Is The Night Full Of Terrors For Micron?

The shares of all DRAM producers have crashed over the past months, and Micron could now be trading at 7x through earnings.

The past cycles have changed the face of the DRAM space, and now, the market is oligopolistic.

The DRAM super cycle of price growth seems to be ending after nine quarters. Or maybe not?

Source

Introduction

It seems that the super cycle of price growth for nine consecutive quarters in the DRAM space could be finally coming to an end with market research firm DRAMeXchange reporting that contract prices rose by just 1~2% quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2018 and that a decline of by 5% or more is expected in Q4 2018. What's more, DRAM prices are expected to fall by 15~20% year-on-year in 2019 due to high output in server DRAM products.

However, DRAM prices are hard to predict - for example, in April 2017, Gartner forecast that prices would peak during the second quarter of that year, which obviously didn't happen.

Yet, the majority of analysts seem to agree that winter is coming and most of us Micron (MU) investors are children of the summer who don't remember any of the past winters. Well, then let's look at the past and examine how bad this through could be for the company.

I found two fascinating old papers from the MIT library from which I'll use some information. They are from 2010 and 2013, and you can read them here and here.

Previous cycles

DRAM was invented in 1966 by Dr. Robert Dennard at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center. The DRAM market has always been cyclical, and I think there is no escaping from that.

The semiconductor memory business has always wavered between undersupply and oversupply. I think the main reason for this is that companies from the sector have to guess years in advance what the mix of products in the market will be in order to get a share of the end market. The capital investments which have to be made in manufacturing plants are very large and take place years before even knowing in detail what the detailed mix of products will be.

And the end markets for DRAM seem to be very hard to predict. For example, what happens when a groundbreaking product emerges that catches the majority by surprise? Check out this table by UBS summarizing DRAM demand in 2006 by application and predicting the demand mix in five years:

Source

And then, Apple (AAPL) presented the iPhone to the world in 2007 - each one of these had 128 MB eDRAM. By 2011, iPhone's memory would increase to 512 MB DDR2 RAM. By 2012, phones and tablets had taken a large chunk of the market:

Source

Another issue for the semiconductor business is that fabs have very high fixed costs meaning that can't stay idle - companies from the sector just have to ride out the through no matter what. And when the bear comes, you don't want to be among the slowest campers - each downturn has decreased the number of DRAM vendors, and now, we have three companies controlling 95% of the market, among them Micron:

Cost leadership is the core factor for profitability in the DRAM space, something that I think Micron has done well to learn over the past few years. At Micron's 2018 Investor Day, the head of technology development Scott DeBoer said that the company was 100% behind its rivals in terms of technology in 2013. Five years later, Micron is just 15% behind the industry in terms of cost competitiveness.

The product lifecycle of DRAM is very short due to the speed of technology innovation meaning that companies that have the leadership in launching a new product can recover their initial investment quickly. Technology followers, in turn, have difficulty in recovering initial investment because they launch new products at a mature stage where prices decrease dramatically. And a trough can be brutal for followers. For example, following the 2007 recession, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) were the only two DRAM providers with a positive operating margin by 2009:

The situation reminded me of the last great boom cycle in the uranium mining business - the shares of majors rose by several times while those of small juniors soared by the hundreds. Yet, today, after a brutal seven-year downturn, there are barely any companies left standing, and almost every producer is losing money.

Today, there are just four DRAM producers left with a market share of over 1%. The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) is a widely used measure of market concentration. According to the DOJ-FTC 2010 Horizontal Merger Guidelines, the competition agencies will regard a market in which the post-merger HHI is below 1,500 as unconcentrated, between 1,500 and 2,500 as moderately concentrated, and above 2,500 as highly concentrated.

Based on Q2 revenue data, I calculated a HHI for the DRAM space of 3,275.

Note that the market concentration of the industry has been steadily increasing over the years:

When a market consolidates, it tends to become more stable with revenue growth and profitability becoming less volatile.

