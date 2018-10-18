Apple: Bulls Versus Bears

The trade war with China is a major point of concern for bears, who argue that the country is a key factor for Apple sales growth.

Bulls point to Apple's pristine balance sheet, its capital returns program, and sales of new iPhone models. They are also excited about new ventures in augmented reality and elsewhere.

Apple shares have rallied, but some investors are quietly taking profits as they cast some doubt n the company's growth prospects.

Written by Nathaniel E. Baker, Seeking Alpha editor and contributor.

Apple Inc. is expected to release full year results late this month or early in November. The company has yet to announce the specific date, but its results are eagerly anticipated by the market. Investors will be looking for updates on growth opportunities and on the company's capital return program.

One prominent investor is already on the record as a seller: David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, in its third-quarter letter to investors said it had sold AAPL over concerns of its forward earnings valuation and prospects of China retaliating against U.S. trade policies.

These concerns are unfounded, say bulls. Apple has a pristine balance sheet, solid growth prospects, a massive capital return program, and fewer regulatory risks than some of its FAANG peers -- specifically Facebook and Google.

Still, the stock price has grown so rapidly that surely some concerns must be warranted? Or will it be smooth sailing ahead? Seeking Alpha authors have convincing arguments on both sides of this divide. Below is a short synopsis of three of the best recent bullish arguments, followed by three equally compelling bearish cases. Read on, and have your say in the comments section below.

Bulls

Apple's stock is worth $260, an upside of 17% (excluding dividends) to its current levels, according to MangoTree Analysis which initiated a "buy" rating on Oct. 16. Revenues from iPhones should continue to increase as unit shipments, prices, and gross margins continue to expand. Sales of iPads and Macs should remain strong as well. The company has sufficient brand loyalty to continue to leverage higher average selling prices. AAPL is undervalued "anyway we look at it," writes Michael Wiggins de Oliveira. With price-to-cashflow of less than 16x and revenue streams significantly more diversified than in the past, the buy signals should be apparent. The company has a "phenomenal opportunity" to leverage its services business. Augmented reality is another "vitally important opportunity," though Apple is obviously not the only company involved in this space. Investors should expect $10 billion to be returned through repurchases each quarter as the company is determined to reduce excess capital. Apple provides the highest margin of safety among domestic large-cap stocks, according to Stone Fox Capital. The company trades at low financial multiples while having the best balance sheet. Its capital return program yields 7% and regulatory risks are benign as Apple's business plan does not depend on collecting user data. Even at a $1 trillion market cap, the stock remains cheap.

Bears

Apple's stock has gotten ahead of itself and is fully valued, according to Vanaheimr Capital. Recent growth has come primarily from multiples expansion and the rising prospects of trade retaliation from China and late stage economic cycle have heightened risks for investors. While consumers are prepared for more expensive iPhones, their upgrades will come at "longer and longer intervals going forward." Vanaheimr does like the stock long term, but recommends reducing positions north of $225 and reinvesting the proceeds when the price drops below $175. Recent iPhone sales show flat volumes and the last five years have seen dramatic reduction in income and revenues compared to the five-year period that preceded it, writes Sunil Shah. "The ancient economic concept of 'diminishing marginal returns' is about to unleash its wrath on Apple shareholders." Sales of iPhones, which represent 61% of sales, have declined the last three years. Future growth from emerging markets (specifically China and India) will prove elusive as competitors offer better-priced solutions capable of running the same applications. Apple remains well-poised for further growth but much of the recent euphoria is not justified, according to Erich Reimer. The company is starting to mature in many of its core segments and its massive market cap makes "each bit of growth steadily more difficult." ROI becomes harder to scale as it tries to find previously untapped consumer markets while encouraging current users to pay even more for its products. There should be little optimism for Apple to expand its P/E ratio into the 20s from its current level around 19.

Conclusion

Clearly neither bulls nor bears think Apple is going to become a pennystock anytime soon. Many bears are quick to point out that they like the company as an investment, though they will not buy in at these prices. The question dividing bulls and bears is if the company can live up to the market's high expectations. Many Seeking Alpha readers are in the bullish camp, and quick to defend the stock in their comments.

"It's taken far too long for the stock to be adequately valued vis a vis multiple, and it's still not extravagant vs. the market," writes The Loomer. "This is probably the worst time to sell Apple, just before its two peak quarters," says Wiseyou. "There is enormous pent up desire for the iPhone XS’s."

But some readers are happy to take profits while they can. "I sold because its P/E is historically high," says Renwa823. "I know there are bulls that argue that the multiple expansion will stick due to growth in services revenue but I just have my doubts."

Another possible cause for concern is Apple's prospects in China. "China alone accounts for 20% sales... any shrinkage of that means $AAPL's growth is not going to happen," says Charis Michaelides.

Related to that, the trade war is another point of concern for readers. "It is amazing that the market is completely ignoring the devastating impact of a US china trade war on apple," writes gametv. "Sales of iphones will dry up, as the chinese authorities simply take lots of measures to turn the chinese people against the iphone."

Some options traders are already positioning for a rally later this month ahead of the company's earnings announcement. What are your views on AAPL? Post your thoughts in the comment area below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.