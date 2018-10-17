Myth Buster: The Definitive Primer On Valuations Part 1

I provide a thorough theoretical and empirical study of what drives valuations to deduce the variables that an investor needs to observe and predict.

The valuation framework isn’t nearly as much art as some like to claim; there is a lot of science in there and it is imperative that you master it.

The stock and bond markets have recently experienced a large drawdown, and there is no lack of punditry trying to explain why we are headed towards the apocalypse and you need to sell everything. Or on the other side, there have also been uninformed arguments pushing people to buy the dip without any differentiation whatsoever amidst this generalized sell-off. The point of this article series is to provide an extremely comprehensive guide on valuation’s drivers and to derive them as scientifically as possible in order to understand the potential but also the limits of this framework.

Laying out the foundations

First, there is one fact that is of capital importance but is often ignored: The valuation framework and absolute results or prices you derive from it, as taught in security analysis, to MBAs and CFAs, only means anything if you are a legit investor. Meaning that you plan on holding the security for an infinite (read long enough) time period.

This “large enough” time period varies with the discount rate and implied growth in a log linear fashion (see graphic below). The smaller the spread between discount rate and growth, the longer the period. If you are so inclined, the way I derive this duration or “maturity” is by calculating the number of years after which the discounted value of the cashflows is only equal to 1% of their nominal value. For example, if the number you obtain is 15, that means that the cash flows that will come in 15 years, if they were equal to 100, for example, would only be worth 1 today. Of course, you can change the 1% threshold to your taste using the following formula by replacing the 10^-2 (0.01=1%).

Source: Author’s work using matlab | (x,y,z)=(growth,discount rate,number of years for the discounted cash flow method to be “relevant”)

That being out of the way, we have to recognize that many of us are not legit investors. We are speculators, looking not for a steady stream of cash flows but for capital appreciation. This begs the question: Is the whole security analysis thing useless then? The answer is no because most of the equity is in hands of legit investors - think of the trillion size and 100B+ size funds. These people aren’t trying to game the next earnings release, and they will hold through even the most grueling recessions because they can’t do anything else lest they crash the market completely if they try to get out. The best they can do is rebalance a little bit. Thus, by understanding what drives their framework, we can find actionable trading ideas. It is therefore more than worth it to have a firm grasp on this framework.

The idea behind it is very simple: a company or security can be expected to send cash our way over the duration of its life. If you assume that you can be more or less certain of how much money is going to be sent each year, then you can compare these cash flows to what they would be worth had you put them in an investment with a similar risk profile for which you know the return. As you can see already, there are a LOT of assumptions and if's. In industries, utilities, simple REITs and MLPs, you can actually be confident about these assumptions. For Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) though that’s a bit tougher. But fear not, our job is not to make these assumptions but “simply” reverse engineer the framework to find out what the market actually assumes so we can judge by ourselves if these assumptions are realistic, in which case there is nothing to do, or not.

Where

P is the aggregate market capitalization

is the % of distributed cash to equity investors (Dividends and special dividends) for a given year i, available from free cash flow to equity holders FCE(i)

represents an appropriate discount rate

If we make the following assumptions:

will be held constant over time

The market consensus anticipates growth over n years. We can thus write where

The length of the holding period n(k,g) is enough for the model to be valid.

Then, we can show algebraically that the P/E Ratio can be rewritten as below to highlight the drivers of the P/E multiple.

Before going any further, so far all we’ve done is theory. We have to make sure that this model holds and explains actual P/Es well.

This is what we end up with when applied to post 2008 valuations:

The red curve is the model implied one while the blue one is the real curve. Outside of this, the model has an R2 of 80%+ depending on the timeline and the index. It works especially well for the S&P 500 so we can be pretty satisfied that this model is pretty legit and that is therefore useful to study it.

the payout ratio

p represents the distribution policy of the company. After all, if they don’t send you the cash, all you’re stuck with is paper.

