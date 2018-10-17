Lightbridge Corporation: A Perilous Past Obscures A Promising Future

The Framatome joint venture (Enfission) is a major catalyst; I go into what still needs to be done.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Manzanita Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR), a nuclear fuel company, presently sells below a dollar at cash value in spite of having a joint venture with Framatome, the leading nuclear engineering firm in the world, and a revolutionary fuel technology the nuclear industry supports. In this article I'll explain why Lightbridge stock fell, its remaining risks, and why it may soon rise significantly.

History and product benefits

Lightbridge Corporation began as Thorium Power Corporation, purposed with developing Thorium-based nuclear designs. Thorium is known to have proliferation-resistant capabilities beyond uranium, which is the standard fuel source for nuclear energy today. Eight years ago Thorium Power was listed on the NASDAQ and concurrently changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation. Thorium continues to hold promise as an energy fuel source, but is not presently favored by the commercial nuclear industry. In reaction to this Lightbridge invented and shifted their focus to a metallic fuel design that utilizes a metallurgically bonded, helically twisted cladding and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU). This improves the conductivity of existing designs, which use pellets and have lower power densities.

The fuel works in existing nuclear reactors as well as newer designs like the Nuscale small modular reactor (SMR). SMR reduces most of the design and construction challenges of larger reactors, so this is a key market. That means the fuel extends the life and profitability of existing reactors while bolstering the safety and economics of new ones.

Lightbridge fuel is categorized as an accident-tolerant fuel (ATF). Westinghouse, Framatome, and GNF all have ATF designs supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) at different stages of development. Lightbridge is pursuing DOE support in conjunction with Framatome subsequent to these. In their investor presentation they claim that their fuel has the widest suite of benefits, among them proliferation resistance: spent Lightbridge fuel cannot be used to make a bomb. The fuel runs 1000 Celsius cooler which radically reduces the likelihood of a loss of coolant or beyond-design-basis accident like the incident at Fukushima. This also facilitates increased energy production uprates, which create an economic advantage beyond existing energy sources including solar, wind and natural gas.

Estimated revenues and rates of return are detailed in their investor presentation.

Images from Lightbridge Investor Presentation

While I'm skeptical that they'll achieve these upper margins in the near future and we could debate the data points that generated them, if Lightbridge penetrates even a fraction of the growing nuclear fuel market their products will generate tens of millions per customer in recurring revenue.

With all of these purported benefits the obvious question is: why is the price so low? Part of the story is bad timing, bad luck, and, unrealistic, reactionary shifts in world energy policies away from nuclear. There's a long road between now and those board-room-pleasing rates of return, but recent industry trends and legislation tilting back towards nuclear have now positioned Lightbridge to receive government support, and early-stage commercial investment. more than ever before. That presents the bull case we'll explore today.

Image from Lightbridge Investor Presentation.

Very few institutional investors or financial analysts understand or follow the nuclear industry specifically and this is one of several problems with owning the stock, though it is also part of its potential. Retail investors are presented with an opportunity ignored by the mainstream with Lightbridge.

Nuclear Energy

Image from ShutterStock

Nuclear energy has endured a near-death experience over the past decade and Lightbridge, like many uranium stocks, suffered with it. Lightbridge began their efforts in earnest at one of the worst periods in history to commercialize nuclear energy. In spite of my grievances with them it’s a testament to their leadership that they’ve survived. The emergence and worldwide governmental subsidization of other renewable energy sources like solar and wind, coupled with project cost overruns, cut into the industry's market share. Talk that nuclear wasn’t necessary, or too dangerous, became mainstream. Cost overruns have plagued the construction of new large reactors, but the fact that Lightbridge works in existing reactors presents a significant opportunity. The new breed of small, modular reactors is another.

The confluence of these aforementioned events led to the bankruptcies of both Westinghouse and Areva (Now Framatome). While this doesn’t excuse all of Lightbridge’s missteps it begins to explain why the stock currently (and I believe unjustifiably) sells under a dollar at approximately cash value.

Lightbridge has a burn rate of approximately $500,000 a month and cash obligations related to Enfission, so while they trade at cash value, it's important investors note that the balance is declining. Even accounting for this I believe their existing cash balance, which I will detail later, limits the downside while near-term catalysts create a realistic chance their market cap could double, or even triple, in short order.

