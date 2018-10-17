Tesla: Waking Up Too Late

Back in August, I had an article published about Tesla (TSLA) talking about why hype is misleading. In the article, I talked about the company trying to impress by discussing its mobile service fleet. The reason I brought this up is because Tesla has significantly under-invested in its service network, leading to severe part and repair delays for consumers. On Tuesday, Elon Musk tweeted the following about Tesla service, but unfortunately, things are now at the point where it may be too late.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page)

It seems that most of the time Elon Musk talks about a timeline, he mentions 3 to 6 months, but unfortunately, he is usually late on things. The problem here is that Tesla's financial situation has not allowed it to properly invest in service, which is why delays are so bad. This should not be a surprise to anyone, because back in 2016, I already detailed how Tesla was cutting its growth plans, especially in regards to sales/service. Take a look at management's guidance at each quarterly report that year:

Q1: In particular, we remain on plan to open more than 70 additional retail and service locations in 2016, to bring our total to nearly 300 locations. Q2: In particular, we are on plan to open more than 60 additional retail and service locations in 2016, to bring our total to nearly 280 locations worldwide. Q3: In particular, we continue to open additional retail and service locations and should have approximately 265 locations worldwide by the end of 2016.

Tesla has already cut its capex forecast for this year a couple of times, and we are still waiting to hear about Q3 in a couple of weeks. As you can see in the chart below, the number of sales and service centers added has dropped a bit in recent quarters. Of course, Tesla's head of sales/service left earlier this year, and guess who took over those responsibilities? That would be the CEO, Elon Musk. Apparently, it's taken him more than 8 months to realize the problem, which is what happens when you are too busy elsewhere and don't have a proper management team in place.

(Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

Building out a proper service network will likely take tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars. Is Tesla now going to shift funds from future projects like the Semi, Roadster, Model Y, etc. to build out these locations? Also, there will be a lot of work needed to complete this - selecting locations, getting permits, starting construction, finding workers, etc. Plus, we are about to get into winter, where it could be very difficult in many parts of North America to build.

What will be the next major thing that Elon Musk realizes? I'm wondering if it will be that Tesla's superchargers are overloaded. During Q3, the number of supercharging stalls added was the lowest quarterly number in more than a year, and now we are at the point where vehicle deliveries are soaring. This will be a growing problem especially if Tesla is not only selling large quantities of vehicles to rental car companies, but giving them free supercharging as well. Again, when you don't have enough money and have to cut capex, your customers suffer in the long run.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk realized that there are large gaps in Tesla service. While he says this was a "foolish oversight," anyone that has followed the name like me for the past number of years could see this coming. Multiple times the company cut its growth plans for capex, and sales/service was definitely an area that was hit. Unfortunately, waking up now may be too late, because Tesla's precarious financial situation may not allow it to properly fill the gaps. Perhaps we'll hear more at the Q3 report, but extra scrutiny after the SEC settlement might limit how much management is willing to say.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.