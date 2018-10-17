This Housing Bubble Is Different From The Last

In looking over cost and debt data, it appears at first glance as though we have reached new levels in a housing bubble forming.

Like the overwhelming majority of active investors out there today, I participated in and recovered from the 2007/2008 financial crisis, the worst economic downturn since The Great Depression. Leading up to the downturn, home prices reached unprecedented levels and, in retrospect, the signs should have been easy to see before the downturn, but as they say, hindsight is 20/20. Fast forward to today, and we are living in a world where not only is the stock market notching all-time highs, home prices, even relative to income levels, are at a height that would make buyers and sellers at the top of the last bubble blush. At first glance, this points to a possible bubble of epic proportions, but when you dig down, the saying that “this time is different” is likely true in some important respects.

Home prices look incredibly high

One way to evaluate home prices is to look at what has been called the Case-Shiller Index. This index was created by Robert Shiller and Karl Case in the late 1980s with the goal of tracking home prices, initially in the Boston area. Since then, it has been one gauge of how warm or cold the national housing market is at any point in time. Back just before the last crisis, the index peaked at 184.38. As the crisis came about and then worsened, the figure dropped, pushed down by plummeting home values until it dipped below the 140 level.

In the image above, you can see something that I believe to be astonishing: home prices haven’t just rebounded, they’ve grown high enough to eclipse the high prices they were going for prior to the last crisis. In fact, according to the St. Louis Fed’s FRED Database, that figure now stands at 205.34, about 11.4% higher than it was more than a decade ago.

At first glance, this chart may look terrifying and for good reason. With prices as elevated as they are nationwide, it’s clear that there is likely a pricing bubble in this space. However, there’s a huge difference between a pricing bubble and a debt-fueled one. In a pricing bubble scenario, there is always a risk that investors could lose out, but in most cases the high prices collapsing should not negatively-affect the broader market because there’s a lack of contagion-related risk.

To see which kind of bubble we are dealing with, I looked up the next image, with a graph illustrated below. In it, you can see total mortgage debt outstanding in the US across all parties. If the Federal Reserve is correct in its measurements, there is around $15.13 trillion worth of mortgage debt on the market today. To put this in perspective, at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter of 2008, we saw mortgage debts of $14.808 trillion. Today’s level is the third-consecutive quarter where we have seen mortgage debt exceed 2008’s level.

But this is not a debt-fueled bubble necessarily

Looking at the data so far, it’s probably tempting to conclude the worst, but there’s still more to the picture than all of this. For starters, let’s look at the graph below, which charts out mortgage debt relative to total US GDP. As you can see, not only was there a great deal of mortgage debt outstanding before the collapse, you also would have seen that debt rise rather meaningfully as a percent of total GDP. At the start of 2007, for instance, mortgage debt relative to GDP was 0.9725. This figure peaked at 1.0216 later on as the economy shrank.

Since the end of the crisis, a fairly strong economy, coupled with, it seems, stricter lending standards, have resulted in mortgage debt rising at a rate that is far slower than what the economy has managed. According to my math, the figure is now down to 0.7413, 27.4% lower than the nationwide peak. It’s worth mentioning, by the way, that there’s one thing we can do to bolster these assumptions.

In the graph above, you can see what is referred to as the Mortgage DSR (debt service ratio). This measure represents the percent of disposable income from the average person that is allocated toward debt service payments and other related financial obligations. At the peak of the crisis, this figure rose to 7.22%, but since then it has declined steadily and now sits comfortably at 4.24%. What this suggests is that a lesser financial burden is being placed on homebuyers today than it was in the past. This could be due, in part, to rising incomes, but more significant contributors, probably, are low interest rates and larger down payments on homes that are purchased.

In the final graph, shown below, I decided to look at the supply of homes in the US as measured by months of supply. What this data illustrates is that, following the price collapse after the downturn, the supply of homes in the US has continued to rise, but even at 6.1 months worth of supply today, this figure is still at or below most of the past several decades. Even so, this persistent uptrend does seem to indicate that there could be a basis for a softening of prices in the not-too-distant future. After all, the more this figure grows, the more opportunities homebuyers will have access to.

Takeaway

Right now, it looks an awful lot like the US has a housing price bubble. Looking deeper, it looks like this could also be a debt-fueled one forming, but when you compare mortgage data to GDP and when you look at the Mortgage DSR, it becomes clear that while mortgage debt is rising, figures are well below where they have been in the past. This indicates to me that while we could be looking at a pricing bubble, the debt component is not unreasonably high.