I won’t delve into an in-depth study of nuclear energy here, but I recommend considering the opinions of industry luminaries like Michael Shellenberger or Dr. James Conca to further explore the topic. Contrary to premature antinuclear obituaries, worldwide nuclear energy usage is expanding, and the current market remains sizable both domestically and abroad. Lightbridge is positioned to ride the rising tide of a nuclear renaissance.

Paradise Lost

Prior to Lightbridge the majority of R&D into metallic nuclear fuel took place in Russia, and this is where Lightbridge’s origins are traced. During their early years, US relations with Russia were less politically charged. Lightbridge maintained a satellite office in Moscow and they anticipated it'd lead to partnerships to develop, test, and sell the fuel coupled with higher valuations. In the early years of the company, the first projected milestone was a strategic agreement with SOSNY, a Russian nuclear engineering company. Unfortunately US–Russian relations soured and the nascent relationship, which was in “Advanced Stages,” faded away.

In the next stage of the company’s existence staff like Jim Malone, a former executive at Exelon (EXC), were recruited, patents were issued, and meetings with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and DOE took place. All in hopes of licensing and commercializing the fuel.

Seth Grae, CEO of Lightbridge, participated in various interviews and issued press releases anticipating a range of fuel production and commercialization milestones would occur "in the coming months," but the years rolled by without the level of progress required to profit. In the past Lightbridge ran a successful nuclear energy consultancy that advised nations on structuring their nuclear energy programs, and this offset losses in the fuel segment of the business. The consultancy side of the business was shuttered to focus solely on their metallic fuel design, but it is a core part of their history. Profits from the consultancy tempered the urgency of when and if they would commercialize their metallic fuel. In the past shareholders were more forgiving when fuel-related milestones were projected, but missed, because they were obscured by consulting revenues. Now the fuel, and the fuel alone, will make or break the company. This puts increased pressure on share price when setbacks occur.

Between 2011 and 2015 a promising relationship with Texas A&M University and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) emerged. Collaborations with Korea and Canada were explored. A potential partnership with Babcock & Wilcox (now BWXT) was announced, but never formalized. None produced meaningful, revenue-producing catalysts that’d drive higher valuations, and investors grew weary. The Fukushima meltdown, which occurred in March 2011, had clouded prospects industry-wide.

I wasn’t a shareholder back then, and this analysis is based on what archival research has allowed me to piece together. The need for shareholders to reconstruct what happened, and why milestones were missed, is a leading grievance with shareholders that has hurt credibility. I believe every relationship, every time, had potential, and Lightbridge genuinely thought the fuel would soon be tested & commercialized. What they didn’t anticipate was the severity of the nuclear winter affecting the industry as a whole. The ice has thawed, but the recovery has been uneven. Coming up we'll dig into why I think it's Lightbridge's turn to shine and why I believe a tremendous investment opportunity is upon us.

Framatome JV and the Halden Reactor in Norway

The Halden Reactor in Norway began operation in 1958. It went on to become the preeminent nuclear research reactor in the world. In 2015 Lightbridge announced that they were granted an export license by Norway to conduct fuel irradiation tests which were projected to commence in 2017. While Lightbridge fuel underwent numerous computer simulations that validated their design, and metallic fuel has been used for noncommercial purposes for decades, the NRC and commercial nuclear industry all require real-world tests of each specific design before commercial usage can begin. Testing the fuel in an actual reactor is presently the most critical step (and hindrance) towards Lightbridge commercializing their fuel and realizing revenues from it. The nuclear industry is notoriously slow-moving and even if testing started today the fuel wouldn't be commercially available for years. However the commencement of testing and, more important, successful tests, will spur significant commercial interest and private investment driving higher shareholder values. So for early-stage investors the mere inception of testing is a meaningful albeit elusive catalyst.

Note, though Lightbridge is not considered a start-up I use the term "early stage" to reflect the current stage of their fuel development.

Lightbridge diligently updated shareholders quarter by quarter about Halden, and it seemed their history of near misses was behind us. Soon Halden would provide the critical testing data, and at that point, credibility, that Lightbridge lacked.

Framatome Joint Venture

In late 2016 Lightbridge & Areva (now Framatome) announced that they’d reached an agreement on key terms for a joint venture to develop and commercialize Lightbridge fuel. The two companies had courted each other before, but this was the furthest they’d gone towards solidifying a relationship. After the nuclear industry shakeout Framatome emerged as the leading nuclear fuel engineering firm in the world. The partnership was ideal. At the time Lightbridge was trading around $1.50. After the prospective JV was announced it briefly spiked to $1.80. If Lightbridge were a new company, one without a history of similarly tantalizing relationships that failed to materialize, it may have run up and stayed up. But these were fresh in investors' minds and the price soon collapsed to a dollar and remained range-bound around a dollar for the next few months.

