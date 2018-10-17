Why Pagseguro Rallied Today And Why It Should Continue

Both Stone's indicated valuation range and newly-disclosed interest from Warren Buffett in the space are bullish for PAGS.

As I described in my first article on Pagseguro (PAGS) in June, PAGS is a Brazilian payment processing company that is focused on the SMB segment. It is fair, in my opinion, to think of PAGS as the "Square (SQ) of Brazil."

The purpose of this article is to address the Stone (STNE) IPO and what I think are the positive implications for PAGS shares.

Stone IPO

StoneCo Ltd, or Stone (STNE), is currently in the process of listing on Nasdaq. They are a payment processor in Brazil that, like PAGS, has single digit market share in the country.

Unlike PAGS, Stone focuses more on larger-sized customers. This is why Stone cites companies such as Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY) and Redecard (ITUB), the two most established legacy payment processors in Brazil, as their primary competitors, while PAGS is listed as an "other" competitor in their IPO filing.

Source: STNE F-1

Here are some high-level numbers from Stone's IPO filing (I estimate full year CY18 numbers; Stone has disclosed financials for the first 3 quarters):

Source: STNE F-1, CVC estimates

For reference, here is the same information for PAGS:

Source: PAGS Q218, CVC estimates

STNE is growing somewhat faster than PAGS (albeit from a smaller scale) as can be seen from above. It is also being priced at a 75% premium to PAGS in terms of EV/S and a 150%+ premium in terms of P/E based on CY18. This seems like far too large a premium.

Implications for PAGS

Stone is primarily focused on the larger business segment of the market dominated by Cielo and Redecard and has a much less significant presence within SMBs (where PAGS is focused). Thus, I don't believe that investors will necessarily view Stone as a new competitive risk. To clarify this statement, Stone's IPO has essentially zero to do with whether they are a competitive risk to PAGS or not, but given both are listed/listing in the US, I assume many investors here were not previously aware of Stone. So there is a risk that new awareness could lead to a perception of new competitive risk in the minds' of US investors. I don't believe this will be the case.

Instead, I believe that the Stone IPO should be quite bullish for PAGS stock for two main reasons:

1) Huge implied valuation premium for STNE relative to PAGS based on initial filing range (as shown above).

While STNE is currently growing somewhat faster than PAGS, I do not believe that STNE deserves a 150%+ premium (based on P/E) relative to where PAGS trades. While this could imply that the STNE IPO is simply overpriced, I don't believe this to be the case (unless Warren Buffett has suddenly become a sucker!); it indicates to me that PAGS shares are significantly undervalued.

2) Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) interest in buying roughly 30% of the shares being offered in the IPO. Nothing like Buffett buying into a space to buoy investor interest!

Source: STNE F-1

This was the most interesting incremental item disclosed in today's updated F-1 filing. STNE disclosed that 3 parties (2 existing shareholders and BRK) had expressed interest in buying significant amounts of the IPO. In the case of BRK, it amounts to about 30% of shares being offered in the IPO. Importantly, Berkshire's interest in buying had not been disclosed in the original F-1 from October 1. It was new information in the new October 16 filing, thus I suspect this development is not yet fully appreciated by the market.

Brazil Macro

I don't have a lot to say here. Brazil in an emerging market that should be viewed as more volatile that the US. Recently, Brazilian stocks and the Brazilian Real have rallied strongly on election result expectations. I don't have any commentary as to whether this is justified or not, but one interesting thing I'll point out is that PAGS (despite trading up 10% today) has lagged Brazilian equities recently by a meaningful margin, suggesting a mere "catch-up" with the rest of Brazil is warranted. Last six months of PAGS vs Brazil ETF (EWZ):

Source: Sentieo

Conclusion

I view the information today in Stone's updated F-1 as very bullish for PAGS shares. I expect that Stone's IPO should serve as a nice catalyst for a well-deserved re-rating of PAGS shares, which have been unjustifiably stuck in the mud since their IPO in January 2018, despite delivering outstanding results.

I'm not going to go as far as saying that PAGS is immediately worth over 2 times where its trading (which would seem reasonable based on STNE's valuation), but I do think the STNE IPO pricing range indicates that PAGS is currently extremely undervalued on a relative basis.

The disclosure of Buffett's interest in buying a large piece of the STNE IPO is a nice validation of the space (Brazilian payment processors) from the world's most renowned investor.

Despite today's initial 10% move higher on STNE's updated F-1 filing, I expect PAGS shares to move much higher near-term as STNE works its way through the IPO process and investors realize the valuation implications. I personally cannot think of another ~$10B+ company trading in the US that has this kind of an imminent catalyst for significant near-term upside.

