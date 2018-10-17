DGRW: When The Market Drops, Buy Quality

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. Despite rising interest rates and the expectations of further hikes, dividend stocks will continue to have a place in essentially every portfolio. DGRW screens for financial health, and companies with strong financials and a commitment to growing their dividends typically outperform over the long term. Using a pullback in the market, such as what we have experienced last week, to buy quality funds is consistently a winning strategy. Furthermore, DGRW has seen impressive dividend growth in the third quarter, which is a continuance of a trend from the start of the year. Finally, DGRW's top sector is Information Technology, which remains my top sector pick heading into the new year.

Background

First, a little about DGRW. The fund seeks to "track the investment results of dividend-paying large-cap companies with growth characteristics in the U.S. equity market". It gives investors exposure to large U.S. companies that have been screened for both growth and quality. DGRW currently trades at $42.12/share and yields 2.05%, based on its last twelve monthly distributions. I last reviewed the fund back in early July when I felt it may have been headed for some short-term pressure. While the market has seen a steep drop recently, it is notable that DGRW has held up fairly well over the past three months and has actually registered a positive gain above 3%. This is in-line with other dividend funds which focus on growth, and, importantly, bests the broader S&P 500 over the same time period, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

My takeaway here is that DGRW is able to withstand market volatility to a better degree than the broader market, which is what I would expect of a fund with its objective. With further volatility likely on the way, DGRW may be a smart choice for investors going forward, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Dividend Growth Continued in Q3

One of the biggest bright spots for DGRW this year has to be its strong dividend growth. I pointed this out during my previous review, where I mentioned the fund was seeing double-digit dividend growth in 2018, clocking in at over 16% from January through June in a year over year comparison.

As my readers are aware, I have been championing growth, with respect to dividends since the end of last year. This is because, as interest rates rise, dividend funds (and companies) that are not growing their distributions substantially are going to be the ones that feel the most pressure. As we are nearing the end of the year, this has become even more critical because the rhetoric from the Fed is becoming more hawkish. For example, when we started 2018, investors anticipated three interest rate hikes from the Fed this year. To date, we have already seen three, and investors have begun to anticipate a fourth increase in December. This will, undoubtedly, lead to some investors rotating out of equities and into fixed income, so investors need to assess whether their current holdings are able to withstand this rotation.

Fortunately, DGRW continues to improve its dividend growth, which tells me the fund is holding the right stocks going forward. Strong dividend growth will help the fund maintain some of its attractiveness over bonds or savings accounts, and that is exactly what continued to happen in Q3. To illustrate, consider the following dividend growth rates for the fund:

Current Yield 2.05% 2018 Dividend Growth 28.03% Q3 Dividend Growth 47.17%

Source: Wisdom Tree

My takeaway here is, while DGRW's yield is relatively low, the fund is experiencing accelerating dividend growth, which will bode well in the short and long term. Therefore, it is very reasonable to expect DGRW's yield will march higher into the new year (all other things being equal). Seeing growth of this magnitude tells me the fund has the right companies in its portfolio, and this bodes well for investors going forward.

Info Tech - Buy The Drop

Another positive for the fund, in my opinion, relates to the sector holdings. Specifically, DGRW's top sector by weighting is currently my top sector pick - Information Technology, representing almost 22% of the total fund:

Source: Wisdom Tree

Given the explosive growth in this sector, I continue to remain bullish on it, certainly for as long as broad economic growth continues. However, growth stocks and the sector, in general, have been disproportionately hit during last week's market pullback. In fact, over the past three months, Information Technology has noticeably underperformed the broader market, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

However, I feel this represents a nice entry point in the sector, rather than a warning sign of more pain to come. Clearly, Information Technology had been leading the market for quite some time, so it makes sense for investors to sell-off this sector during the selling, given its loftier valuations.

But there are reasons to be optimistic heading into the new year. First, consumer spending on technology is expected to have another very strong holiday season. According to a report by the Consumer Technology Association, technology spending between October and December is expected "to reach a record-setting $96.1 billion in revenue in the U.S.", which represents a "year-over-year increase of 3.4%". This is clearly a strong figure and should provide a nice boost to the tech companies that create and sell these products. Demand is expected to be particularly high for the following:

Product YOY Increase in Demand Smart Speakers 44% Smart Home Devices Not Available Smart Watches 26% Wireless Earbuds 60% Drones 8%

Source: Consumer Technology Association

My takeaway here is that growth in this sector continues and at a fairly reliable rate. Given DGRW's holdings, this will directly impact the fund in a positive way. Furthermore, the estimates, while seemingly optimistic, do not appear to be unjustifiable given the overall sentiment by the American consumer. Despite recent trade disputes and tariffs, consumer confidence recently hit an 18-year high in September, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that, based on how optimistic consumers are, the estimates for consumer technology spending are not unrealistic. If consumers follow through on their spending estimates in Q4, and I believe they will, the Information Technology sector will benefit, along with DGRW.

Rates May Not Rise As Quickly As Some Believe

While I have laid out some reasons to own DGRW, it is important to point out that the fear of rising interest rates, which rattled the market last week, will remain an important consideration when deciding to invest in dividend funds. Clearly, I expect DGRW to head higher going forward; however, if interest rates rise quicker than expected, it is very likely the fund could see notable selling pressure.

That said, just how likely is it that interest rates will rise quickly in 2019? While equities certainly sold-off on this fear, not all investors are convinced we are in for an overly hawkish Fed next year. In fact, the outlook for the first half of the year seems to be relatively dovish, based on investor sentiment figures compiled by CME Group. While a fourth rate hike in December is currently priced into the market, the forecast for next year is much murkier. In fact, if we assume the December increase materializes, investors are anticipating just one more hike by the June 2019 meeting, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CME Group

My point here is not to say that further hikes will not happen, nor that they will not impact DGRW. Simply, my takeaway is that the recent sell-off over higher rate fears may have been exaggerated, which tells me buying this correction is a prudent move. Until we get more clarity that the Fed will be raising rates aggressively next year, I am working under the assumption that the "gradual" increases of the past will continue, and that bodes well for dividend funds.

Bottom Line

DGRW is a fund I was not overly optimistic about last quarter, but recent developments have made me much more bullish on the fund. Dividend growth is not only strong but its year-over-year growth was double in Q3 compared to what it was for the first half of 2018. Furthermore, the fund's top holdings in Information Technology and Healthcare should continue to perform well, as I expect them to outperform the market in 2019. The demand for tech continues to grow, and health expenses are eating a larger share of American wallets, while also having less sensitivity to economic cycles than other sectors. Given how DGRW has handled the recent market volatility compared to the broader indexes, it is possible to conclude this is a sector that is not only poised to benefit from economic growth but that it can also weather volatility better than market as a whole. With strong core holdings and a growing dividend yield, I believe DGRW has the right make-up for the future and would recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.