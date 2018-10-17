Jaguar i-Pace Outsells Tesla S And X Combined By 40% In Norway

That said, the Jaguar i-Pace is now the fifth best-selling EV in Norway, challenging much less expensive cars. It is not a fluke that it's outselling Tesla.

The relevancy of the data right now may not be as good as it ought to be for the reason that all automakers are diverting EV production to The Netherlands, where the tax incentive expires at year end.

Norway also is the “canary in the coal mine” for EV sales trends, because it has the highest percentage of EV sales in the world, by far.

We know this because Norway is the rare country that reports EV registrations very close to real time. Check every few minutes!

For the first 16 days of October, Jaguar i-Pace outsold Tesla Model S and X combined in Norway to the tune of 40%.

Every industry has its “canary in the coal mine” - a leading indicator that analysts study to see where the broader market may be heading in the months to come. In the electric car world, Norway is that canary in the coal mine.

Why Norway? Because Norway has the highest share of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales in the world, a number which hit 45% in the month of September: here. Add plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and the total plug-in number reaches 60%.

Why is Norway yielding such high share of electric car sales - far higher than any other country? Here's how it works: Regular cars face an insanely steep excise tax in Norway. It basically doubles the car price compared to the U.S. and much of the rest of Europe.

However, if you buy an electric car, you don’t have to pay that tax - or for that many other taxes and fees that hit regular cars. That means a plug-in car costs at least approximately half that of a regular car - and depending on the value on ongoing incentives and benefits, even less.

Wouldn’t you like to buy a $160,000 car for $80,000? And have it cost like a $40,000 car to run thereafter? The only surprising thing is EVs aren’t 100% of Norwegian new car sales.

You can monitor the Norwegian electric car registrations almost in real time on this site: here. Beware that the numbers do indeed change almost real time. Check the site only minutes later, and the numbers may be updated. Therefore, the numbers I give you below will be different than what you see on that site by the time you read this article.

Looking at the Norwegian real-time electric car registrations site as of Tuesday evening Norway time, the four top EV sellers for 2018 year-to-date are (numbers as of October 16):

Nissan LEAF - 12,245 units YTD Volkswagen eGolf - 5,985 units YTD BMW i3 - 4,738 units YTD Kia Soul EV - 4,271 units YTD

Basically, these are cars that are all less expensive than the least expensive Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 available right now ($50,200 including delivery charge) in the U.S. market. Some of them start around $30,000 in the U.S., although the BMW starts a lot closer to the mid-40s.

In Europe’s premium EV market, however, Tesla has reigned supreme with the Model S and X. A two-seat plug-in hybrid such as the BMW i8 doesn’t really count as proper direct competition.

Tesla got its first long-range battery-electric vehicle competition with the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV, which was (is) sold in Europe also under names such as Opel Ampera-E. However, right after this car was launched in Europe in mid 2017, General Motors sold its Opel brand to Peugeot, which more or less cancelled the product in most of Europe in stages after August 1, 2017.

As a result, the GM car never became any meaningful threat to Tesla in Europe. The new owner of the Opel brand effectively killed it. One can only assume that it had to do with the product not being sufficiently profitable - or profitable at all - at least for the brand’s new owner, PSA.

But even so, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, while certainly a competitor to Tesla, is a lot less expensive than a Model S and X. Round numbers, it’s half the price or even less. Therefore it’s both a competitor and it’s not, depending on the priorities of the buyer. It is for some people, but not for others.

Rather, the long-range BEV market has been waiting for a true premium offering that, in the U.S., would cost $70,000 and up, geared to compete directly against a blend of Tesla’s offerings, including the Model S and X. The Jaguar (TTM) i-Pace is this kind of car. It is not a perfect match for either the Model S or X, but it’s close enough. It’s taller than a hatchback such as the Model S, but it’s also shorter. It’s not as tall or long as the Model X. It’s more like a crossover version of the Model 3 would be - in other words, like a future conceptual Model Y.

That was a more detailed way of saying that, broadly speaking, the Jaguar i-Pace is definitely a competitor to Tesla Model S and X, and in the future also against the highest-end versions of the Model 3. But the Model 3 is not yet on sale in Europe.

This makes it extra interesting to see how the Jaguar is doing when it goes on sale in direct head-to-head competition against Tesla Models S and X in Norway, which is where we are getting the earliest and most granular data. Norway is the canary in the coal mine, if you will.

The Jaguar i-Pace went on sale (aka, started deliveries) in Norway shortly before the end of September. October will be its first full month of sales in Norway. However, thanks to Norway’s real-time registration reporting system, we already have numbers that can tell us how the Jaguar i-Pace is doing against Tesla up until only minutes or hours ago.

With all that said, given where numbers stand in the late Tuesday evening in Norway, Tuesday October 16, here are the results for the October month sales to this point:

Jaguar i-Pace: 181 units

Tesla Model S: 53 units

Tesla Model X: 76 units

Again, these numbers will be different by the time you read this article, but that’s the best we can do. Tesla stands at 129 units and Jaguar at 181. That means that, just after half of October is over, Jaguar i-Pace is outselling Tesla S and X combined by 40% in Norway.

