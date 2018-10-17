Mastec: Short-Term Weakness Belies Long-Term Strength

It currently trades at low multiples compared to their competitors and very low if you consider the rosy outlook of the next couple of years.

There are many large projects coming up in 2019 and 2020 which Mastec is well-suited to capitalize on. This will add to their company-record backlog.

Infrastructure construction is a long-term cyclical business and quarterly numbers are very noisy. Their poor quarters belied the underlying strength of the business.

Mastec (MTZ) is an infrastructure construction company based out of Miami. Their roots are in telecom buildout, but now their customers are split between telecom and energy. The stock had a bit of a rough 2018, but I think it is severely undervalued at the moment and will have blowout 2019 and 2020 numbers even if the macro picture sours.

Infrastructure construction is a highly cyclical business, both in terms of contracts, and how and when those contracts get paid. Quarterly revenue and earnings are noisy data sets. The first half of 2018 was one of the down periods and the stock price reflected that, despite how things look for Mastec down the road.

Mastec's management has displayed an ability to manage the ups and downs of their business quite well historically, and they are entering a period of massive growth in infrastructure spending in areas where they have high levels of competence and corporate footprint.

History

Mastec was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa, a somewhat legendary figure in the 1960s generation of Miami Cuban exiles (yes, he was at the Bay of Pigs and lived to tell the tale). In 1969, he invested $50,000 in a small Miami construction company, Iglesias y Torres, which was struggling to complete a telecom buildout in Puerto Rico, and took over operations. Renaming to the English translation, Church and Tower, he turned them around and grew the company. By 1980, they were one of the largest telecom construction companies with $40M in revenues.

In 1994, Mas Canosa took the company public in a reverse acquisition by a competitor, and brought in his sons, Jorge and Jose Mas, to run the company. Mas Canosa died in 1997 and his sons took full control. By 2007, they had grown to $1B revenue, still 99% telecom. By 2017, the company reached $6.6B in revenues and had diversified significantly, also becoming a leader in pipeline, electrical transmission, and power generation construction.

A Rough 2018

2018 has been a bumpy year for Mastec. Charts? Charts!

First, zooming out to the 5-year, we can see Mastec bottomed out under $13 during the oil glut that accompanied the initial shale boom.

MTZ data by YCharts

While they did see downward trends in their revenue and earnings in 2015 and 2016, the boom in oil production in previously inaccessible fields is obvious good news for Mastec, and they recovered quickly.

Then, as you can see, the dreaded double top at just under 55 in H1 2018. The YTD chart:

MTZ data by YCharts

Ouch! What happened here? First, it took a February swoon with the rest of the market. Then, after recovering from that, a couple of bad headlines hit them. First were reports that they were having trouble collecting on their invoices for the much-delayed Rover pipeline (the company has repeatedly denied this vigorously). Then came a court-ordered delay on another project, the Mountain Valley pipeline. Welcome to the world of infrastructure construction.

Quarter-to-quarter revenue and earnings are volatile. Contracts are large, and mostly get paid at or near completion. Pipeline projects especially are often met with delays, force majeure, rerouting, and unforeseen regulatory hurdles. These two projects had a bit of all that.

The good news about all of this is that it mostly just serves to increase Mastec's already record backlog, pushing the revenue into later quarters, while many related costs are already accounted for in Q1 and Q2. Delays also typically raise the overall value of the contract, increasing long-term margins. Yet despite these 2018 H1 headwinds, Mastec delivered 16% Q2 EBITDA margins, even with revenue coming in soft. To me, this speaks to their managerial and operational strength.

Financials: Short-Term Volatility Belies Long-Term Strength

Do you like quarterly volatility? This is the place for you. Please take some Dramamine. Start with revenue:

MTZ Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

How about EPS?

MTZ EPS Diluted (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This is my way of saying, "let's stick with the trailing 12-month charts."

MTZ EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Much better. What you can see right away is the big oil crash dip starting in 2015 through 2016 from which they recovered nicely. The second thing is the 2018 dip in revenue. But as you can see, earnings remain flat through it. This points to operational strength in managing these periods.

More to the point, management is able to keep margins solid, even when revenue comes in very soft. Even during the oil bust, when the stock was trading around $13, they bottomed out at 11% gross margins.

