Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/15/18

|
Includes: ATNX, BBDC, DISH, HY, MEET, SSP
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/15/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP),
  • Meet (MEET),
  • Dish Network (DISH), and,
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY), and,
  • Athenex (ATNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • StoneMor Partners (STON),
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS),
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV),
  • TransDigm (TDG),
  • New Relic (NEWR),
  • Carvana (CVNA),
  • Corium Intl (CORI),
  • CarGurus (CARG),
  • AppFolio (APPF), and,
  • AAR (AIR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Salesforce.com (CRM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Daloia G Peter

DIR

Livent

LTHM

JB*

$850,000

2

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B

$675,524

3

Defranco James

VP,DIR

Dish Network

DISH

AB

$494,850

4

Scripps Eaton M

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$448,300

5

Barry Michael F

DIR

Livent

LTHM

JB*

$442,000

6

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$418,923

7

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$412,418

8

Dowdupont

BO

AgroFresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$408,651

9

Axar Capital Mgt

BO

StoneMor Partners

STON

B,JB*

$334,544

10

Wu Jinn

DIR

Athenex

ATNX

JB*

$168,375

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Corium Intl

CORI

S

$45,460,412

2

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$9,376,148

3

Argonaut 22

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,240,500

4

Spinnaker Capital

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,240,500

5

Laubenthal Raymond F

DIR

TransDigm

TDG

AS

$3,887,183

6

Sachleben Mark

CFO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$1,892,250

7

Rauth William R Iii

DIR,BO

AppFolio

APPF

AS

$1,267,960

8

Wallach Matthew J

PR

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$1,093,548

9

Storch David P

DIR

AAR

AIR

JS*

$994,163

10

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$716,614

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.