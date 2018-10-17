Facebook's Fake Views: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: People might find fake news entertaining enough to sustain, but businesses will never find fake views amusing and will refuse to pay inflated ad rates.

John M. Mason: The budget deficit is rising to new highs, producing a bill that taxpayers will sooner or later have to pay.

Charlie Bilello: We have just ended a period of easy money unprecedented in history, begging the question as to whether market behavior will now change as a result.

Trade Deficits Are Good

“I run a huge trade deficit. It’s not with China or Mexico, but with Amazon. I buy all sorts of goods from them, and Jeff Bezos has yet to spend a penny with me. And it’s fair. I’m happy with the items, and Amazon is happy to receive my money.” (John Mauldin)

Budget Deficits Are Not Good

“Budget deficits may create a short-term acceleration in economic growth caused by the failure of tax payers to realize that, regardless of what the government says, they, the tax payers will sooner of later have to pay for the debt that has been produced.” (John M. Mason)

End Of Easy Money

“This is the end. The end of accommodation. The end of easy money…The Fed Funds Rate now stands above U.S. core inflation (2.17%) for the first time in 124 months.” (Charlie Bilello)

Looking Back At Market Crises

“Recently, I was having a periodic clear out of old papers at home. Often I keep notes of things, frequently jotted down on a whim. I discovered one such note. It preserves a facsimile of some thoughts at one moment in time” (Rob Marstrand)

Facebook Faces Charges Of Fraud

“The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status and punitive damages, stemmed from a September 2016 Wall Street Journal report that said Facebook had vastly overestimated average viewing time for video ads. Facebook disclosed the issue in a post on its advertiser help center that August. The error, and Facebook’s handling of it, became a critical moment in the relationship between the social-media giant and marketers who pay its bills. Many brands already were skeptical of the practice by Facebook and other tech giants to closely guard their internal ad data—one top executive likened it to ‘grading their own homework.’ The incident fueled renewed calls for Facebook to allow independent measurement and auditing.” (The Wall Street Journal)

Thought For The Day

Facebook (FB) has faced, and survived, quite a number of scandals recently – from the Cambridge Analytica acquisition of FB user data on behalf of the 2016 Trump campaign to a cyber breach detected last month that could result in a fine as high as $1.63 billion. The social media giant has generally offered a plausible apology or defense in these and quite a few other cases, and they all seem to have blown over.

But the latest charge, described in the Wall Street Journal excerpt linked above, seems much less easy to overcome. That is because the article quotes senior executives whose words imply that they knew of, and didn’t rush to fix an error in counting video views that inflated viewership metrics by as much as 900%. The lawsuit purports to quote internal Facebook documents in which one exec admits to letting a year go by without addressing the problem, and another says the social media company decided to “obfuscate the fact that we screwed up the math.”

Time will tell whether a court will validate these charges, but if that were to happen, it’s hard to see how Facebook won’t pay a steep price. And I’m not talking about something like a $1.63 billion fine that the firm could take out of its petty cash drawer. Rather, this kind of story, if substantiated, would tend to suggest that the social media giant is really slimmer than it appears (in terms of the revenue it has reason to expect), and hence overvalued.

And that would be ironic because Facebook has been one of the key prongs in the internet revolution that has evaporated so much of the traditional economy’s revenues through a merciless accountability in advertising. Advertisers no longer need be content in choosing a venue that has the right demographic; instead, they can ascertain exactly the number of eyeballs they attracted, clicks they gained, sales they made and much more. Media empires have fallen to the tyranny of this sort of data. Ad rates have plunged and print is now passé as a result of this precision.

But what if somebody, the biggest of them all, figured out a way to misrepresent that data? If the charges against Facebook are substantiated, then Facebook would potentially be due for a slimming down as significant as that suffered by other former media giants for whom a print ad generated $10,000 and a web display a mere $100 a click. People might find fake news entertaining enough to sustain, but businesses will never find fake views amusing and will refuse to pay inflated ad rates.

The internet has done many things, for better or worse, but perhaps its signal economic achievement has been its role in creating a “free” economy. There are 7 billion people in the world, and Facebook’s got over 2 billion of them as “active” users. That’s an extraordinary accomplishment that owes a lot to the fun and utility it affords these users for free. But Facebook makes tens of billions of dollars a year from these users’ free use of its platform, nearly every last bit of it through advertising.

Facebook has weathered many a crisis recently, but this one aims both at its credibility and at its revenue. The digital media giant should save both by embracing third-party, independent auditing of its viewership data.

