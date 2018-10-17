Safety At Citigroup

1st Citigroup Update

Recently, I wrote an investment thesis for Citigroup (C). Since that time Citigroup has released their 3rd Quarter Financial results. Often, I don’t see the purpose of doing a quarterly review of a business. My reason for this is visible in the sheer number of factors that have remained constant for Citigroup over the last few months. A large mature firm such as Citigroup doesn’t often experience changes that are worth speaking about over such a short period.

However, a few things can be seen this quarter that does illuminate the direction that Citigroup is heading in. Given the mature nature of Citigroup's operations and the limited potential for further organic growth. Valuation becomes entirely focused on how the firm is distributing its cash flows to its shareholders, as well as the security of its share price. This most recent quarter result demonstrates how Citigroup is directing its excess cash flows to shareholders and will likely continue in the future.

In the 3rd Quarter of 2018, Citigroup delivered on returning $6 billion to shareholders and has expressly stated its intention to distribute a total of $17.6 billion to shareholders through share buybacks; this is listed on page 210 of their 2Q 2018 10-Q, and there is every reason to believe that this will occur. Recent effects of tax reform, as well as rising interest rates, also serve to increase Citigroup's cash flows, which is a plus in this type of valuation.

Quantitative And Qualitative Factors

The effects that tax reform, rising interest rates, as well as share buybacks provide upward pressure to the share price of Citigroup's stock. This would give an investor a relative degree of safety and meet the first half of Benjamin Graham's definition of an investment. He stated that an investment is a security that provides a relative safety of principal as well as an adequate return. Specially referring to the effect that the share buybacks may have, the strength of this upward effect may vary based on investor sentiment toward the buybacks.

Citigroup has stated their plan to return $17.6 billion to investors through June 30th, 2019 starting in the 3rd Quarter of 2018. It is also noteworthy how this is an increase from the $15.6 billion that Citigroup used to repurchase shares in 2017. Citigroup is showing that they are keeping their word by distributing $6 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks in the 3rd Quarter this year, with $11.6 billion more to complete between now and the end of June 2019.

Tax reform is in a way an extension to the benefit that share buybacks have and will add upward pressure to the share price. Getting into the numbers, net income is up 28.2% since the first quarter of 2016, and this is factoring in the effects of tax reform. Again, this only further demonstrates the strength of Citigroup's current financial position. It also makes the inference that Citigroup will keep returning value to shareholders at the current rate or higher, a likely occurrence and not just wishful thinking.

Next moving on to interest rates, it is very clear how rising interest rates are helping Citigroup as historically 62% of their total net revenue comes directly from net interest income. A strong economy combined with rising interest rates means that originating loans will become more profitable for Citigroup without leading to a significant decrease in the volume of loans being originated.

Thus, there is another clear source of upward pressure for the share price of Citigroup. The additional upward pressure also demonstrates how Citigroup is a safe haven-type investment for an investor in this rising interest rate environment. Speaking more quantitatively,

Valuation

Citigroup currently has $11.6 billion left in promised share buybacks in 2018. Assuming all $11.6 billion were purchased tomorrow, it would raise the annual EPS to $8. An EPS of $8 would justify a share price in the $80-$120 range depending on the P/E which may vary based on sentiment and other macroeconomic factors. What is particularly striking about this example is the current share price is $69.71, and the share buyback is already happening.

An investor could feel extremely confident that Citigroup's share price has a healthy amount of room to rise in a relatively short period of time. If Citigroup continues this share buyback policy into future years, the effect on share price may become even more pronounced. This isn’t even factoring in the potential synergies from rising interest rates either, as a large part of Citigroup's revenue is gathered from interest. However, rising interest rates may cause a drag on stock in general. Thus, it is difficult to predict an exact share price; doing so seems to serve little purposes in a volatile environment.

Recommendation

These are all pretty clear reasons why Citigroup remains a buy and why I still view my previous investment thesis as intact and viable moving forward unedited. Citigroup may very well provide a safe haven for those looking to reduce their exposure to other sectors or stocks that might not fare as well in this changing economic environment. It is important for investors to stay frosty and change with the changing times. Attempting to do anything else would be tantamount to trying to ram a square peg through a round hole and likely lead to failure. Citigroup remains a sound investment and will likely remain so into the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in C over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.