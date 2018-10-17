Sprint's New iPhone Strategy: A Win For Apple, Sprint Or Both?

Sprint already is profitable on net and will eliminate its cash flow deficit before it runs out of cash, making it viable independently if the merger falls through.

Sprint is trading at a discount to both its merger value, $7 per share, and its full value as an independent, which is $16 per share minimum.

The new deal also is bullish for Apple, which in a free market for phones continues to receive subsidies far in excess of non-iPhone manufacturers.

To allow us to reach consensus on facts, regardless of different opinions, I have extensively researched the relevant figures for review, and welcome your comments if yours differ in anyway.

Last week, Contributor Michael Henage wrote this article concerning Sprint’s (S) - still owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) for now - latest promotional efforts around new Apple (AAPL) iPhones. His concerns, reflecting the views of many, center around the massive discount Sprint is offering on these devices and its implications for Sprint’s bottom line.

Mr. Henage and I agree on some conclusions and disagree about others. I also, with all respect, thought that the figures he based his analysis on, the raw numbers from the carriers, was missing a few additional items that may have caused Sprint's travail from the offer to be overstated.

In this article, I will attempt to show that: First, the discount does not damage the revenues from iPhone subscribers quite as badly as Mr. Henage and other bears think; second, that Sprint retains substantial profit on iPhone subscribers even with the discount; third, that Sprint may be viable on its own already, and if not is only a short distance from becoming so; and fourth, that at current prices the upside of Sprint is substantially more than the downside, perhaps 4X as much or more.

Framing The Debate

There are three questions that need answering. First, we all need to come to a consensus about the specific numbers on wireless carriers terms and discounts. Not just for Sprint, but for its competitors like T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ) as well, as Mr. Henage correctly pointed out. This article is the result of exhaustive research, wading through all the fine print as much as possible. My goal is to get it right myself, of course, but also to spark a conversation with Sprint bears and other Sprint bulls so that we can at least reach a consensus on our facts, if not on our views. And by implication that will tell us something about Apple as well, since its iPhones we’re talking about.

We also need to incorporate those facts into our extrapolations about Sprint as a whole. What does Sprint gain on each iPhone subscriber under such generous pricing terms? And how far from eliminating red ink and becoming a viable, standalone company is Sprint?

Teeing Up T-Mobile's Offer

Mr. Henage’s article came to the conclusion that Sprint’s value offering was “almost laughably better” than even T-Mobile. While beating premium-market provider Verizon is no surprise, if he’s right Sprint is seriously hurting itself by out-discounting the discount leader by a probably unnecessarily large amount. Mr. Henage’s math, which is based on a family of four, puts T-Mobile at $6,352 over 24 months for service and equipment, with Verizon almost identical at $6,639. Sprint is a severe laggard at $4,128.

First, there’s the fact that T-Mobile doesn’t appear to be providing much of a discount at all. But there may have been an inadvertent omission here. T-Mobile’s ONE plans come with taxes and fees included, while Verizon and Sprint do not. These vary by state, but as I’ve documented before come to about $20 on a three-line plan, $10 for the first line and $5 for each additional one. That means $25 on a four-line plan, or $600 over two years. We need to either reduce T-Mobile by this number or increase all the others. Since T-Mobile is the outlier we will reduce their number.

A Grand Backhaul For Sprint

Then there’s the question of how much Sprint is taking in over the same two-year period. In my view, the estimate here is too low.

The previous estimates point out that Sprint is taking in no revenue from iPhones, subject to the qualification that it's leasing rather than selling the devices. This is absolutely accurate. But as qualifications go, it's a pretty big one. What has been standard practice for Sprint for some time has been to use leasing to shift residual payments from the front-end to the back-end, thereby enabling it to avoid having to face the music for the lack of discount on the lump-sum for a time.

The way the process works is this: Sprint divides the headline price of the device by 24 payments, the same as every other seller. But instead of an installment plan - make 24 monthly payments and then the device is yours - Sprint creates a lease with 18 (3/4) regular payments, and then lumps the last quarter of six payments together into one lump-sum at the back end. So for a $1,000 iPhone XS, it's taking a $750 hit on the first three quarters of the price - but it will still hit the customers up for $250 per device on the back end in April 2020.

The original math does not include this payment, but also does not include the cost of replacing the iPhones if they are traded back in instead of making it. We’ll assume customers keep their phones and add $1,000 to their total, since here Sprint is the only outlier with this practice. That takes Sprint’s number to $5,128, substantially better.

