50 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Technology WallStars showed 0.44% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high price WallStars barely topped this sector. WallStars all reported broker price targets upsides over 0.68%.

Technology has 19 component industries. The top yield 50 WallStar firms by Yield represented 13 of them.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 33.69% To 117.75% Net Gains For Ten Tech WallStars To October 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Techno WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Technology, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to mid-October 2019 were:

Xperi Corp. (XPER) was projected to net $1,177.48, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

TiVo Corp. (TIVO) was projected to net $905.48, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% opposite the market as a whole.

Western Digital (WDC) netted $748.81 based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

Camtek (CAMT) was projected to net $609.73 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) was projected to net $596.75, based on dividend on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Lam Research (LRCX) was projected to net $482.42, based on target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fee. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $461.70, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 109% more than the market as a whole.

KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) was projected to net $418.14, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Xerox (XRX) was projected to net $377.43, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) was projected to net $336.68, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 61.15% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Technology WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 October Technology Sector WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Dividend Technology WallStars By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector WallStars selected 10/15/18 by yield represented seven of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Camtek (CAMT) [1] was the best of two Semiconductor Equipment & Materials representatives. The other placed third, Xperi Corp. (XPER) [3]. A software application firm placed second, TiVo Corp. (TIVO) [2].

One data storage firm placed fourth, Seagate Technology (STX) [4], and two communication equipment firms placed fifth, and eighth, TESSCO Technologies (TESS) [5], and Nokia Oyj (NOK) [8].

A semiconductors firm was sixth, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) [5], and an electronic components industry firm placed seventh on this list, LSI Industries Inc. (QCOM) [7].

Finally, two information technology representatives placed ninth, and tenth, IBM (IBM) [8], and Xerox (XRX) [10], and completed the top ten WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Technology WallStars Showed 27.37% To 87.01% Best Upsides To October 2019

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Cast No Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector WallStars To October 2019

Ten top Technology WallStars were culled by yield for a quarterly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 10/15/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of nineteen industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology WallStars (28) Delivering 41.83% Vs. (29) 42.02% Net Gains by All Ten by October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.44% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced Technology top yield dog, Xperi Corp. (XPER), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 117.75%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield stocks for October 15 were: United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC); LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS); Nokia Oyj (NOK); Camtek (CAMT); TiVo Corp. (TIVO), with prices ranging from $2.15 to $11.54.

Five higher-priced Technology stocks for August 1 were: Xperi Corp.(XPER); TESSCO Technologies (TESS); Xerox Corp. (XRX); Seagate Technology (STX); IBM (IBM), whose prices ranged from $13.47 to $141.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

