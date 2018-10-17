Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Roche's Deal, AcelRX Panel Vote, Crispr And Vertex Hold Removal

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Roche Enacts Deal With Ionis For Dry AMD Drug

News: Recently, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it had formed a deal with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to get its hands on a Dry AMD Drug. According to the deal, Roche will give an upfront payment of $75 million to Ionis to get its hand on this drug. On top of that, Ionis stands to make up to another $684 million in milestone payments. The goal is for Ionis to complete the planned phase 2 study for this Dry AMD candidate IONIS-FB-LRx. Once completed along with another rare severe renal indication advanced, Roche will then have the option to license it.

Analysis: This is good news for Roche because it has been seeking new avenues of growth, especially one such as the Dry AMD indication. Roche has been highly focused on cancer for years now, but it has been branching out to other products over the years. In addition, the AMD market is a large one. The AMD market is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2026. This is significant, because Dry AMD accounts for about between 80% to 90% of the entire AMD market. On the other hand, Wet AMD only accounts for between 10% to 15% of the market. IONIS-FB-LRx has a long way to go still, but if it ends up being successful then Roche won't have to give up that much cash for it. One last item to point out is that Roche already has a strong relationship with Ionis. That's because the two are also already paired up to advance an antisense drug for treating patients with Huntington's disease using IONIS-HTTRx ((RG6042)). Both of these products target large unmet medical needs.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Gains Favorable Panel Vote

News: Recently, AcelxRx (ACRX) brought its pain drug DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet) up to the panel to obtain recommendation for approval. More specifically, DSUVIA was voted on by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee (AADPAC). It had voted 10 to 3 in favor of DSUVIA in that it should be approved to treat patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain in a medically supervised setting.

Analysis: This is a welcomed vote, because there is a high likelihood that the FDA will approve DSUVIA for these patients with pain. That's because a 10-3 vote in favor of approval is highly convincing for the FDA. The FDA doesn't have to listen to the panel's recommendation, but for the most part it does. I mean the FDA could always decide not to approve it, but it would only do so if it thought there was major discrepancy with the drugs safety or efficacy.

Crispr Therapeutics And Vertex Pharmaceuticals End Clinical Hold But Skepticism Remains

News: Recently, Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) announced that they were able to get their clinical hold removed. The hold was lifted for the IND application to begin a study using CTX001 for the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Both companies are on track to initiate the phase 1/2 study in patients with SCD by the end of 2018. In addition, there is a plan to initiate a phase 1/2 study using CTX001 to treat patients with B-thalassemia in Europe as well.

Analysis: This is good news for both Crispr and Vertex because any further setback by the FDA would have postponed this study until at some time into early 2019. It is also a good move for Vertex which has been heavily reliant on its cystic fibrosis franchise to generate revenue. Targeting SCD and B-thalassemia gives both companies good market opportunities to go after. The global SCD market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2023. Best part of all is that Vertex didn't have to pay a lot upfront to get into this deal with Crispr. Vertex only had to pay Crispr an upfront payment of $75 million in consideration for this deal. On top of that, Vertex felt so confident in enacting this deal that it bought a $30 million stake in Crispr as well. All that remains now is to see whether or not the preliminary phase 1/2 data turns out positive in the coming year.