Stripping Out The Oranges

It's also important we make sure we are comparing apples to apples. I want to emphasize again that I intend no disrespect with this, and pulling together all these myriad fine prints in the wireless industry is indeed an almost ridiculous challenge. But the original table seemed to me to have inadvertently blended the two flavors of unlimited plans at each carrier (Basic and Premium) such that comparisons broke down. The chart is listed as assuming basic unlimited data, but only Verizon’s price reflected its basic plan. T-Mobile’s plan was its full-service ONE plan, not Essentials.

Sprint’s plan as presented in the chart was sort of a blend of both. Sprint’s plan was described as charging $180 for the first three lines and then giving the fourth free. The $180 is from its Premium plan, the fourth line free part is from its basic. And neither of those plans charge “$60 a month (each) for the first three lines.” Sprint Basic charges $60, then $40, then $20. Sprint Plus charges $70, then $50, then $30, and the fourth line is not free so that’s another $30. That does come to $180, just as indicated. So the table's final number was correct, for a Premium plan. Since both Sprint and T-Mobile are listed as Premium plans, I adjusted Verizon’s monthly service total to Premium, since Verizon is the outlier in this column. This added $40 per month to their number, or $960 over two years.

Other Changes

Finally, there are some small, general errata that I’ve corrected.

The value of the Netflix discount on T-Mobile is $10.99, not $11.99. And Verizon should have its (relatively puny) six-month offer of Apple Music thrown in, which reduces its total by a whopping $90 over two years. This is mostly small potatoes, all two-figure adjustments.

Final Results

All these modifications produce the new table I’ve outlined below. I’ve also included AT&T’s (T) newest unlimited plans, with all accompanying equipment revenues, discounts, bundled services and iPhone special offers included for them as well, so we can see the full picture. AT&T is to T-Mobile what T-Mobile is to Sprint, basically. I used AT&T’s Next Every Year plan in my calculations, since it's the one most comparable to Sprint’s iPhone plan. I have done my best to include all relevant factors, please feel free to leave me any points or additions in the comments. Also please note that all Equipment totals are expressed as the regular price, the discounts are in the Promotion column.

Carrier Service Equipment Included Promotion Total T-Mobile $160 $166.68 Netflix ($10.99 Value) Taxes&Fees ($25 Value) $300 off per iPhone $5,776 Verizon $200 $166.64 Apple Music (6 months only, $15 value) $300 off per iPhone $7,509 AT&T $190 $166.68 HBO ($15 value) AND TV discount ($15 value) $700 off EVERY OTHER iPhone $6,440 Sprint $180 $166.68 Hulu ($7.99 Value) $750 off EACH iPhone $5,128

Financial Analysis Of The Discount

Finally, my own conclusions about the math. As you can see, Sprint is indeed the cheapest offer, but the assertion that it's “almost laughably” so and in danger of forfeiting all profits from material subscriber growth seems more questionable to me. In fact, the discount from Sprint relative to T-Mobile is almost exactly identical to the discount from T-Mobile relative to AT&T, about $27 per month in both cases. Verizon, as usual, is the clear premium-price offering. At $54 difference between Sprint and AT&T, Sprint is not foregoing nearly enough revenue to "wipe out" the profit from iPhone customers.

Sprint reported gross profits around 60% in its fiscal year ending March 31. Meanwhile, its $54 discount represents around 30% off its headline price, so it's basically foregoing a maximum of half of its gross profit from new customers under the deal it's offering. I say maximum because AT&T, whose headline numbers we are basing this on, has gross profit higher than 60% in wireless. This reflects that gross profit rates generally rise as wireless carriers add customers, and gross margin on a marginal wireless customer is usually more like 80%.

Financial Conclusions About Sprint Earnings Effect

Now for Sprint's finances overall. I must note at the outset that Sprint already is reporting profits on a net income basis, even after setting aside the impact of the tax cut. It's also in the black on "adjusted free cash flow." Mr. Henage, however, points out that Sprint was still $450 million in the red in unadjusted "core" free cash flow last quarter, owing largely to device expenses. The purpose of this piece is not to debate Sprint's cash flow adjustments, so I will meet the bears on their own ground and use the unadjusted figures.

However, this comparison is somewhat unfair to Sprint, in that it takes the core cash flow figure from what has been Sprint's worst quarter of the calendar for several years and extrapolates a general conclusion from it. If we take a year-long perspective, Sprint's unadjusted cash flow deficit for the entirety of the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2018, was only $718 million. It also shrank 11.4% Y/Y in the most recent quarter, which would put it on course for a $636 million deficit this year.

