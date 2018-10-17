Samsung Ventures Invests In Cover For Mobile InsurTech

I expect to see a high level of activity in the future as the firm broadens its focus across numerous technology areas of investment.

Quick Take

Samsung Ventures (OTC:SSNLF) has made an investment in Cover’s recent Series B funding round of $16 million.

Cover is commercializing a mobile-first insurance technology app.

SSNLF has created at least three separate corporate investment groups and has increased its investment pace in 2018 across numerous industry sectors and at all stages of startup development.

I expect to see continued capital deployment by Samsung as it seeks to invest in promising startups in the U.S. and other major technology development locations worldwide.

Investee Company

San Francisco, California,-based Cover was founded in 2016 to allow Android and iOS users to insure anything by taking a picture of what they need to insure.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Karn Saroya, who's also the Co-Founder of Stylekick.

Cover’s current primary offerings include:

Auto Insurance

Homeowner

Renters

Personal Property

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global insurtech market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the period between 2016 and 2020.

Major companies that provide insurtech services include:

Friendsurance

Guevara

Oscar

Zhong An

Acculitx

Censio

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Samsung Ventures, other investors in the current round included lead investor Tribe Capital, Y Combinator, Social Capital, and Exor.

Investment valuation was not disclosed. Including the current funding, Cover has raised $27 million in investment since inception.

Samsung invested in Cover to help it scale its operations and expand its suite of insurance offerings to consumers with development of "Cover 2.0."

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

With Cover 2.0, customers can expect a variety of new improvements to the core mobile app, a new e-commerce tool on Shopify called Cover Warranties, and the release of Cover Driving School which will create more opportunities for discounted auto insurance rates. Cover plans to expand across the United States, eventually scaling to Canada.

Samsung Ventures has been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 72 company financings since 2015.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that SV has focused its investments most often in the industries of Digital Media and Electronics.

Its recent investments have been at all stages of startup development, from Seed to Expansion stages. This is unusual for all but the largest corporate investors.

By geographic location, SV has primarily invested in California-based startups. Its corporate venture unit is based in Silicon Valley.

The investment by Samsung is well within its core focus, as Cover is a mobile-first company seeking to make insurance easier to navigate for younger demographics such as Millennials who are used to accessing many services through the smartphone interface.

A technology company at its core, Samsung has been increasing its already-active investment pace in startups.

Samsung has increased its efforts so much that it has also formed two other venture investment groups, including Samsung Catalyst Fund which invests in seed stage startups, and Samsung NEXT, which invests in early-stage software and services startups.

The firm invests in a wide variety of industries, among the broadest focus of corporate investors, likely second only to that of Intel Capital (INTC).

I expect Samsung to continue its strong investment approach at all stages of startup development and across numerous industries.