The following year was full of suspense. Areva was bailed out by the French government via the energy conglomerate EDF and renamed Framatome (which was actually its original name). The nuclear industry continued to be maligned and it was not clear if the prospective Lightbridge joint venture would endure the restructuring. In January 2018 a 50/50 JV between the two companies, named Enfission, was formally announced.

Image from Lightbridge press release

The stock ran as high as 4.8 and many investors profited nicely, but in spite of the finalization of the JV, the stock slowly collapsed back to a dollar and under. Why this occurred in spite of what was arguably the greatest milestone in the company’s history is speculative, but here is my theory:

• While details were released, some revenue and cost-sharing formulas between the two companies are complex and remain confidential. When Enfission achieves its first milestones the mechanics of the partnership are likely to be clearer.

• Many investors had believed that a long-promised, but yet-to-be-finalized contract with a US commercial nuclear company, would be revealed the day the JV was announced. Lightbridge has a nuclear utility fuel advisory board (NUFAB) that includes Duke (NYSE:DUK), Dominion (NYSE:D), Exelon (NYSE:EXC) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO). All have openly expressed support to the NRC for the fuel and are potential customers. Jim Malone, Chief Nuclear Fuel Development Officer at Lightbridge, hails from Exelon, and an Exelon executive was in attendance at the JV unveiling ceremony. The signs were there for a contract between the companies to be revealed, however no such thing transpired. In a later section I'll share what I believe is required for a utility contract to finalize.

• Bears and pessimists posited that the JV favored Framatome, since Lightbridge contributed the bulk of Enfission's inaugural capital. I understand the rationale, however it's a specious argument. Framatome's analytical models and engineering might, as well as its brand name, are worth billions - far exceeding Lightbridge's contribution. And Lightbridge has direct access to all of this via the Enfission JV. I would further rebut that, even though greater clarity on the nature of Enfission's cost and revenue sharing is sought, the relationship clearly benefits both companies and solidifying the fuel's production is a foundational sign of process.

The rationale for much of my bullish thesis is not that the best-case scenario is required, but only that the worst case - which the current price reflects - is without merit.

The Halden Reactor

In spite of the JV being anticlimactic it was a major accomplishment and the price held most of the gains for months, but in early 2018 rumors, and soon public announcements, were issued that the Halden Reactor may shut indefinitely due to ongoing maintenance issues and diminishing public support in Norway. Lightbridge was one of several negatively affected companies that had been planning to test their fuel concepts. In Lightbridge’s Q1 2018 earnings conference call Seth formally announced that they expected Halden to shut and were exploring US-based alternatives. A range of dates and locations were provided but nothing concrete. A few months later Halden themselves announced the reactor would be shuttered. Uncertainty reigned and the stock fell to all-time lows. My fellow investors and I were in awe that yet again fate snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, but fate still had another hand to play.

Let the good times roll

In spite of the lengthy, and necessary, history chronicled in this article, this is where the story begins. The JV may have underwhelmed expectations, and the inability to test at Halden on schedule was a major setback. Recent events and SEC filings show encouraging signs. In the following paragraphs I’ll present both bull and bear talking points for Lightbridge as it stands today.

When the share price spiked in January 2018 on the Enfission JV announcement, Lightbridge, using their At The Market (ATM) facility, raised over $25 million. Through a combination of legacy consulting revenues, private investment, and dilution, Lightbridge has remained debt-free. No shareholder likes dilution, and Lightbridge must ultimately find non-dilutive funding sources, however the company was wise to raise capital when the price spiked and is now in the strongest financial position in their history. In fact, up until the JV the company was obligated to include SEC going-concern clauses in their filings, which denote a likelihood of capital shortfalls. Their cash windfall eliminated this risk and the disclosure requirement is gone.

The current US administration, most notably including Energy Department head Rick Perry, has strong proponents of nuclear energy. Their advocacy is matched by legislative dollars and actions.

Image from the Department of Energy

Further supporting and funding advanced nuclear technologies have been bipartisan bills recently signed into law, such as the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act.

