Bekaert: Still Wants To Double Its EBIT Margin, But Is Facing Severe Headwinds

The heavy investment in the working capital position has pushed the net debt to 1.34B EUR and the net debt/EBITDA ratio to in excess of 3.

Introduction

I was getting quite interested in Bekaert (OTC:BEKSF) (OTCPK:BEKAY) after checking up on the company in December last year, but I was proven to be wrong by the market as Bekaert's share price lost approximately 50% of its value in the past 10 months on deteriorating market circumstances. Approximately one week before announcing the financial results of the first semester, Bekaert issued a profit warning and revised its full-year outlook, and this obviously had a negative impact on its share price.

Although Bekaert is no longer part of the BEL 20 index, the liquidity on Euronext Brussels remains superior to its other listings. The ticker symbol in Brussels is BEKB, and the average daily volume is 165,000 shares. The current share price (the closing price of Monday, October 15) of Bekaert is 19.49 EUR. You may want to re-read my article from last year to get a better understanding of Bekaert's business model.

The first half of the year was pretty weak, and this spooked the market

Approximately one week before releasing the full results over the first half of the year, Bekaert announced it was revising its 2018 outlook down due to the volatility of wire rod prices, the trade wars and in general, just the tougher conditions on the market where inflationary expenses also could not be fully passed on to the client. (Note: unfortunately, Bekaert doesn't provide unique links to its press releases, but all relevant material could be found here).

Bekaert did report a nice 3% revenue increase to 2.16B EUR in the first half of the year, but the total amount of operating expenses increased by almost 10%, which caused the gross profit to contract by 23% to 292M EUR. Unfortunately, the impact of the higher expenses could not be mitigated by cutting costs on other parts of the production and sales chain. The selling expenses decreased, but Bekaert saw its administrative and R&D expenses increase, and this resulted in a 37% lower EBIT. The EBIT in H1 came in at just 111M EUR (compared to 176M EUR in H1 2017), and according to Bekaert, its EBITDA was approximately 214M EUR (down from 297M EUR last year). The EBIT margin of 5% is also substantially lower than the 10% Bekaert has been eyeing.

'Disastrous' is a big word, but I think there's no other way to describe the 40% decrease in the net income attributable to Bekaert's shareholders. The EPS in H1 2018 came in at 0.96 EUR/share, which is substantially lower than the 1.53 EUR and 1.72 EUR it generated as EPS in respectively H1 and H2 2017. There's no way to sugarcoat this, the first semester this year was bad for Bekaert.

After reading through the income statement, I was then only hoping for Bekaert to be at least free cash flow positive, so it can continue to work on improving its balance sheet (as I will explain later, the net debt/EBITDA ratio has been increasing, and that's a worrisome evolution). According to the cash flow statement, Bekaert generated an operating cash flow of 147.4M EUR, but this excludes a 20M EUR interest payment as well as a 13.3M EUR tax discrepancy (as Bekaert paid more taxes - related to FY 2017- than it would have been due over the first half of the year). This means the adjusted operating cash flow was roughly 141M EUR, and after paying for the 96M EUR in capital expenditures, Bekaert generated a total free cash flow result of 45M EUR.

That's not great, as the dividend (which fortunately is only paid annual) cost the company in excess of 60M EUR, which would reduce the net dispensable free cash flow result on an annual basis to just 25-30M EUR (after taking the dividend into consideration).

The situation remains uncertain

And although a free cash flow result of 90M EUR represents almost 1.5 EUR per share (which is very decent given the current share price), the dividend policy is having a negative impact on Bekaert's potential to bring down its debt level. Please note the annualized 90M EUR in free cash flow includes an annualized top-up payment into the pension fund of 35.5M EUR in cash.

Due to the heavy investments in its working capital position, Bekaert saw its net debt increase to 1.34B EUR. A higher net debt, combined with a lower EBITDA, is a reason to be worried as it could put the company's ability to refinance itself in jeopardy. The net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 3.1, and that's pretty high.

Also, keep in mind this net debt figure does not take the total pension liability to the tune of almost 260M EUR into account. But I'm not worried, as that's a relatively low pension deficit, and it's definitely manageable with the current rate of 35.5M EUR per year in top-up payments. A higher interest rate will also have a positive impact on the pension deficits, so it's not the pension deficit but the real net debt that's an issue.

I think Bekaert could get away with reducing its top-up payments, and that could be an interesting move if, and only if, the cash would then be used to reduce the net debt on the balance sheet. The dividend is absolutely safe, but it could be in the shareholders' best interest to just forego the dividend for a few years as that would have a meaningful impact on the balance sheet. A current leverage ratio of in excess of 3 is just too high, and considering the situation on the steel wire and coating markets remains uncertain, we can't just rely on an increasing EBITDA to keep the debt ratio under control.

And of course, getting some cash back out of the working capital investments would also push the net debt/EBITDA ratio below 3 again.

Investment thesis

I'm not giving up on Bekaert, but having written puts with strike prices of 30 and 24 EUR, both expiring in December, might not have been my best move. Despite the very obvious slowdown in Bekaert's financial performance, I do think the company still offers value and the free cash flow result will still be a very respectable 90M EUR (or 1.5 EUR per share) for this year, but it's a pity to see the majority will have to be spent on the dividend. Keep in mind the 90M EUR in free cash flow includes the annualized 35.5M EUR in top-up payments to keep the pension deficit under control. The normalized FCF/share, excluding these pension payments, would be approximately 2 EUR per share.

Yes, as a future shareholder, I will certainly enjoy the dividend yield (approximately 5.8%), but as I have a more longer term vision on the companies I do invest in, I think Bekaert needs to maximize the cash it's spending on reducing its net debt.

When all is said and done, my average purchase price (after taking the option premiums into account) will be around 25 EUR per share, which is approximately 25% higher than the current share price. I would consider writing another put option that's currently out of the money to try to further reduce the average buying price, but given the uncertain outlook in Bekaert's business divisions, I am not willing to go overweight on Bekaert in my personal portfolio.

