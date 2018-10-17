SLV: Here's Why Silver Is Likely Going Much Higher

Paradoxically, the thing that's been hurting silver prices the most recently (higher rates) should ultimately lead to much higher SLV prices.

However, this is not the only counter indicator seemingly pointing at a turning point in the market. The gold to silver ratio is also signaling that a bottom is in.

In particular, the COT report is illustrating by far the most bearish sentiment towards silver in at least 20 years.

But it's not all about price action, several other key bullish factors appear to be strengthening.

Here's Why Silver Is Likely Going Much Higher

In early September, I wrote an iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) article titled Silver: The Ultimate Bottom. Since then, SLV has appreciated by about 7%, and in conjunction with this move higher, several bullish developments have strengthened, suggesting that “the ultimate bottom” in silver may indeed be in and prices are likely to go significantly higher from here.

SLV 1-Year

Source: StockCharts.com

First, the COT report shows that speculators are meaningfully more bearish on silver than they have been at any time throughout the last 20 years. Sentiment is horrid, which typically coincides with a significant bottom in the market.

Additionally, the gold to silver ratio is now coming off an extreme reading of 85, another substantial counter indicator that implies the bottom has been put in. Furthermore, gold’s technical image is seemingly much better now than where it was just one month ago, and silver prices ultimately follow gold’s.

Also, the impact of future Fed rate hikes is likely to be limited going forward, as higher rates may be priced in by now. Additionally, paradoxically, higher interest rates will likely lead to much higher silver prices longer term.

The underlying evidence strongly implies that a bottom has been put in and much higher prices for SLV are very likely going forward, especially long term.

About SLV

SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or the physical metal. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund, which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver worth roughly $4.77 billion.

SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts, and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset. SLV is also extremely liquid and can easily be bought and sold like any other highly liquid stock or ETF. In addition, SLV has very attractive options that can be traded with great ease.

Since SLV is physically backed by silver and mimics the commodity’s price almost identically, I will discuss SLV and silver interchangeably throughout this article.

This May the Most Bearish Period for Silver Ever

The market is incredibly bearish on silver. In fact, the market is more bearish on silver than it has been at any time throughout the last 20 years, possibly ever. The remarkably bearish sentiment towards silver is clearly illustrated in the CFTC’s silver speculative net positions report.

COT 10 Years

Source: Investing.com

The most recent COT report shows that net speculative positions amongst traders in the futures market were at -22.3K contracts. Remarkably, net speculative positions have been negative for 9 straight weeks now, showing an unprecedented level of bearishness amongst speculators in silver’s futures market.

It’s important to note that net speculative positions have never been negative, not even for a single week throughout the last 10 years prior to 2018. The exceedingly negative and unified stance amongst speculators in silver’s futures market is an extremely powerful counter indicator in my view, and likely signifies a substantial long-term bottom in prices of silver and SLV.

Gold to Silver Ratio: Also Suggestive of a Bottom

The gold to silver ratio has been coming off an extremely high level of 85 since September 14th, and has managed to make a distinct lower high. Typically, when the ratio expands to a level of 80 or higher, a bottom occurs in gold and silver prices. The reason for this is because during periods of declines silver’s price depreciates faster than gold’s, thus the ratio of how many silver ounces can be bought with one ounce of gold expands.

Gold to Silver Ratio 1 Year

Source: Goldprice.org

Gold to Silver Ratio 20 Years

However, every time that this ratio has been stretched to around 80 or higher in the last 20 years, a substantial silver rally was produced. This occurs because the extreme ratio of 80 or higher occurs at market bottoms, and as both gold and silver begin to rally, silver outperforms gold, and the ratio contracts. Conversely, an extremely narrow gold to silver ratio (40-30) coincides with a top in the silver market.

We can clearly see that in the early 2000s, in late 2008, and in early 2016, a gold to silver ratio of above 80 coincided with a significant bottom in the gold and silver markets. A similar phenomenon can be observed in the late 90s and at other instances in history of extreme skews in this ratio. Moreover, in the last 20 years, the ratio has been above 85 only once prior to the recent visit, in 2008, right before one of the greatest rallies in silver ever.

Gold is Looking Much Better: Why this is Important to SLV

An important factor to keep in mind is that despite occasional short-term divergences, silver’s price follows the price of gold short, intermediate, and long term. However, silver typically outperforms gold when prices are expanding, and underperforms the yellow metal when prices are declining.

Gold is looking much better lately. In fact, from a technical standpoint, gold looks great here. This is yet another key factor that suggests that the bottom in SLV was put in in early September, and it is likely to hold long term.

Gold 1 Year

Gold hit an apparent bottom back in August around the $1,180 level. Moreover, the yellow metal came back and retested the level several times before ultimately moving higher above $1,200. Now gold is firmly above the key psychological $1,200 support level, and it is likely to remain above this base going forward.

Gold 3 Years

Additionally, if we zoom out to a 3-year chart and look at gold’s technical pattern since the late 2015/early 2016 bottom, we can see that gold is in a very clear, and healthy long-term uptrend. This implies that silver too may continue to trade higher from current levels and should establish its own constructive long-term uptrend in time.

Effects of Higher Rates Now Limited

The Fed's rate hike path is relatively limited from now, and could have a muted effect on silver prices. CME's Fed Watch Tool suggests that overwhelmingly likely the Fed funds rate will be between 2.5%-3% one year from now. This is just marginally higher than the current rate of 2%-2.25%.