That being said, buybacks can replace dividends and are another way that companies can send investors back the gains, assuming liquidity is no problem and that offloading the shares is very easy. Pundits have recently complained that the S&P 500’s dividend yield was approaching that of some treasury bond yield. Not only is that irrelevant, because we will show below that government bonds have never been a substitute to stocks in recent history, it is also factually not true when you include buybacks:

Source: Data from BBG, Author’s work

Growth

g: The implied long-term growth ratio is probably the hardest variable to observe as that would require reverse engineering the model I’ve laid out while assuming that you know all other variables. That is pretty far from the truth, and the reality is that in practice, deriving this figure would require a lot of professional judgement on behalf of the modeler that can be more or less close to reality. Luckily, for us, we don’t need to observe, we just need to be aware that it is as important to the valuation multiple as the discount rate and guess its rate of change.

This variable is formed through the consensus estimates of Wall Street and academic economists, the companies themselves through guidance and market participants' judgment of where we are in the business cycle. Their own expectations are formed from high frequency data, all kinds of leading indicators, future regulation changes, any fiscal stimulus plans or central banks easing/tightening and any other matter that impacts future prospects of the economy in the long run. We must note here that a lot of these expectations are “back forming” and feed off each other. For example, the stock market itself is part of many leading indicators that are in turn used to predict GDP/output/employment which themselves influence the stock market to some extent. George Soros explains this in more philosophical terms:

“The concept of reflexivity needs a little more explication. It applies exclusively to situations that have thinking participants. The participants’ thinking serves two functions. One is to understand the world in which we live; I call this the cognitive function. The other is to change the situation to our advantage. I call this the participating or manipulative function. The two functions connect thinking and reality in opposite directions. In the cognitive function, reality is supposed to determine the participants’ views; the direction of causation is from the world to the mind. By contrast, in the manipulative function, the direction of causation is from the mind to the world, that is to say, the intentions of the participants have an effect on the world. When both functions operate at the same time they can interfere with each other.”

Source: The Alchemy of Finance, 1987, George Soros

Source: The alchemy of Finance, 1987, George Soros

The simplest and perhaps main takeaway from this notion is that momentum works until there is a catalyst that breaks it.

So far, the 19E and 20E forecasts have been getting revised up, something that is very positive. We are entering earnings season, and given how soft data and leading indicators have been doing, I suspect we will hear good news from non-cyclicals, A.K.A the leaders of the stock market FANG & friends. I do not expect any good news from super cyclicals given the trade war rhetoric and weaknesses in specific sectors (housing, mining, banking). The ones I’m most curious about and will likely drive the market are semi: SMH.

Taxes and margins

τ: The tax rate: This one is very clear. As equity holders, you only get paid after everyone else:

Source: Author's work

What Uncle Sam did with the Trump Tax Cuts is that he reduced his share so that you could get more. This also means, as you can see from the formula, that valuations are supposed to benefit from a linear increase equal to the difference between the new and old tax rates, assuming all else constant. This latest assumption is not true because lower taxes feed into higher growth thus the benefit is likely more than just a direct linear increase. One of the effects this has had is the steepening of the difference between US and non-US equity valuations. Commentators who argue that the valuation spread is at extremes while ignoring the recent difference in the Tax Rate are wrong. If you could adjust for the Tax Rate, the valuation spread would be a lot lower. However, that is an excessively difficult and futile exercise if you want to do it properly. The comparison simply is wrong when done with any data from before the Tax Cuts were speculated about in late 2016.

Margins: Very similar to the way the tax rate works, all of the margins at each level of the pyramid is about your share of the pie (revenues) vs. their share. Some notable structural evolution that has helped equity valuations include the permanent decrease in the share of revenues that go to wage earners. You can learn more about that here.

Otherwise, margins are cyclical and are driven by both the business and debt cycles. Hence, figuring out where we are in the cycle is of capital importance.

Spot the cyclical sectors and the reliable growers.

What you must keep in the mind is that the evolution of the sector weights has dramatically shifted within the S&P 500.

Source: GICS.

And the framework we’ve established shows us, one more time, why comparing valuations historically at the index level can lead you to think that the market is in crazy territory while it isn’t. As we’ve established, margins matter to valuations and so do structural growth expectations. With the S&P 500 shifting more to non-cyclical growth this cycle, contrary to the sort of bank/energy mixture that characterized previous cycles, it is only natural that the overall valuations shift structurally higher in this cycle.

In the next part, we will discuss the remaining drivers, particularly the discount rate which is made of the risk-free rate and the equity risk premium.

