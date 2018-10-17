The Growing Risk From The U.S. Deficit

The October 16, 2018, print edition of the Wall Street Journal carried a rather innocuous headline: 'Deficit Swells as Tax Cuts Take Bite.' In the article by Ms. Davidson, the reader is treated to an in-depth look at the strange, anti-Keynesian choices of the Trump administration.

As the labour market continues to tighten, some are pointing to the growing difficulty of finding qualified staff. A drive through any small town in the US may take you into a gas station, or a McDonald's, or a Dunkin' Donuts where you are likely to find a sign advertising positions. A sign in an understaffed Subway in Lebanon, NH, reads "interview today, start tomorrow!"

This is not only at the lower-end of the job market. The barriers to entry that were erected during the crisis years and those that followed have been melting away for skilled work as well. You may remember postings for entry-level positions that required two years of experience, or the need for a bachelor's degree, of any kind, for a job that did not really require university education.

Employers say they are abandoning preferences for college degrees and specific skill sets to speed up hiring and broaden the pool of job candidates. Many companies added requirements to job postings after the recession, when millions were out of work and human-resources departments were stacked with résumés. Employers Eager to Hire Try a New Policy: ‘No Experience Necessary’ Wall Street Journal, Jul. 28, 2018

As the labour market tightens, inflation is bound to pick up in the short-run -- or so it is predicted by the Phillips curve. Increasing inflation is likely to prompt the Federal Reserve to increase the target rate for its funds, independent of other considerations.

Yet there are other considerations: the American stock market continues its bull run mostly unabated, despite valuations becoming increasingly more lofty and, perhaps, detached from reality. Back in 2015, Janet Yellen, then Chair of the Federal Reserve, was already warning that valuations were getting "quite high."

I would highlight that equity market valuations at this point generally are quite high,” Yellen said. “There are potential dangers there.” Fed's Yellen says equity valuations high, warns of 'potential dangers' Reuters, May 6, 2015

Since that statement, the S&P 500 has gained about 32%, with some wobbles but a general upward trend. While capital market gains are obviously appreciated by the economy-at-large -- except for unfortunate short-sellers caught on the wrong side of the trade -- a potentially overheating capital market is a concern for any central bank. In an economy with floating currency and liberal capital flow controls, this concern is operationalized through the benchmark interest rate.

Therefore, before one even begins to consider the mind-bogglingly large chasm between the US Federal Government's income and expenses, a responsible, independent central bank like the Fed is bound to be pushing up interest rates in the economy.

The Trump administration announced that the budget deficit widened by 17%, or an extra $113 billion. The administration is expecting the deficit to top $1 trillion in 2019, as high as the 2012 deficit from the Obama era.

The Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit climbed $113 billion from fiscal 2017. Debt will likely worsen in the coming years with the Trump administration expecting the deficit to top $1 trillion in 2019, nearly matching the $1.1 trillion imbalance from 2012. US budget deficit hits highest level in 6 years, Fox Business, Oct. 15, 2018

The big difference, notwithstanding your political convictions, is that back in 2012 there was substantial worry about the lack of growth and the slow recovery from the financial crisis. Capital markets were up, back then, but the labour market was still depressed. Wall Street was soaring while Main St. was still struggling to get back on its feet. The 2012 deficit can clearly be seen as counter-cyclical: government spending to stimulate the economy. In 2018, the American economy is doing fine. Not just in capital markets with the continuously record-setting prices and valuations: we see this in small towns all over, from Lebanon, New Hampshire to Creston, Iowa.

The rate rises that are inevitable in this sort of economic context is bound to push up the deficit, and this is precisely what the administration predicts. The increasing cost of Fed funds along with a wider deficit is bound to increase yields on Treasuries.

Yet US Government debt is both highly desirable for its perceived safety and because it is a benchmark for other sovereign debt, especially that which is denominated in dollars. These two factors make emerging market debt less attractive. For one, higher yields may be obtainable in the US. Secondly, emerging market debt becomes harder to service for the sovereign.

Yes, the US can pretty much borrow as much as it wants by virtue of its central position in the world economy -- the global order that was built on the foundations cast at Bretton Woods. Yet one should bear in mind that the administration which is both actively undermining the international order which grants it this enormous privilege is also the one which is borrowing the heaviest without due reason. There is no large-scale war (Afghanistan, Iraq, and counter-terrorism activities excluded) nor is there a severe economic crisis which requires counter-cyclical government investment. What is occurring is pro-cyclical government expenditures and cuts to income -- not investment.

Responsible monetary policy may temper the fiscal policies being enacted and provide some leeway for a future recession, but this is at a cost of increased global financial risk and, more importantly for the US, the greater difficulty it will face in the future should it need to finance military operations. Wars are really expensive. Just consider that a single Tomahawk missile costs about $2 million and that 59 of them were used in a single strike to blow up a few buildings in Syria on April 7, 2018 at a cost in excess of $110 million. The war in Iraq has cost upward of $2 trillion, before accounting for interest on the contracted debt, and this was a minor, weakened power. To put this into perspective, the combined budget deficits for 2018 and 2019 are expected to be the cost of invading Iraq. A reasonable person should consider the capacity the US will have to borrow for future large-scale military operations as the risk of default, however small, grows and as the administration picks trade wars and coerces its main creditors. A strong surge in US interest rates, combined with a hot, shooting war, may cause a catastrophic collapse of emerging markets with substantial risks of global contagion.

With growing geostrategic tensions and a mountain of dollar-denominated emerging market debt, the savvy investor would want to re-evaluate the medium and longer term risks to his or her portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.