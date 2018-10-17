Merk Research: U.S. Equity Market Chart Book October 2018

As part of Merk's in-house research we regularly evaluate a consistent set of charts covering the economy, equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. The aim is to keep our eyes open and to look through the noise of the headlines, avoiding the distractions of sensationalized click-bait. In sharing this content, we offer a cross-check to your own thinking and aim to add value to your own process.

Today's topic: the U.S. Equity Market

The business cycle backdrop and financial conditions still look very positive for the U.S. equity market; however, some measures of market breadth are showing weakness and are not far from levels that are historically consistent with major market tops....