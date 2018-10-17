FedEx Corporation: I Still Remain Optimistic

It is my view that the market is overreacting on these two points.

FedEx Corporation has seen a drop in price due to fears over earnings and increased competition from Amazon.

Back in August, I made the argument that despite being a capital-intensive business, FedEx Corporation (FDX) would continue to see significant upside.

At the time of my last article, the stock was trading at $250. However, it would appear the market did not agree with my assertions as the stock has declined to a level of $220 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Undoubtedly, FedEx has had some issues with free cash flow, with one reader expressing the following:

Source: Previous Article on Seeking Alpha

Clearly, this reader is correct in that while the market may forgive low levels of free cash flow growth due to high capital expenditures, there will inevitably come a point where investors demand FedEx to "show me the money".

Specifically, we have seen FedEx take a decline due to a missed earnings guidance in September, as well as concerns regarding increased competition from Amazon (AMZN) in the transportation and logistics space.

As regards the first point, the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act meant that the company accelerated payment increases of $200 million in 2018, which resulted in earnings of $3.46, which was significantly below the $3.78 analyst consensus.

That being said, it is noteworthy that diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis for Q1 2019 were actually up by nearly 40% from $2.51 to $3.46:

Source: FedEx Corporation News Release - 2019 Earnings Per Share Outlook

Primarily, higher volumes and yields, as well as cost savings on fuel and a lower statutory income tax rates, thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, lifted earnings higher for Q1 2019.

Moreover, the ongoing US-China trade war has not had as much of an impact on this company as one might expect. The total revenue to FedEx arising from US-China trade amounts to 2% of the company's overall revenue, with tariffs themselves affecting less than 10% of company volume.

In this regard, I take the view that the market is possibly being short-sighted as regards FedEx's performance. Earnings have been showing impressive growth even when considering that EPS did technically miss analyst estimates, and there has been no evidence of a slowdown in this company's sector. It is possible that FedEx might simply be a victim of the broader market downturn that we have been seeing, as investors have become nervous regarding the ongoing trade war and concerns that US equities as a whole might be overvalued.

As regards growing competition from Amazon, a significant portion of growth from FedEx has been thanks to e-commerce. For instance, the company has now expanded its services to a six-day week to handle the increased volume growth. Additionally, last year also saw a growth of 2.2% in FedEx Ground volume along with 6.1% increase in revenue per ground package, with a significant growth in residential delivery volume attributed to e-commerce.

Specifically, fears regarding Amazon's entry into this market are likely overblown. Amazon poses a greater threat to postal service providers such as the United States Postal Service (USPS), given that it is ultimately domestic business-to-consumer deliveries that Amazon is targeting with this service. With FedEx operating internationally, and business-to-business deliveries accounting for a large portion of overall volume, Amazon is unlikely to pose any significant threat for the foreseeable future.

As I mentioned, free cash flow has been falling overall, and capital expenditures have been rising, and this understandably has investors concerned.

Source: YCharts

However, I see the recent growth in volume and earnings as encouraging and do not see a particular threat from Amazon in the grand scheme. Therefore, I take the view that the price of this stock has fallen due to irrational market fear, and the current price could prove to be a valuable entry point for the patient investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.