MTZ Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As you might expect from an uneven top line like Mastec's, they are reliant on debt to smooth out the rough patches, but they have demonstrated an ability to manage it well over the past 10 years. Currently, their leverage is 2.6% (a little higher than usual) and their average interest rate is 4.1% through 2022. Their debt and interest payments are very manageable. These are charts of their debt and interest payment in relation to EBITDA.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Valuation: Trading at a 35-60% Discount vs. Competitors

While their competitors trade at 15-26x TTM GAAP earnings, Mastec's multiple is 10.22.

MTZ PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Currently, the stock trades at 4.6x 2018 estimated EBITDA, just off its 52-week low. I believe 2019 and 2020 will see big increases in both earnings and the multiple as well, for reasons I will lay out below.

They are also engaged in 2018-2019 stock buybacks, with $100M of $250M already purchased as of early September, so the size of the float is shrinking.

Outlook: A Variety of Large Opportunities

Management is adamant they will close out the Rover contract in 2018 and not take any write-offs from it. Moreover, despite a lot of rain from Hurricane Florence, construction is underway and moving ahead on Mountain Valley. Earnings growth will be down this year from their last two blowout years, but nonetheless respectable at 9.5%. Still, the future looks bright.

Currently, the company has an 18-month backlog valued at over $7B (2018 revenue will likely total just under $7B). But that's just the beginning of the story. There are several very big multi-year infrastructure projects coming up in 2019, 2020, and beyond that Mastec is well-suited to capitalize on.

5G rollout

Fiber rollout

FirstNet first-responder cellular network

Puerto Rican restoration

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity alleviation

Besides the massive scope of all these projects, Mastec has the corporate competence and footprint to get a nice slice of all these pies. Maybe the best news here is that they will all most likely move forward, even in the face of an economic downturn or trade war. Since this is the third leg of the stool, let's drill down a bit.

5G rollout is already underway but expected to really take flight in H2 2018 as the telecoms race to be first and best. Mastec is the primary contractor for AT&T (T) for this kind of work and has already begun. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) expects CAPEX in US 5G rollout to continue well into next decade and total anywhere from $60-250B. Mastec is not exclusive to AT&T, and as the 2nd largest wireline/wireless construction company, management feels they are well-positioned to get even more contracts. The telecoms have framed 5G as crucial to their futures and it's reasonable to assume they will go ahead with these projects even in the face of a macro souring.

Fiber rollout is a product of natural growth in network traffic but also demand for bandwidth is projected to skyrocket with the 5G transition, and the telecoms/cablers have done the math. AT&T and Verizon (VZ) have discussed increased fiber backhaul as crucial to their futures. Verizon alone is purchasing 12M miles of fiber each year through 2020. For the same reasons as 5G, Mastec is well-positioned to get a big chunk of this work.

FirstNet was established by an act of Congress to address first responders' need for clear communication channels during emergencies. This will be a parallel wireless network in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and all tribal lands. AT&T won the contract in 2017, and construction is almost set to begin. As AT&T's primary contractor, Mastec looks to take the lion's share here. The Federal government is kicking in the initial $6.5B but AT&T expects to put in another $40B over the life of the project.

Puerto Rican restoration is a multiyear project that is, of course, already underway, and Mastec has one of the largest presence on the island. They are a natural choice for much of this work, as they are located close by in Miami and have Hispanic leadership. But moreover, Mastec has its roots in building out the Puerto Rican telecom network that they are now replacing 50 years later. In addition to telecom, they are also rebuilding powerlines on the island. It's too early to tell what the situation on the ground is, but they should also pick up some Hurricane Michael restoration in their home state.

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity is a much-discussed topic for oil traders these days and nowhere is this a bigger problem than in Texas' Permian Basin. The explosion of production in the Permian (tripled in both oil and gas since 2011) has left existing infrastructure strained to meet demand. Rig count and production continue to rise, as takeaway capacity remains static in the short term, and the WTI discount is high as a result. One way or another, this oil and gas has to get from the fields in west Texas to the terminals and refineries on the Gulf. Also, once these pipelines get built, the refineries and terminals will have to increase their capacity, leading to future opportunities.