The caveats here are of course numerous. The most obvious one is that 16 days is a short period of time, and naturally things will change - up or down - literally every few hours or even minutes, as the month rolls along. The absolute level of sales here remains on the small side.

That said, there are only four other EVs that have outsold the Jaguar i-Pace in Norway in October:

Nissan Leaf: 614 units VW eGolf: 389 units BMW i3: 259 units Kia Soul EV: 183 units

So basically, Jaguar i-Pace isn’t just beating Tesla - it’s also knocking on the door of the lower-priced EV bestsellers in Norway. Not bad for a car that's approximately twice the price.

The other major factor in the EV world right now is that many automakers - Tesla and Jaguar not the only ones - are diverting as many units as possible to The Netherlands until the end of this year. The Netherlands’ tax incentive for EVs is expiring, and we should expect very low EV sales in The Netherlands in 2019 unless their tax laws change. However, until January 1, EV sales in The Netherlands will be setting record highs - from all automakers.

Therefore, both Jaguar’s and Tesla’s Norway sales could be - and likely are - impacted by all of those units being diverted to The Netherlands. This alone distorts what might have otherwise been a normal competitive dynamic in Norway.

The other factor is that October is Jaguar’s first full month of sales in Norway, and Q4 will of course be its first full quarter. Jaguar naturally has a backlog to fill, which in isolation means its sales will be higher than a normal steady-state.

On the other hand, this being Jaguar’s first full month and quarter, perhaps production also is lower than a normal steady-state. These combined demand and supply factors simply mean that the uncertainty about the Norwegian competitive environment will be high until we get into the March quarter (Q1).

For that reason alone, rest assured that this article will have to be followed by many others, over the next six months in particular, to analyze how Jaguar’s i-Pace sales are impacting Tesla. This goes not only for Norway, but for other European countries too.

What about Jaguar i-Pace sales the U.S.?

Funny you should ask! Jaguar made its first i-Pace delivery in the U.S. October 16: here. Where? In Florida.

Why is the location of this delivery of interest? Because Florida is not one of the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) states, in which gasoline/diesel automakers have to subsidize electric cars. The ZEV states include California, Oregon, Washington, New York and a few others mostly located around there.

If Jaguar Land Rover is selling one of its precious few i-Pace units yet available on U.S. soil (the car is manufactured in Austria) in a non-ZEV state such as Florida, that tells me that maybe, just maybe, Jaguar is not in need of earning many ZEV credits for calendar year 2018. Who is the main seller of ZEV credits? Tesla of course. It’s Tesla’s only profitable “product” as those monies are - or at least should be - 100% gross margin.

If that's any indication of Tesla’s ability to sell ZEV credits, it would be a very bad data point for Tesla. One would think that Jaguar would focus on selling every i-Pace unit it can - at least in the near term - in the ZEV states such as California. Not in Florida.

Speaking of unit sales, don’t expect Jaguar to sell all that many i-Pace units in the U.S. - especially before January. I expect a disproportionate percentage of Jaguar’s i-Pace product to be going to Holland, for the same reason I mentioned above in the context of Norway.

In fact, Jaguar has never given any official indication of its i-Pace production. We do know that the facility in Graz, Austria, has a ceiling of 200,000 cars per year, but it’s shared among many models from multiple automakers. Subtract close to 25,000 Mercedes G units, 50,000 BMW 5-series units, and then the Jaguar E-Pace (not a plug-in of any kind), and i-Pace production clearly will not even come close to approaching 100,000 per year, assuming a bare minimum of 25,000 E-Pace units (likely much higher).

However, that still leaves a huge gap between the lowest guesses out there - 15,000 a year - and something more like 60,000 units. We simply don’t know. There's plenty of speculation out there, but no official confirmation from Jaguar of which I am aware. One also can assume that the i-Pace production number is subject to change over time. Perhaps it’s starting out near 20,000 per year in 2018, but could increase to 40,000 or even 60,000 in the months to come. That would not be an unrealistic scenario.

As far as I know, no journalist has been placed at the end of the Jaguar i-Pace production line in Graz, Austria, and measured the TAKT -- the production pace, aka line speed. In contrast, Audi told journalists at the eTron launch event on September 17 that it will be making 200 eTtron units per day in its Brussels factory. That points to an annual production rate of at least 50,000 units.

Conclusion: Jaguar is beating Tesla in the world’s #1 electric car market

It’s early and these numbers could reverse in a matter of just a few days or even less, but the verdict thus far is: The Jaguar i-Pace is outselling Tesla Model S and X in Norway combined, to the tune of 40%.

It’s a canary in the coal mine that does not bode well for Tesla as we look into 2019. Keep in mind that sales of the Hyundai Kona EV also just started in Europe -- at a much lower price point -- and that Audi eTron starts deliveries in Europe before the end of this quarter (U.S. sales in April 2019). Somewhere near December 2018, we may also see the Kia Niro EV -- first in Europe, and then in the U.S. Until the Tesla Model 3 shows up in Europe, Tesla’s sales there will see severe competitive pressure staring this quarter -- not even Q1 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.