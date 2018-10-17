PayPal Earnings Preview: There Is A Lot To Like About The Company

The stock's overbought/oversold indicators are the lowest they have been in over two years.

PayPal (PYPL) will release earnings after the closing bell on Thursday and the online payment solutions provider is looking to keep the momentum going with its earnings and sales growth.

Over the last three years, PayPal has seen its earnings grow at a rate of 22% per year. In the last quarterly report, the company showed earnings growth of 26% and analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 23% for 2018 as a whole.

Sales have been growing at a similar pace with the 3-year growth rate at 19% per year and growth of 23% in the last quarterly report. Analysts expect sales growth of 13.1% for the third quarter and 17.8% growth for 2018.

Those growth numbers in earnings and sales have helped PayPal garner really high ratings from Investor’s Business Daily’s EPS rating system and SMR rating system. The company scores a 92 in the EPS rating and it gets an A rating in the SMR category.

In addition to the solid growth, PayPal sports a profit margin of 23.3% and an operating margin of 14.8%. The return on equity comes in at 15.1%.

PayPal has seen its net income from continuing operations quadruple in the last four years and the company doesn’t have any long-term debt.

This all adds up to a very fundamentally sound company and that is reflected in how much the stock has gone up in the last three years.

PayPal’s Stock Tripled From Early 2016 Through The Recent High

PayPal went public in July 2015 and it languished below the $40 mark for the first six months of trading. In early 2016, the stock hit a low of $30.52 and then it started a rally that saw the stock gain around 33% over the next year. In early 2017, the stock pulled back to its 52-week moving average and then rallied sharply over the next 10 months - the stock nearly doubled during this period.

The selling that hit the tech sector over the last few weeks caused PayPal to drop over 20% from its high to its low. It also took the stock below its 52-week moving average for the first time since mid-2016. It was at this same time that the overbought/oversold indicators hit their lowest levels since the company went public.

The 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings are both hitting their lowest levels since that Jun ’16 low and that could be a great sign. The stock was trading around $35 a share in June ’16 and it hasn’t been anywhere near that level since.

The Sentiment Toward PayPal Matches The Stock’s Performance

Ideally, I like to buy stocks with strong fundamentals, a solid upward trend in the stock price, and overall pessimism in the form of low analysts’ ratings, a high short interest ratio, and a high put/call ratio. From a contrarian perspective, that is the ideal set up for a bullish trade.

For PayPal, I would say the sentiment matches the stock’s performance. Analysts are bullish, but not overly bullish. The short interest ratio is low, but not extremely low. And the put/call ratio is in the average range.

There are 44 analysts that rate the stock and 32 have it rated as a “buy” while the other 12 have it rated as a “hold.” This means that 73% of analysts have the stock rated as a buy. Given the gains in the stock and the strong earnings and sales growth, that is what I would have expected from the analysts.

The short interest ratio is 2.03 and that is a little on the low side. The ratio has fallen in the last month, but that is due to the average daily trading volume jumping while the number of shares sold short hasn’t changed very much.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 9/28/2018 17,820,036 8,760,569 2.034119 9/14/2018 17,366,263 7,419,760 2.340542 8/31/2018 17,623,538 5,641,279 3.124032 8/15/2018 17,711,470 6,582,303 2.690771 7/31/2018 15,912,301 10,058,841 1.581922 7/13/2018 13,416,106 5,026,543 2.669052 6/29/2018 14,146,641 7,718,064 1.832926

The table shows how the short interest ratio has gone up since the last earnings report, but not by much - from 1.83 to 2.03. The number of shares sold short has gone up by 3.67 million shares while the daily trading volume has increased by approximately a million shares.

The put/call ratio is at 0.80 and that is a tad higher than I would have expected given how well the company and stock have performed. There are 233,652 puts open and 291,710 calls open. The put/call ratio was also at 0.80 when the company announced earnings in July. The number of puts and calls open are both higher than they were in July, but the ratio is the same.

The Expectations And What I See Happening

Analysts expect PayPal to earn $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion. The EPS estimate has ticked down from $0.55 from 30 days ago.

The company has beaten its consensus estimate in each of the last four earnings reports. In the last report, the beat was only by 2.6% and in the three previous reports the company beat by 5%-6%. Despite beating estimates, the stock hasn’t always reacted in a positive manner.

In July, the stock moved lower after earnings, but the stock was in overbought territory based on the weekly oscillators. In April, the stock moved higher the day after earnings, but then slipped over the next few days. It is worth noting that the weekly oscillators were below the 50 level when the earnings were announced and the stock did rally from the end of April through the beginning of September and the stock gained over 33% from the low to the high.

The two key metrics that investors and analysts will be watching when PayPal releases earnings are active customer accounts and total payment volume. These two measurements are the backbone of PayPal’s business and they have spurred the recent growth. Zacks is predicting 15.1% growth in active customer accounts and 27.2% growth in total payment volume.

Obviously, there is a lot to like about PayPal. The fundamentals are among the best of all publicly traded companies and the sentiment is in line with what you would expect. The technical picture shows that the stock is as close to oversold as it has been in over two years.

I am bullish on PayPal and I think last week’s selling pressure is presenting a great buying opportunity. If you are more risk-averse, you might want to wait until after the earnings report to buy. Even if the stock gaps higher, I think there will be plenty of upside in the coming months. If you are willing to take a little more risk, I think you can buy ahead of the report. Just be aware of how the stock has reacted in the past and don’t jump out of the trade if the stock drops a few percentage points.