Mastec is the largest North American pipeline contractor with $3.5B in division revenues in 2017. They are well-positioned in all major basins and have a broad range of oil and gas services for customers. While the Permian is the biggest part of the picture, there are also significant opportunities elsewhere:

As we learned with the Keystone XL pipeline controversy (partially constructed by Mastec), takeaway capacity in western Canada has long been tight and only getting tighter with tar sand production continuing to rise. Mastec is a key contractor for TransCanada (TRP) and looks to pick up some of this new construction.

Mexico has committed to moving its electrical generation from coal to natural gas over the next 15 years and this will lead to opportunities in plant construction and power transmission contracts. But Mexican demand for natural gas will rise about 75% over that period and currently, Mexico does not have the production to meet that demand. An obvious solution would be an LNG pipeline in the Permian headed south across the Rio Grande. Mastec already has significant Mexican operations as well as in Texas and is well-positioned to take a share of all of this.

Nonetheless, as you can see from the price charts, Mastec falls victim to market sentiment and gets batted around as collateral damage. Their uneven revenue stream makes them susceptible to bear runs. Investing in infrastructure construction requires patience. Projects take many years from inception to completion, and construction is only the final step of a long process. There are always delays, especially in the age of regulation, NIMBY and increasing force majeure issues. But telecom and energy infrastructure continue to be built, at an increasing pace, and Mastec is positioned to take advantage of it.

My medium-term target is a return to the 52-week high at around $55 by Q1 2019. If all or some of the above materializes, I expect 2019 and 2020 to be blowout years so I will re-evaluate as news comes on all these projects.

Intangibles

There are a few intangibles that I also like about Mastec.

They are a multi-generational family-run business. Current management grew up in the business.

Infrastructure is counter-cyclical - it's better to build when unemployment is high and wages are low. Customers are very well-capitalized companies or governments who can take the long view.

I have no metrics on this, but they seem to get a lot of repeat business, which tells me customer satisfaction is high.

They are a minority-owned business, which gives them a leg up on some government contracts, most notably in Puerto Rico right now and upcoming oil and gas pipelines in Mexico.

Risk Factors

Mastec winds up as collateral damage when their customers get hit short and medium term, even though they are engaged in long-term projects not affected by these fluctuations.

While largely insulated from the trade war and global downturn concerns, a giant global recession will of course not be good for anyone. When the bear is loose, get out of its way.

While not overly exposed to foreign exchange, big moves in the Mexican Peso or Canadian Dollar will have a small but real effect on margins.

They have excellent revolving credit rates locked in through 2022, but beyond that is unknown, and they are dependent on this type of credit to smooth out their quarters. Significantly higher rates will change their GAAP earnings for the worse.

Their biggest client on the telecom side is AT&T, and should they lose that contract, it would be a huge problem and lead to a price plunge. AT&T seems pretty happy with the relationship. Mastec is also a DirecTV contractor, so the AT&T-DirecTV merger would have been a good opportunity for AT&T to dump Mastec if they were unhappy. However, this also gives AT&T even more leverage in negotiations with Mastec.

In addition to their natural revenue volatility, their business is also a little seasonal, with Q1 being the slowest, and Q3 and Q4 being the best quarters. This is because of winter weather, and also because many customers want to complete their CAPEX before the end of the year, and there tends to be a lot of overtime in November and December, weather permitting.

Their uneven revenue stream leads to a lot of action on the short side, which can depress the stock. On the flip side, when the shorts get squeezed, the stock can run quickly, as it did in 2016 when oil prices stabilized.

MTZ data by YCharts

The stock has recently been trading around its 20-day and 50-day moving averages and bounced hard off the 50-day just as short interest spiked. I have no evidence, but I think the algorithms are having their way in the last few weeks.

MTZ data by YCharts

Conclusion

My favorite type of stock on the long side is a great, well-run company that has run into some bad luck, bad news, or bad sentiment and seen their shares tumble and multiples shrink. Mastec falls right into this category. They had a rough first half of the year, as can happen in their business, but they are fully loaded for the second half, and I think their performance will really accelerate in 2019 and 2020, even if macro conditions worsen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long at 42.50 and more at 41.50