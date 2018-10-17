New York REIT: A Narrow Window Of Opportunity Opens

The company provides the opportunity to earn a compelling rate of return with almost no risk, although there will be no liquidity in the stock.

With a de-listing of the company imminent, now appears to be the absolute best time to invest in New York REIT.

The liquidation plan by management has gone anything but smoothly and New York REIT has delivered distributions which have under performed expectations.

Background

New York REIT (NYRT) has been in a drawn out liquidation process which has been taking much longer to play out than investors would have originally expected. I have been watching this deal, waiting patiently on the sidelines for the right entry point. The primary difficulty both investors and management faced was the difficulty of calculating the expected liquidation value of New York REIT’s properties in a challenging New York real estate environment. In short, there were delays and there was no certainty regarding the future payouts and the company unloaded its portfolio for significantly less than investors had hoped.

Now the situation appears different. New York REIT has declared its last liquidating dividend of $3.25 following the sale of the Viceroy Hotel and will de-list from the New York stock exchange on the 2nd of November into a liquidating trust. While investors will have no liquidity in their investment, I believe that purchasing the stock now offers the most compelling risk/reward point of entry with the greatest amount of certainty. Investors could earn a greater than 20% annualized rate of return on the investment with a significant margin of safety. In the rest of this piece, I’ll explain how.

The Trophy Asset

New York REIT has just one remaining asset- its 50.1% interest in Worldwide Plaza. Worldwide Plaza was designed by David Childs of Skidmore Owings & Merrill. The fifty-story, 2.1MM square-foot office tower is home to the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, and the Japanese Investment bank, Nomura Holdings.

New York REIT decided not to sell the entire Worldwide Plaza due to a soft New York real estate market and the amount of debt which was on the building. There were simply no buyers willing to purchase. Instead, the business partnered with RXR Reality and SL Green realty Corp to pay down debt, renovate and ultimately sell the building for a higher price.

Former CEO Wendy Silverstein stated that they are looking to obtain a price of between $1.9 billion and $2.2 billion at the expected time of sale in November 2021. This is significantly higher than the $1.7 billion agreed upon purchase price paid by RXR Reality. In order to execute on this plan both partners have set aside $90 million dollars for a combined total of $180 million dollars to renovate the building. The company plans to use as much of this capital as necessary and ultimately return any surplus to shareholders at the final point of liquidation after completing the renovations.

The company estimates from its most recent quarterly filing that it will pay shareholders a liquidating value of $21.84 (**Note** I have subtracted the recent liquidating dividend for simplicity). With the stock trading at $14.19 currently, that implies around a 15% annual rate of return if the building is sold in the next three years.

Valuing One Worldwide Plaza

Clearly the most important investment factor is the valuation of One Worldwide Plaza. Investors much determine if New York REIT can indeed fetch the transaction value which they expect. This is not as easy as it appears. In July 2009, Deutsche Bank agreed to sell Worldwide Plaza for just $600 million after a previous sale of a whopping US$1.7 billion in February 2007. Evidently, the value of the property is highly dependent on market conditions in New York.

However, valuing the building at $1.725 billion based on 2,080,000/sf comes out to just $829/ft. This is a very attractive price and with the reserve of $90 million by NYRT and a similar amount by its partner, a great deal of upgrading, modernization and renovation can add significant upside to the current valuation. 245 Park Ave, another corner-building in Midtown, has the similar conditions (location, age, floors) as One Worldwide Plaza. It was just sold for $1,243/SF in May, 2017. Ultimately based off where the market is currently, I don’t see any reason that the building would not fetch the price management expects.

Potential Upside

In addition to the sale price, there are contractual rents at Worldwide Plaza that generate predictable cash flow during the estimated three and a half year hold period which, net of expenses, management expects there would be $4.74 per share versus the $1.16 per share currently accrued for liquidation accounting purposes. I don’t think that this is being factored into the liquidation value at the moment and would give investors a higher than predicted return. Moreover, any of the reserve which has not been used to better the building will be returned to shareholders. $90 million is a significant amount which has been set aside for renovation and I don’t believe that New York REIT will use all of this reserve. I see shareholders can expect to see a significant amount of this money back.

Potential investors will completely loose liquidity. Let me make this clear on the 2nd of November when the stock de=lists and goes into a liquidating trust, you will not be able to sell your investment or trade your stock. You will only receive the liquidating distributions as the company receives rent and then ultimately sells One Worldwide Plaza. This can provide a nice windfall for your portfolio; however you should not invest if you need money short term.

With the stock expected to de-list at around $14.19 and ultimate distributions expected to amount to greater than $25 ($21 from sales price + $4.74 from rents + any reserve left over) investors could expect to see a 20 percent return on investment if all goes smoothly. Even in the absolute worst case scenario, I think investors would earn at least a ten percent return.

Risks & Probability of downside.

All of the real estate assets in the New York is subject to risk in the event of a downturn in the commercial real estate industry. A downturn in New York City’s economy, or in the overall national economy could, for example, result in reduced demand for office space. Clearly, New York transaction volume is down significantly year-over-year – caused by a combination of geopolitical tension, Fed rate hikes and stricter CFIUS stance on foreign acquisition of US properties.

Rising interest rates could also significantly affect the sales price of the building. Clearly the Fed has been hiking more aggressively than some investors expected and this puts significant pressure on potential buyers. While the building was refinanced at a blended interest rate of 3.98% if interest rates approach 6% in the coming three years, the building could expect to fetch significantly less due to the cost of borrowing.

Similarly, there is no guarantee that the existing tenants stay. Although, it seems that most of the businesses operating in Worldwide Plaza are still under lease and it is highly likely that New York REIT will be able to collect the $4+ per share that they predict in rents. Yes, circumstances could always change, but I don’t see it as likely that they would allow the building to remain vacant for a couple of years.

Takeaways

The New York REIT saga is finally coming to end. In its final chapter, NYRT is finally becoming the low-risk, low correlation, event-driven/absolute return investment that it was promised to be. NYRT makes an excellent vehicle for patient investors to park long-term cash, with the potential to achieve market beating returns with a much lower level of risk. Yes there is always the case that things could turn south, but I feel that there is a significant enough margin of safety to invest at these price levels.