Additionally, the 3% level is the upper end of the Fed's rate hike trajectory, so interest rates are not likely to rise substantially above current levels regardless.

Another factor to consider is that the market is and has been anticipating higher rates. So, a higher funds rate is likely already factored into SLV by now.

Long Term: Higher Rates are Bullish, Here’s Why…

We see that in the short term, higher rates are very negative to silver prices, because they cause the dollar to move higher, which then makes silver more expensive and less attractive to purchase in international currencies. However, paradoxically, higher rates should turn out to be very bullish for silver long term.

The U.S. has an incredibly massive debt problem. This is especially true if we talk about the national debt, which is towering at over $21.63 trillion. Despite the enormous debt load, the U.S.’s federal budget deficit is $861.34 billion and growing, which implies that the national debt will likely rise indefinitely and in perpetuity.

Due to the inefficient tax cuts, increased government spending, and other factors, the federal budget deficit is likely to continue to increase. This implies that it is very likely that the national debt will grow to about $25 trillion over the next 3-5 years.

A crucial factor to consider is that this debt needs to be serviced continuously, and the approximate servicing rate coincides with the 10-year treasury. This is logical, as the U.S.’s national debt consists of various dated treasuries, and the 10-year represents roughly the median.

Currently, the 10-year is at around 3.16%, so we can approximate that if rates stay roughly consistent throughout the next year, and the national debt remains around current levels, the U.S. will need to allocate around $683 billion of the federal budget towards servicing payments.

U.S. Key Rates 3 Years

5 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

This is an incredible sum of money just to pay for servicing the national debt, but these payments are made in perpetuity. In fact, over the last fiscal year, the U.S. (U.S. tax payers) have dished out over $523 billion on national debt servicing payments. This is one of the reasons why our budget deficits are astonishingly high, and are only going to get higher as rates increase.

Source: Treasurydirect.gov

If we assume a national debt of $25 trillion, which appears increasingly likely within the next 3-5 years, coupled with a 4% 10-year rate, which is also likely if the Fed continues its tightening path, the U.S. will be confronted with a cool $1 trillion annual debt servicing payment.

This is a problem, because an ever-increasing budget deficit, coupled with a ballooning national debt will essentially make the debt burden unmanageable by traditional means.

Let’s be honest here, you can forget about ever coming close to a balanced budget when a trillion dollars a year is needed just to service existing debt. Moreover, such a dramatic amount of debt will likely begin to adversely impact the broader economy. At this point, confidence in the whole U.S. based debt system could be shaken.

If you notice, many countries are already starting to dump their U.S. debt holdings. Russia recently reduced its U.S. debt holdings by 84%, from nearly $100 billion to just $15 billion. But Russia is not alone. Turkey also recently reduced its U.S. bond holdings to about $28 billion, a significant drop from a high of over $82 billion in 2015.

However, these declines mean little compared to what may come in the future. Combined, China and Japan own over $2.2 trillion in U.S. treasuries. Japan has been systemically decreasing its position. In fact, Japan has reduced its exposure to U.S. treasuries by about $123 billion since July 2016.

Source: MarketWatch.com

China recently sold $3 billion worth of U.S bonds. This may not seem like a significant development; however, this is only the third such move by Beijing in 14 years. Moreover, this is the first time ever China has sold a portion of its 30-year bond holdings. China still has about $1.18 trillion worth of U.S. bonds remaining, and selling U.S. treasuries could become a weapon of mass destruction in a prolonged trade war with the U.S.

Increased selling by China, Japan and other nations could create excess supply in U.S. bonds, which will likely cause bond rates to go even higher. Also, we cannot forget that the Fed, which has the biggest Treasury position out of any single entity (about $2.38 trillion), is in the process of an unwind. This means the Fed will look to unload about $1.9 trillion in “excess reserves”, and this will likely exacerbate the excess supply problem in the bond market.

Essentially, what we have developing is a vicious circle of massive debt, a seemingly unlimited supply of U.S. treasuries, coupled with higher bond rates, and sky high deficits. At some point, this will begin to significantly weigh on the U.S. economy. And at this point, the Fed will have no choice but to completely reverse its policy, drastically drop rates, possibly even invert them, and introduce more rounds of QE.

In my view, this scenario is essentially inescapable. The only other option appears to be simply to default on U.S. debt, but what is the point when you can effectively print your way out of debt. The problem is that the dollar will go much lower in this scenario, it may even crash, and this is where silver will ultimately shine.

As the dollar goes ever lower due to interest rate reductions and further rounds of QE, silver, gold, and other hard assets could rise almost exponentially, far exceeding the meteoric rises witnessed when the Fed first implemented its zero-rate policy along with the QE experiment.

SLV’s Bottom Line

Astonishing bearishness and unparalleled negative sentiment amongst speculators, a sky-high but descending gold to silver ratio, improving technical factors in gold and silver, as well as other elements are strongly suggesting that an “ultimate” long-term bottom in silver may have been achieved in early September.

Moreover, the impact of Fed rate hikes is likely to be limited from now on, and paradoxically, longer-term, higher rates should actually enable silver to go much higher from current levels. Therefore, SLV is a strong buy right now, and it is even a stronger buy if you intend to hold this ETF long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.