In recent conference calls Lightbridge CFO and CEO have announced that they will apply for a DOE grant this year. Seth also stated a US government and commercial test site, as well commercial contracts, will be announced within the next two quarters.

While the cash position is a major positive, the burn rate and cash obligations must be factored in. In the excerpt below, the first paragraph summarizes Lightbridge's expected cash burn. The second paragraph details R&D expenses Lightbridge is required to pay as part of the original joint venture agreement. As noted, this is one of several reasons that in spite of the significance of the JV milestone the stock ultimately declined though as I also reasoned I believe this was misunderstood owing to the value of Framatome's intellectual property which Lightbridge has access, balances the contributions.

From the 2nd Quarter 2018 Lightbridge Conference call

Several funding opportunities have emerged, which Lightbridge is eligible for (eligibility does not guarantee an award), such as DE-FOA-0001817.

This particular opportunity awards grants quarterly. If Lightbridge applied by 7/31/2018, they could be eligible; watch for the announcement of a multi-million-dollar award to be announced this month - and if a company wins once, they're eligible to apply and win a second time. James Fornof, Lightbridge VP of government program management, was in attendance at the Sept. 26 DOE seminar to exchange industry feedback. This further validates the notion that Lightbridge is deeply invested in this process, but there is no way to be certain if they met the July application deadline or if they will win; this is where we roll the dice. If they did not apply in July the next award window for those who apply by 10/31/2018 is January 2019. Be it this October or early next year, in my estimation receiving a multi-million-dollar DOE grant and the credibility that goes with it would be the largest milestone in Lightbridge history. It would reinvigorate the belated promise of US utility and private investment, bolster US government support, and accelerate timelines.

Image from Idaho National Laboratory

We’ve heard these projections before, as bears remind us and as the share price reflects - and many wonder if this will similarly end in missed deadlines and disappointment. To counter this argument we must explore why previous deadlines were announced and missed and what’s different this time. I speculate that the US government and commercial support for Lightbridge were nearly cemented in times past, but first we require the following:

Images from Enfission & Department of Energy

Recall the industry turmoil that thwarted the realization of these prerequisites. Today Lightbridge is primarily an intellectual property and government lobbying organization, somewhat like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in that all actual manufacturing is dependent on third parties. Commercial utilities are not in the business of providing money or resources to such a company without a high level of certainty the product (nuclear fuel) can be manufactured and tested in a timely manner.

Item #1, the Enfission JV was necessary to build confidence that the fuel will be produced, and in lieu of Halden, now a DOE grant is required to secure testing resources, which is item #2. Lightbridge plans to test in both US government and US commercial reactors, but in the current regulatory environment I believe a DOE grant is the gateway for both. This is the final piece of the puzzle. Equipped with the essential prerequisites of cash, credibility, and access to government resources a grant provides, I estimate Lightbridge would at long last be priced based on its future potential not perilous past. The political and economic climate have never been better for Lightbridge to secure a DOE grant and for a cascade of positive developments like US utility support to follow.

Now we will further explore what makes me confident Lightbridge will secure a DOE grant, and why this should encourage investors to give Lightbridge a forward price premium potentially triple or more of current valuations. I roughly value this based on improved sentiment and the immediate increase in cash and in-kind government resources, including access to test reactors like the recently reopened TREAT reactor in Idaho, available to Lightbridge should they secure a grant. A DOE grant actuates the long-held aspirations of Lightbridge and shareholders alike.

Bears reason that Lightbridge has courted the DOE and NRC in the past only to be rejected, and that this time is no different. But times have serendipitously changed. Consider the following highlights that make the case:

• The unique enrichment properties of the fuel were formerly an obstacle. As previously mentioned Lightbridge uses HALEU. Today most uranium used in nuclear energy production is enriched to 5%. That is the current legal standard, meant to discourage the fuel’s usage in nuclear weapons and reduce risk. Lightbridge fuel is enriched to 19.75%, which among other factors is key to its economic advantages and higher uprates. This was once taboo, however it is now recognized that many advanced nuclear designs, not only Lightbridge, require HALEU. Consequently, recent legislation supports the production and usage of higher enrichment levels. Legislatively this obstacle has been radically reduced.

• Lightbridge’s documented proliferation-resistant aspects negate what was once thought as a risk.

• The importance of reviving our nuclear industry is increasingly appreciated. Accident-tolerant fuel, including Lightbridge fuel, is a core facet of this evolving awareness. In fact Lightbridge/Enfission were recently mentioned by name in a US senate hearing about this very topic.