Sprint's offer is calculated at $5,128 over two years. If we split the difference on gross margin and apply a 30% haircut to that, we come to almost exactly $3,600 per four subscribers over two years, or $450 per subscriber per year in additional cash flow. That pencils out to a shortfall of roughly 1.4 million postpaid phone subscribers for Sprint. That is, if it could attract that number of subscribers with this offer, even its unadjusted core cash flow deficit would be eliminated.

At the risk of plunging even further into minutia, I must point out that even this is a rough analysis. A full analysis would require adjusting for residual device values, imputed subscriber revenue, non-postpaid phone device connections, non-iPhone subscriber additions, and several other factors. But some of those factors push Sprint up and others push it down, and I honestly wouldn't be surprised if they about balanced out in the end. I think this rough calculation gives a pretty accurate estimate of cash flow impacts of Sprint's new iPhone strategy.

Sprint Risk And Rewards

The implications of all this for investors depend on what you think of Sprint’s future. I maintain my view that Sprint is selling extremely low on its spectrum holdings, and that its return to (net) profit allows it to hold out for a better offer. This is, of course, contrary to the general consensus, as expressed excellently by Contributor Mark Rewers and others, that Sprint needs the deal even more than T-Mobile, and thus had to take the price T-Mobile offered.

I am bullish on either Sprint or T-Mobile, depending on which one winds up with Sprint’s huge hoard of spectrum. But for now, I'm holding my Sprint stock, as it will either convert with the merger or remain independent and continue to represent a severely undervalued spectrum asset.

If it converts, it represents a discount on T-Mobile stock at current market prices. When the market offers a discount, why not take it?

If it doesn't, it remains the owner of the best spectrum holdings in the US and has only a short distance to go (if any at all) to eliminate the last of its red ink. The shortfall of 1.4 million subscribers from breakeven levels may be concerning since Sprint only added 550,000 postpaid subscribers the past 12 months, and so would need approximately 2.5 years to eliminate the shortfall. However, it did this while offering substantially smaller iPhone discounts that were not nearly so far ahead of competitors. It seems one of two things will happen: Either Sprint will see accelerated subscriber growth with its new offer, eliminating the shortfall faster, or it will not, and the offer will be terminated, increasing free cash flow per subscriber gained and again reducing the time to breakeven - again, if you choose to focus on the one metric that says Sprint isn't profitable already.

The primary risk to this, obviously, is if neither of these things happen. If Sprint fails to merge and fails to attract subscribers at positive cash flow margins, it will eventually bleed enough cash to eliminate its viability and be forced into a fire sale, even worse than the one it's already doing with T-Mobile. But at only $636 million, its cash flow deficit would take approximately 6.5 years to eliminate its cash pile.

On balance, the reward far outweighs the risk. At non-fire sale prices, I already calculated Sprint is worth at least $16 per share, and probably somewhere in the $20s. Meanwhile, the worst it can do is go to $0, and realistically someone would buy it before that so the real worst case is selling for less than the $7 imputed value of the current merger proposal. At a current $6.50 per share, Sprint thus represents a minimum of $10 upside against perhaps a $2.50 downside, with the balance of probability favoring the upside case based on cash flow analysis.

Other Investment Recommendations

Regardless, Verizon is obviously confident its new “unlimited at a premium price” strategy is working, and AT&T is beginning to show signs that it feels it needs higher discounts relative to Verizon to maintain wireless parity. I've long expected its DirecTV merger would prove problematic in the long run, and I still feel that way. This may be an indicator of that.

Apple also must not be forgotten here, in all this debate about carrier iPhones. As I've noted before, Apple remains practically the only manufacturer wireless carriers are willing to lavishly subsidize in this fashion. This suggests that carriers, who may be in the best position to know, continue to see iPhones as absolutely integral to the entire wireless experience. And if so they will probably continue to give Apple a substantial leg up on the competition, usually at their own expense and minimal cost to Apple.

Altogether, I'm bullish on Verizon and bearish on AT&T. I consider Apple fairly valued and would rate it a Hold, but I'm not sure I would still consider it a bargain.

The Floor Is Yours

As I said, my goal here is to foster a consensus and conversation between bears and bulls about facts, as well as present my reasons for being bullish. Please feel free to sound off in the comments section if you think any of my research figures for prices and promotions are wrong. My hope is that regardless of our differing views on Sprint, we can all come to a consensus about the facts and the numbers.

