Revisiting Exantas

A little over a year ago, I predicted Resource Capital Corporation, now Exantas Capital (XAN), would have 52% returns over the following two years in my article. The premise was that that the transition to a new management team was going well, the dividend would start increasing again after a few more quarters, and the stock price would keep marching forward closer to book value. They were priced at $10.30 when I wrote that article, so I expected them to move up 36% to be about even with book value and gain 16% in dividends over those two years.

Looking back now, I think I was too bullish on just how fast the transition could happen. At the time, I modeled in 3 more quarters of paying $0.05, then assumed the transition would be complete and predicted the following 5 quarters with a dividend of $0.30 each quarter. What actually has happened has been much more of a gradual transition - they did indeed pay 3 quarters of $0.05, but then paid $0.10 the following quarter, and $0.15 this quarter.

As they still have been deploying freed up capital, they continue to have higher core income. As far as dividends going forward, I'm now modeling for $0.20 next quarter and $0.25 each of the last 2 quarters of my original 2-year time frame. That would be a total payout $1.10 in dividends over the 2 years, as opposed to the $1.65 I predicted.

The stock price went mostly lower for a few months after that article but has had a great 2018, touching $12 recently.

XAN data by YCharts

The dividends paid were $0.25 over the first 4 quarters and the stock price increased $0.66 (as of writing this) for a total return of 9% over the first year. If I had sold when XAN touched $12, I would have had a 19% return over the first year. I actually did consider selling when the price jumped up in August, but deciding their fair value was still higher, I decided to hold my shares.

Much Progress Made

A year ago, XAN was right in the thick of their transition. They had freed up some capital that the previous management had invested, but there was still a lot of work to sell off current securities and to redeploy that capital. While in Q2 2017 XAN had core earnings of -$0.10, in Q2 2018, they had core earnings of $0.20.

Other than redeploying legacy assets into core areas lined out, management has made other moves to benefit shareholders. During Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, management fully redeemed its Series A Preferred Shares and Series B Preferred Shares. This was considered a very expensive form of capital, so management has been able to reduce the cost of capital by redeeming these shares. In the most recent earnings call, they stated it has had a, "positive impact of $0.11 per quarter to the common shareholder."

Going Forward

I now doubt that XAN will reach $14 within my original time frame, but I would not be surprised at all if the share price continues to march higher as the yield continues to climb. Even though I don't expect XAN will get to such a premium to book value as much larger commercial mREIT peers like Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) or Starwood Property Trust (STWD), I do expect them to continue to close the gap and eventually trade in line with Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), who is a recently established, more comparably-sized peer.

XAN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Note that the above chart doesn't give a perfect representation of XAN's P/BV. When factoring in XAN's preferred shares, the BV of the common shares was actually $14.09 at the end of Q2, making the P/BV = .778. That still leaves plenty of room for price appreciation and a large margin of safety, considering the portfolio will be similar to BXMT and GPMT when complete.

Over the next year, I expect XAN to return $0.85 in dividends and should trade in the $12-$13 range eventually, so I think returns of 17%-26% are very likely.

Risks

Earlier in the transition, I would say there were many more risks since management was still a wild card. Management has proven to be shareholder-friendly, as shown with their redemption of the preferred shares, and has done a good job executing their plan. They will certainly still have higher costs as a percentage of income than their larger peers but this disparity is more than priced in.

While the management team at XAN has only been there a little over a year, they are an affiliate of C-III Capital Partners, which is very well established. I do not see this as a big risk. The largest risk I see is one shared by all commercial mREITs - if a recession were to hit commercial properties especially hard, some securities would go into default. With higher percentage of expenses and worse credit metrics, XAN would be more at risk of going out of business than their larger peers. However, anything short of that and XAN should continue to outperform their peers due to being priced at such a discount.

Conclusion

I definitely was too bullish with my expectations on how fast XAN could transition their business a year ago. I basically was originally thinking it was only going to take 3 quarters from the time of writing my first article. Even though the light is at the end of the tunnel a little over a year later, they are still in the process. The progress is going well and management has proven to be shareholder-friendly by redeeming a very large portion of its expensive preferred shares.

XAN has already been closing the distance (P/BV wise) to its closest peer GPMT and I expect that to continue as XAN should be able to continue growing its dividend. Furthermore, there is argument that both GPMT and XAN deserve to trade closer to their larger peers.

Ultimately, I doubt XAN will trade at the same P/BV as BXMT within the next 5 years, but I do expect they will continue to close the gap. I cannot be sure if big moves higher will happen over the next year or if it will take even longer. Either way XAN has plenty of room for price appreciation and the dividend will continue to move higher. I think it is very likely XAN will return 17%-26% total returns over the next year and I continue to rate them a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.