debt To Equity

The Debt to Equity ratio does look at the balance sheet. In fact, it is a wonderful way to evaluate utilities given their heavy debt loads.

The higher a debt to equity ratio, the more leveraged a company is. If a company is more leveraged, to me that is less appealing. It is up to you to decide for yourself, but I am debt-averse. I am going to list the ratios as given by Morningstar over the last five years.

Table created by author, data from Morningstar.com

Show Me The Money!

Consolidated Edison is a Dividend Champion, having raised their dividend for 44 consecutive years. Their current dividend yield is 3.8% and the 5-year growth rate is 2.7% (data from the DRiP Investing Resource Center).

While this is not a terribly high yield for a utility, the track record is impressive. This graph shows you how consistent this company has been at raising its dividend. So what is the value of a company like this?

Dividend Discount Model

Fortunately, there is a way to value a company given the dividends that a company pays or will pay in the future. The theory is to take the present value of all of the future dividend payments and add them up. The math is too complex for this article, but believe me that the infinite series of the present value of the dividends is simplified to the following equation:

Price per share = D / (r - g)

Where:

D = the Dividend (yearly) of the stock

r = the cost of capital, sometimes called Weighted Average Cost of Capital, or WACC

g = the growth of the dividend, in perpetuity

Well D is very simple, it is a known quantity and can be found on any financial website so let's use our favorite financial website (Seeking Alpha). The forward dividend rate for ED is $2.86.

The next one, cost of capital or "r," is a little more challenging and requires us to either do a lot more math than we want to do or to take someone else's word for it. Normally, I like to do my own work, especially when my money is involved, but in this case, I will lean on Morningstar, and they said:

We use a 6.2% cost of capital in our discounted cash flow valuation, which incorporates a 7.5% cost of equity.

OK, perfect. So we will use 6.2% for the variable r.

So what do we do for growth rate? Fortunately, for a company that is very consistent and has a very long track record, this is not the hardest thing to estimate. The one, three, and five-year growth rates for ED are 3.0, 3.1, and 2.7% respectively. I started with 2.70% to be a little bit conservative, and went up to 3.0% to see what would happen. See below:

D r g Price 2.86 6.20% 2.70% 81.71 2.86 6.20% 2.80% 84.12 2.86 6.20% 2.90% 86.67 2.86 6.20% 3.00% 89.38 2.86 6.20% 2.40% 75.26

On Friday, October 12, the stock closed at $75.23. As you can see, if the long-term growth rate were to be assumed at 2.40% the price predicted by the dividend discount model would be pretty spot on. I think that assuming a growth rate in the dividend higher than 2.40% is fairly safe, especially given the heavily regulated environment the utility operates in. Even at 2.80% future growth, there is almost ten dollars of upside in the stock given its current price. Therefore, based on the dividend discount model, I consider ED to be slightly undervalued.

My History With ED

As I mentioned, I have owned ED in the past in this account. I purchased 36 shares in April of 2008 for $1,502.44, or $41.73 per share. Four years later, in May of 2012, I sold them for $60.17 per share for a total of $2,165.98. In those four years, I also collected $363.78 in dividends.

In a way, I wish I had held it, but with the proceeds of the sale of ED, I purchased BlackRock Inc. (BLK) which I have been quite happy with. I would be pleased to get a 9.4% annualized return on this most recent purchase of ED and I will happily hold it for as long as it makes sense.

Possible Growth Opportunities

Con Ed recently agreed to purchase $1.5 billion of solar power assets from Sempra Energy (SRE). This deal will more than double the renewable portfolio of ED. These assets are primarily in the southwest, a long way away from those first 59 customers of Mr. Edison's.

The additional revenue will eventually fall down to the bottom line and further increase their EPS and EBITDA numbers that as we saw above have been steadily increasing. This deal should help that continue.

Possible Challenges

Despite the utility having the best balance sheet of the three I looked at, their debt has been steadily increasing these past five years. This Sempra deal will further increase their debt when the deal closes. With rising interest rates this may eventually catch up to Con Ed, and at the very least a rising interest expense might keep the growth rate of the dividend depressed. If their cost to borrow money goes up, that will affect their cost of capital. If their cost of capital goes up, that would affect the dividend discount model valuation in a bad way and the present value of the future dividends might be less than the current price of ED.

Interest rates rising may cause more income-seeking investors to flee utilities and other "bond surrogates" to sell stocks like ED and buy the actual bonds for income. Ten-year treasuries are approaching 3.2%, not much higher than ED's current dividend yield. If the Fed continues on their current path, the yield on a ten-year treasury may eventually surpass 3.8% and ED would almost certainly be pressured.

Let Me Sum Up

Consolidated Edison is an old (1823) and established company, with a long track record of delivering results. ED has steadily growing earnings, both in terms of EPS and EBITDA, and in the current environment they are projected to grow them at 5% per year well into the future.

Even though shares of Southern Company have been abused lately and trade just a hair above their 52-week low, the price to sales ratio for ED and SO are roughly the same.

They have the most stout balance sheet among the three companies I looked at. They have raised the dividend for 44 straight years, and counting, and the next raise is expected to be announced in January for the March payment. They have a 3.8% dividend yield and given the results of my dividend discount model analysis, I feel the stock is approximately 10% undervalued.

I have purchased ED in the past, and was very happy with it. I am not sure what brought me to sell it, I can only guess I thought it was becoming overvalued. But I wasn't writing articles at the time and did not as a rule document my thoughts on a weekly or monthly basis so I can't be sure.

Do your own due diligence. I found this stock to be right for me and my situation at this time. I hope you enjoyed the article. Thanks for reading, and as always best of luck!

