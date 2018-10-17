Poland: Sound Q3 GDP Despite Weaker Industrial Activity

By Jakub Rybacki, Economist, Poland

While September industrial activity figures disappointed, GDP growth should remain robust in the third quarter. However, we expect a slowdown from the fourth quarter onwards.

Industrial production disappointed in September, slowing from 5% to 2.8% year on year (consensus at 4.1%). According to estimates from the statistics office GUS, this is consistent with a modest acceleration from 5% to 5.4% YoY after seasonal and working day adjustments. A solid contribution came from the energy and mining sectors, increasing overall IP growth by one percentage point. Manufacturing production expanded by a modest 2% YoY. So far, the data has revealed no sign of underperformance in the export-oriented segments, despite a sharp slowdown in the PMI indices (especially new orders).

We expect September to be the last month when seasonally-adjusted growth exceeds 5% YoY. Given a worsening of sentiment in nearly all surveys (e.g. GUS, National Bank of Poland and Markit PMI polls), we forecast a slowdown of IP growth from 6% in 3Q18 to 3% YoY in 4Q18.

One negative surprise came from construction output, where growth decelerated from 20% to 16.4% YoY. The data structure confirms a strong expansion in infrastructure projects (civil engineering works achieved 23.1% YoY growth) and the residential market. According to GUS, dwellings under construction remain at a historic high.

Despite a negative surprise from the September data, we still see GDP growth close to 5% YoY in 3Q18. However, a slowdown should occur in 4Q18 - we forecast growth of 4.2% YoY.

Disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Original Post