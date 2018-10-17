IBM: How About A CEO Change?

One of Wednesday's biggest losers so far is IBM (IBM), after the company reported third quarter results Tuesday afternoon. While the report showed another adjusted bottom line beat, it was the top line that surprised in a big way, and not to the good side. As the revenue picture continues to be quite murky, perhaps it is time for a change in leadership.

Overall, Big Blue missed by more than $300 million when it came to overall revenues. Most of that was from the Cognitive Solutions segment, the house of Watson, which was down almost 6% over the prior year period. Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, the largest revenue segment, also showed a small decline before taking into account currency movements. Growth rates for many key strategic imperatives areas were down over Q2 levels, or at best flat when adjusting for currency fluctuations.

IBM also reported gross margins that just matched last year's quarter. Unfortunately, that means gross profit dollars declined since the overall top line was down by nearly $400 million. Despite lower operating expenses as well as a lower tax rate, net income was down more than 1% over the prior year period. GAAP earnings per share rose slightly thanks to the company's ongoing buyback program.

This is the second year in a row where management has guided to non-GAAP earnings per share of at least $13.80, and that forecast has held at every single quarter. That's despite the ongoing progress from the buyback program, but perhaps management should look instead at making some acquisitions to bring in new revenue sources? IBM finished Q3 with just $1.4 billion on its current buyback plan, which should end in the near future, so will we see a new program announced soon?

The stock certainly doesn't seem to be responding to the buyback, as investors these days are favoring names that are showing strong revenue growth. Take a look at tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), for example, which have both soared to all-time highs with the market. The turning point for Microsoft a few years ago was a major management change. Apple has done quite well under Tim Cook, and even a name like Cisco Systems (CSCO) has rallied strongly since John Chambers left. Chip giant Intel (INTC) also is undergoing a leadership change, although that was not performance related.

The chart below shows IBM's performance under its current CEO against the four tech giants I mentioned above. Just to show you how bad things are, IBM is down despite all of the dividends it has paid out since the start of 2012. I've also included the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) to show you how the overall market and tech sector have done over this time.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance, prices adjusted for dividends / splits)

So as we sit here today with shares of IBM down more than 7% resulting in a hit to the Dow, should the company consider a CEO change? Revenues again missed expectations, and it isn't the first year-over-year decline we've seen under this CEO. Divestitures and currencies can only be blamed so much, as growth efforts seem to be stalling out and earnings per share are not improving. While investors love a buyback plan, perhaps using that cash to bring in new revenues would be more beneficial. Since Ginni Rometty took over, IBM shares have declined nearly 10% including dividends, despite a major market rally.

