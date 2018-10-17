Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Prices Remain At The Lowest Levels For The Year

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

On Wednesday, the Treasury yields inch lower as investors seek safety in the bonds after the turmoil in the stock market. Many of the market participants have grown concerned that rates are rising too far, too fast, threatening to derail the economy. Even this situation was not enough to help the municipal bonds closed-end funds to improve their recent performance. Over the past week, the price of the benchmark, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $0.22 and registered a new lowest level for the current year.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

3-Month LIBOR based on US dollar data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has declared a dividend $0.0540 per share. There is no change from the prior distribution.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -2.50 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield above 5.50%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one-year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. On a weekly basis, to find another decrease in the values of the statistical parameters of the funds.

As you notice, all of the funds provide us with a satisfying statistical edge. Therefore, I usually try to combine the Z-score indicator with an attractive discount and relatively high average daily volume. Of course, a deeper analysis is needed, but the sample above is a good starting point.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) and Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) are the funds which caught my attention. Definitely, a significant statistical edge accompanied by attractive discounts. Also, both of them have positive coverage ratio and seems undervalued relative to their peers.

Source: CEFData.com, Invesco Municipal Trust

Source: CEFData.com, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score measures how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. When the metric is between 0 and 1.00, we do not have any statistical reason to sell any of these funds. Yes, we do not have the perfect "Short" candidate here, but we can include the above funds to our list as potential hedging reactions in case of some turbulence in the sector.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) still seems overprices compared to the rest of the funds with similar characteristics.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -1.50 points. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -1.33 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the funds increased their discount in comparison to last week and we have a fund with almost 17% discount in the face of Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM).

The average discount/premium of the sector is -11.28%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -10.80%

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The funds plotted above trading above their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find potential "Short" candidates. Ideally, our "Sells" should have a Z-score as high as possible. Here, from this observation, we have several closed-end funds with a premium which satisfy my requirements, but none of them has the statistical edge that I am looking for. Therefore, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them.

Several months ago, we discussed a rare arbitrage opportunity in the sector between PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK). Over the past weeks, we saw a partial execution after a sell-off in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund. Just as in real life, we see justice, but sometimes it takes too much time.

PCQ data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund, and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.80%. The recent turbulence in the sector sparked some fears but also revealed interesting opportunities.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is taking again the first place, and I will definitely include it in my list. Another interesting opportunity is PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II. It is traded at its net asset value and it is not a regular occasion for a PIMCO fund. Additionally, we saw that we have a hedging reaction.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 5.01%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.45%.

Yes, the price of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund fell by more than 5.50% only for one week, but this made it the fund with the highest yield on price and on net asset value in the sector. Currently, the yield on NAV is 7.01%. Hmm... quite satisfactory for that sector I could say.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -2.50 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.3%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, especially in such a market environment.

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/14/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.