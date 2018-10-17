Canadian Western Bank: Outlook Remains Favorable Despite Recent Pullback In Its Share Price

Investment Thesis

The share price of Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) [TSX:CWB] has pulled back by about 15% since mid-August 2018. Nevertheless, its outlook remains favorable. The bank continues to expect net interest margin expansion in 2018 and 2019. In addition, its mortgage loans are expected to continue to grow at rates much higher than other larger Canadian banks. The bank currently pays a dividend with a dividend yield of about 3.1%. Its shares are slightly undervalued.

Outlook Remains Favorable

Net interest margin expansion

About 90% of Canadian Western Bank’s revenue comes from net interest income. Therefore, any net interest margin expansion will have a positive impact on its revenue. Fortunately, Canada is in a rate increase cycle since mid-2017. Canadian Western Bank’s NIM is on an upward trend as well (see chart below). In fact, its Q3 2018 NIM of 2.64% is 5 basis points higher than the same period last year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking forward, we believe Canada’s central bank will gradually raise its key interest rate. There will likely be another rate hike this year (probably in October) and probably two more hikes in 2019 (see table below). These rate hikes should help increase Canadian Western Bank’s NIM. This will result in higher interest income in the next few quarters. The company currently projects an NIM expansion of about 5 bps in its fiscal 2018

Source: RBC Economics

Better than expected residential mortgages and personal guidance

We like the fact that Canadian Western Bank's personal loans and mortgages increased by 12% year over year. This rate is much better than its larger Canadian peers. In fact, the larger 5 Canadian banks only increased their loans and mortgages by about mid-single digits in Q3 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking forward, we expect the company to continue to grow its mortgage at rates above other banks due to its higher exposure in Western Canada. As the charts below show, real GDP growth rates in Alberta and British Columbia in 2018 are expected to be higher than the national average. Similarly, both provinces expected robust GDP growth rates in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

Valuation Analysis

We have included in the table below the P/E ratios of Canadian Western Bank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Canadian Western Bank’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 11x is slightly higher than the 10.8x average of its Canadian peers. It is also the same as its 5-year average of 11.0x.

Share Price (C$) on Oct. 12 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year P/E Ratio (Forward) Canadian Western Bank $33.05 $3.01 11.0 $3.24 10.2 11.0 National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) $63.41 $5.97 10.6 $6.37 10.0 10.0 Scotiabank (BNS) $71.71 $7.01 10.2 $7.46 9.6 11.1 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $102.89 $8.95 11.5 $9.63 10.7 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $74.29 $6.45 11.5 $6.92 10.7 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $98.78 $8.50 11.6 $9.00 11.0 11.7 CIBC (CM) $115.71 $12.21 9.5 $12.56 9.2 10.1 Average 10.8 10.2 11.0

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Let us now take a look at Canadian Western Bank’s P/E ratios in the past 10 years. As the chart below shows, the bank’s P/E ratios fell back down to about 5x twice. The first time was back in 2009 during the Great Recession. The second time was in 2016 when the energy market crashed. Other than these two events, shares of Canadian Western Bank have traded between the range of 12.0x and 16.0x. Therefore, its current P/E ratio of 12.0x is in the low end of this range. At the moment, any systematic risk that might push its valuation down to the 2009 or 2016 range is quite low.

Source: YCharts

3.1%-yielding dividend

Canadian Western Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.26 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.1%. While its dividend yield is below the top 5 Canadian banks (typically in the range of 3.5% to 4.5%), the bank has a low payout ratio. Its payout ratio of 38% in 2017 is even lower than the 40% to 50% payout ratios of the top 5 Canadian banks.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Canadian Western Bank has higher exposure to Western Canada than many other national banks. Alberta represents about 32% of its total loan portfolio. Although the bank has no direct exposure to oil and gas production, given the fact that Alberta’s economy is heavily dependent on the energy sector, a drastic decline in energy price can negatively impact Alberta’s economy. This will hurt Canadian Western Bank’s top and bottom lines, especially in its equipment financing and leasing business. In addition, its share price can also tumble in such an environment.

Investor Takeaway

Despite recent pullback in its share price, Canadian Western Bank’s outlook remains positive. Its shares are currently slightly undervalued. We believe its share price is attractive. If its share price drops further, it will be even more attractive.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