And indeed, what I noticed from a Micron analyst conference from February 2017 is that peak to through revenue declines in the memory industry are becoming weaker with each cycle:

Source

Back in 2011, pricing for DRAM dropped due to with oversupply, a slowdown in PC demand, and the effects of the global economic downturn. A 4GB DRAM module was priced between $18 and $20 at the end of 2011, compared to $40 at the end of 2010.

Yet this is nothing compared to the previous cycle - In 2007, the price of 1Gb DDR2 dropped from around $10 in 2007 to under $1 in 2008.

Oligopolies and this time is different

I think that one of the major reasons that the peak to through revenue declines in the DRAM sector are moderating is the fact that there's basically an oligopoly today - Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix control over 95% of the market compared to just under 60% in 2007. I think that this has significantly changed the pricing dynamics of the industry, and the major players now seem more focused on generating profits than gaining market share.

The capital investment structure in the DRAM space is also a good indicator for the supply discipline - companies are focusing on technology transitions rather than outright capacity expansions. In September, Micron was grilled by analysts for boosting CapEx amid a volatile market, but you have to take into account that the company had been investing well below the industry over the past year. And yes - Micron did point out that the CapEx will be geared more towards technology transition instead of increasing production capacity.

And the supply discipline as a whole is very important as prices for DRAM chips (unlike NAND) are relatively inelastic. The reason behind this is that device manufacturers need a certain amount of DRAM to meet performance requirements for systems that they may have worked on developing several quarters ago.

As a whole, I believe that the DRAM market has changed a lot over the past years and that now we have three players with greater control over supply and pricing. One person who appears to agree with me is major Micron investor David Teper, who's previously made a successful investment in another market oligopolistic market - the U.S. airline industry. Here's what he had to say about the DRAM space just a month ago:

I think people aren't taking into account an oligopolistic market, which it wasn't before. There's three players. When you see things, and signs like those three players acting rationally - which matters a hell of a lot more, a heck of a lot more - I got that word heck right - a heck of a lot more than anything else, and the demand side. The demand side going to be good for a long time. Servers and the cloud and, if you have smart cars, I mean, there's just a great future for this stuff. It's, historically been the supply side that's got this industry when you had 8 or 10 manufacturers, you had a lot of chaos out there. Now you have three. So what's happened and what are people ignoring? They're ignoring the delay in manufacturing additions of Samsung and Hynix that they may have not have delayed before. And that's been the announcement. That's the story. Oligopolistic power. - David Teper, Appaloosa Management, interview with CNBC in September 2018

Why Micron and not Hynix, Samsung or Nanya?

I started thinking of investing in the DRAM space in May 2018, and I looked at the prospects of Samsung, Micron, Hynix and Nanya (OTCPK:NNYAF). I ruled out Samsung because despite being the industry leader, they're a conglomerate and don't provide the pure exposure to the business that I was looking for. Nanya is a technology follower meaning that things could look very bad for them when the cycle turns. So, the choice for me was between Hynix and Micron. On one hand, there was a company with superior technology growing at a tremendous pace versus an underdog that was catching fast the leading pack in terms of technology. On top of that, Micron has interesting technology like 3D XPoint which has the potential to become a game-changer.

I was just a step from buying Hynix shares when Micron announced its $10 billion share buyback plan which tilted the scales in its favor. I think that the magnitude of such a commitment to maximizing shareholder value is amazing - we're talking about almost 20% of the current market capitalization.

Things certainly haven't been going well for DRAM investors over the past months - Hynix shares are down 28.7% from their 52-week high, while Micron and Nanya have lost 33.8% and 49.7%, respectively.

However, I think that the whole industry could be undervalued as cycles are moderating, and David Teper, for example, estimates that Micron is trading at just six times trough earnings. As an investor in cyclical commodities in the gold, uranium and manganese industries, I find this valuation incredibly low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.