• In May 2018 Seth Grae, Lightbridge (And Enfission) CEO, was named to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NASDAQ:NEI) board of directors. It is a nuclear advocacy position, not commercial. As stated, in addition to intellectual property, one of Lightbridge’s core functions is lobbying the industry to utilize their fuel. The NEI appointment literally gives Seth a seat at the table.

• In July 2018 The DOE held a post-Halden assessment capability workshop with leading nuclear fuel vendors to explore US-based alternatives to Halden. Lightbridge was invited, and again the company had a seat at the table with the likes of GE (NYSE:GE); Framatome (in addition to Enfission, Framatome has additional chromium-cladded ATF concepts, which are synergistic with Lightbridge fuel); and Westinghouse. This marked a major sea change in US governmental recognition of Lightbridge’s value, and was a clear indication that a DOE grant is under consideration.

• The DOE has publicly stated if an application makes the case, accident-tolerant fuel is eligible for grant awards. There are different tiers and sizes of awards. Lightbridge believes they are eligible for "a sizable award." Quantifying this requires speculation and aligning disparate sources of information, but in Lightbridge’s recent 10-Q Filing they base executive-performance option awards on obtaining a grant of at least $5 million.

• In addition to an executive-performance option milestone of at least a $5 million DOE award, a second milestone requires the share price to be over $3 for 10 consecutive days by the end of next year. The expectation of a sustained 300% gain from the current valuation cemented in the SEC filing shows a high degree of executive confidence.

• A core requirement of the DOE grants is matching funds. Lightbridge is positioned to match funds to a significant degree, and there is the dark horse potential of Framatome contributing as well.

• The Enfission team includes staff from both Lightbridge and Framatome. A website further detailing their backgrounds and contributions is forthcoming. There are team members from both companies who have successfully secured government grants in the past. The most recent Lightbridge SEC filing notes approximately $300,000 committed for additional governmental grant consulting assistance. That’s a significant investment in staffing focused on obtaining a DOE grant for a company Lightbridge’s size.

• My confidence in the potential of higher valuations is strengthened by endorsements from the Enfission team, which includes senior executives from both Lightbridge and Framatome.

I encourage prospective investors to consider these endorsements firsthand in recent interviews on Titans of Nuclear:

Gary Mignogna, CEO & President, Framatome (US) - 12:20 to 14:20 for Lightbridge content:

Bob Freeman, VP Nuclear Fuel Commercial Operations, Framatome (US) - 29:30 to 31:00 and 51:12 through end for Lightbridge content:

Seth Grae, CEO, Lightbridge - Lightbridge is discussed throughout:

A cynic recognizes that Framatome executives are monetarily incentivized to promote the fuel, but I encourage you to listen and judge for yourself. Lightbridge is a small company and is consequently a small part of Framatome’s business. Yet they've gotten outsize, enthusiastic endorsements from Framatome's top executives.

Risks

• Lightbridge's present cash balance is the largest in their history. However if they're unable to secure non-dilutive funding in a timely manner the cash burn and other expenses will diminish this strength.

• In the interview linked above Bob Freeman notes that Framatome ran numerous computer models on Lightbridge fuel that supported their claims and bolstered his confidence to a degree sufficient to launch the Enfission JV. However the fuel must be tested in an actual reactor to assure these models are valid.

• Any NASDAQ stock that trades below $1 for a sustained period of time is at risk of compliance warnings and must either get the price over one or risk delisting.

Conclusion

I've illustrated that improving nuclear industry trends have fortuitously aligned with Lightbridge, presenting a unique investment opportunity, without whitewashing the challenges and numerous false starts that preceded it.

Lightbridge fuel, which benefits both existing and new reactors, is well-positioned to profit from improving US nuclear prospects at the micro and macro level. Thus, the current worst-case-scenario valuations are without merit. There were numerous promising but unmet projections made by the company over the years, which gave investors a sense of "crying wolf," and the price was punished accordingly. While Lightbridge is ultimately responsible for accurate projections I ascribe most of these missed targets to unprecedented industry turmoil that has since waned. The company is in its strongest financial position in its history. The legislative tide is in their favor and the industry increasingly recognizes the value of ATF concepts like Lightbridge metallic fuel. Lightbridge is presently selling for cash value. Their entire history of research and development, the patents, and the partnerships are all valued at zero. A DOE grant could immediately and immensely lift them to higher values.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.