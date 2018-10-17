Covestro: Ultimate Buying Opportunity With A FCF Yield Of 16.0%

Its cash generating power remains underestimated with a FCF Yield of 16.0%, while the group is on track to reach a net cash position by the end of 2019.

Executive Summary

Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) (OTCPK:CVVTF) (OTCPK:CVXTY), one of the largest polymer producers that was spun-off from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY), has recently set ambitious targets to become even bigger. Today, we cannot deny the German chemical giant is enjoying robust economic windfalls in all its divisions. Its dividend policy is already generous, but remains secured with a coverage ratio of 455%. Despite making additional massive growth investments in MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Isolate), the company produces excessive cash flows and so the key question investors should ask themselves is what options Covestro - which is in a luxury position - has left to spend its cash flows wisely. In the past, Covestro solved its excessive cash 'problem' by distributing special dividends and repurchasing shares, however, to protect itself against the next economic downcycle, I'd like to see the group diversifying into less cyclical subdivisions.

MDI: Robust Growth Opportunities

As briefly mentioned, MDI plays a key role in Covestro's future, so it would be appropriate to talk about the future trends. With the announcement of building a new 500kt world-scale plant in the USA for an amount of 1.5B EUR, Covestro provided shareholders with detailed information on how it expects the MDI market will develop during the period 2017-2022. Based on the realized growth rates of 5.5% during 2012-2017, the group feels comfortable that future demand will increase by 5% per year during 2017-2022. Revenue growth will be buoyed by growing demand for insulation foam to comply with regional energy efficiency directives, particularly in developed economies as well as higher consumption of appliances (refrigerators).

Covestro anticipates strong growth rates in Asia-Pacific (+6%), while Latin-America is expected to grow less substantially (3%). There's little doubt the company is taking advantage from its high cash generating profile:

Thanks to the expansion in the USA, Covestro will be the second largest player in the US MDI market, whereas its current market share will remain unchanged on a global scale (#3).

Covestro's Latest Results Surprised Once Again

Covestro reported impressive results that were ahead of expectations. It was therefore the group raised its full-year guidance. It is now forecasting a free operating cash flow of 2B EUR, while capex are expected to hit 1.2B EUR including material growth investments.

Like most European companies, there was a tough adverse currency impact of more than 4%, though, luckily, more than compensated by both volume and price windfalls. Just to give you a quick insight: volume growth amounted to 1.6% accompanied by pricing of 12.1% (!). At the end of the second quarter, it appeared that pricing became a little bit softer, but this was largely offset by stronger volumes.

Overall, Covestro remains in an excellent shape as it reported a revenue growth of 7.9% with a gross margin improvement from 33.0% to 36.8%. As such, by keeping R&D and G&A expenses under control, it is no surprise that the EBIT margin rose from 19.4% to 22.7%. The additional kickers were both the lower interest charges (given Covestro's interest-bearing debt amount evaporated) and a reduced share count thanks to the running share buyback program. At the end, Covestro's bottom line implied an EPS growth of 34.3%.

As impressive Covestro's income statement was, so was its cash flow statement. Before computing the exact number, you'll see the differences between taxes due versus taxes paid. The group paid less taxes than it had to, so therefore it would be wise to only use the effective taxes. As you can mention, Covestro saw a seasonal investment in its working capital position. I'd like to only measure the cash generating part of a company in order to avoid high fluctuations in a Discounted Cash Flow Model. As a result, Covestro's adjusted operating cash flow would have been 1.63B EUR.

After isolating the working capital movements as well as deducting the net capital expenditures (241M EUR) and the interest & dividends received (12M EUR), and while the company still needed to deduct a net financial expense of 33M EUR, FCF would have been 1.37B EUR. You might think this is an excellent result, but keep in mind we cannot just extrapolate this figure (which would imply a yearly FCF of 2.7B EUR). As Covestro already stressed when releasing its first-half results, its core FCF is expected to reach 2B EUR (including growth investments), representing a FCF Yield of 16.0% on today's share price.

On one thing everyone should agree: with the dividend payment of just 440M EUR, Covestro's distributions towards shareholders remains undeniably secured (a coverage ratio of 455%). On top of that, even with an extra special dividend or stellar buyback program (future buybacks could easily reduce the free float by at least 11% without mounting up the debt rate), Covestro will be capable of having a net cash position by the end of next year. The least we can say is that Covestro's indebtedness doesn't hamper future investment programs. In the long run, capex are going to mitigate after reaching record highs:

Valuation: Trading At Bargain Prices

My Discounted Cash Flow Model plays a key role in estimating a company's fair value (or ranges of fair values). In Covestro's case, I've applied the following components:

WACC of 7.5% given the company is prone to economic market conditions

A terminal growth of 0%

Lower free cash flows as a result of higher material investments, though, the impact on future EBITDA numbers remains uncertain. Just to be safe, I've adapted some additional safety margin.

Starting point of 2B EUR

Share count of 198.4 outstanding shares

Forecasted net debt of 564M EUR by the end of this year

This works out a fair value of 118.4 EUR/share, resulting in an upside potential of 88.4% (!). Moreover, with e.g. a required return of 9%, there still is plenty of room for share price increases (at least 60%).

Conclusion

No words needed to conclude I firmly believe Covestro shareholders will catch up with high returns on their investment. The German company's free cash flows cover the dividend payments largely and moreover, it's not excluded more buybacks are on the horizon as Covestro is looking for additional destinations for its looming cash pile. With plenty of upside potential, it makes Covestro one of the most interesting cyclical stocks even with today's rock-solid market conditions in the polyurethanes and polycarbonates segment. By the end of this month, I'll initiate a first long position.

