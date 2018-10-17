Mid-Con Energy Partners: Updating Its Estimated Reserve Value

Current strip prices are favorable to Mid-Con's ability to do so, but debt reduction is likely to remain a key priority for several years.

Preferred units may need to be fully or mostly paid back in cash though, requiring Mid-Con to clear up credit facility borrowing capacity to address that in 2021.

Valuation based on 2019 EBITDA points to Mid-Con being currently undervalued as well.

This results in an estimated value of $2.15 per unit net of hedges and asset retirement obligations.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) has seen its unit price continue to languish despite strong oil prices, dipping to its lowest unit price since early January 2018. Mid-Con seems to be undervalued based on the value of its reserves, although it needs to continue chipping away at its debt to put itself in a good position to deal with its preferred units.

Reserve Value

I had previously noted that Mid-Con's reserves had proved developed PV-10 of approximately $164 million using 2017 SEC pricing ($51.34 NYMEX oil). Although oil futures are in backwardation, even oil futures several years ahead are well above $51 now. The oil strip price for 2022 is approximately $59, while for 2025, it is approximately $55. The average oil futures price for 2019 to 2026 is currently around $60.

This leads to an estimate that Mid-Con's reserves (including estimates for its 2018 acquisitions) now have around $250 million in proved developed PV-10 at current strip prices.

If we assume that Mid-Con's properties can fetch 1.0x proved developed PV-10 (at current strip prices) before asset retirement obligations, then Mid-Con would be worth approximately $209 million. This is based on the $250 million number, less $21 million in asset retirement obligations and $20 million in negative value hedges.

Mid-Con had $98 million in debt outstanding under its credit facility at the end of July 2018 and $40 million in preferred units. If all the preferred units are converted into common units, that would result in an estimated value of $2.15 per common unit.

2019 EBITDA Calculations

At $71 WTI oil in 2019 (approximately current strip) and around 4,000 BOEPD in average production during the year, Mid-Con may generate approximately $80.7 million in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,342,200 $66.00 $88.6 Natural Gas 700,800 $2.50 $1.8 Hedge Value -$9.7 Total $80.7

Mid-Con's cash expenditures for 2019 are estimated at $67.1 million in this scenario, leading to a projection for $13.6 million in positive cash flow. EBITDA in this scenario (including hedges) is around $36.8 million.

Mid-Con's hedges result in the realised price for its oil dropping by around $7 per barrel.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.8 Production Taxes $6.1 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $5.0 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $15.0 Total $67.1

Mid-Con is currently projected to have around $93 million in credit facility debt outstanding at the end of 2018. Thus, at $1.30 per unit, Mid-Con is currently trading at an enterprise value of around 4.7x estimated 2019 EBITDA (including the effect of hedges and with estimated 2018 year-end debt levels).

A 6x EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple would result in a value of around $2.47 per unit, assuming conversion of the preferred units.

Preferred Units

The $40 million in preferred units are convertible into common units at the election of the preferred unitholder. Otherwise, they will need to be paid back in cash in August 2021. These preferred units are not mandatorily convertible, and there is the possibility that they will need to be paid back in cash even if Mid-Con's unit price is above the conversion price ($25 million at $2.15 per unit and $15 million at $1.53 per unit).

The challenge around conversion is that even if Mid-Con's common unit price is above the conversion price, it will be difficult for the preferred unitholders to realise that gain. For example, converting $15 million at $1.53 per unit would result in 9.8 million common units. The average trading volume for Mid-Con in 2018 has been around 125,000 units per day, so that represents around 78 days of trading volume.

It is possible for a portion of the preferred units to be converted into common units, so if Mid-Con's unit price does well, some of the preferred units may be converted. However, it is probably best to assume that most/all of the preferred units will need to be paid back in cash.

Based on current strip prices, Mid-Con is projected to end 2019 with $79 million in credit facility debt and end 2020 with $66 million in credit facility debt. If oil prices hold up well, Mid-Con can probably utilise its credit facility to help pay back the preferred units.

Conclusion

Mid-Con currently appears undervalued based on both reserve-based calculations and EBITDA-based calculations. However, it does still have a considerable amount of debt (including the preferred units), which is around 3.75x estimated 2019 EBITDA.

There appears to be a reasonable path for Mid-Con to be able to redeem its preferred units in 2021 even if they aren't converted to common units. This would leave Mid-Con with close to $100 million in credit-facility debt though, so I'd expect debt reduction to remain a key focus for Mid-Con for at least several years.

At $1.30 per unit, Mid-Con's common units appear to have a pretty good reward to risk ratio, although it should be noted that debt remains a fair risk.

