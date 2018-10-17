The One Rates Issue That Nobody Seems To Be Talking About

If earnings blow through the roof and higher equity market returns are expected, the risk premium once again becomes attractive.

The Fed is running at full speed and needs to slow down; inflation isn't as much of a problem as the Fed sees.

Including margin financing cost into the asset pricing model shows that the premium of investing in equities isn't as favorable as it seems.

Thesis

More than ever, investments are being made on margin. The interbank rate is on the rise - alongside interest rates - and this means greater borrowing costs for investors. Investing in bonds at this moment in time seems a better option - given the small premium of investing in equities. This could be a red flag for bad things to come.

Full speed ahead at the Fed

It seems like there's no stopping the Fed. The Fed set a target, and they appear to be sticking to it. The markets have seen interest rates rise from 2% to 3.15% on the 10-Year - inside 12 months.

10-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

But looking out a little bit further, going back to 1974, you can see that from 1974, rates rallied all the way up to the 1980s; from the 1980s, rates have been in decline - until late 2016.

The Issue That No One Seems To Be Talking About: Margin Debt

The interbank rate for the United States has grown significantly from almost zero to 2.19%. This cost gets pushed onto investors who use margin to buy securities. Whether you invest in Forex, Futures, or even shares and ETFs, investing and trading on margin is always an option that seems appealing at the time - it's even more so appealing when rates are at near zero.

There is a huge problem in the equity markets with margin debt. From 1997, margin debt is up almost 300%. This is a huge obstacle. Interest rates are on the rise, and those interest rates affect the interbank rates. My broker currently charges me 4.77% per year to invest on margin. This is up significantly from just a few years back.

Let's just assume the average return for the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2018 is 8%, now let's minus margin costs (-4.77%). That would leave me with a return of 3.23%.

The US 10-year trading at 3.15%. So you see, for people who use margin to invest, the return gets dramatically lessened when you reduce your annual return to the real return - the after costs returns. And that is not even taking into account other fees.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

The interbank rate should also be included in the form of the capital asset pricing model ("CAPM").

The current model uses the beta of the S&P 500, and the risk-free rate of the 10-Year. If we were to add the margin expense to the equation, equity risk premiums drop significantly.

The results are as follows: In 2016, with margin expense where they were you would have got a 5.62% premium. In 2018, the results drop to 2.62%. The premium for investing in equities after all costs is 2.62%; the risk-free rate is 3.19%. A much safer investment would be to buy the 10-Year over equities. This should worry all investors who have equity-heavy portfolios.

Source: Corporate Finance Institute

A lower equity risk premium implies that it is not worth taking the additional risk. This could have huge ramifications on the market if more people were to take note of the real equity risk premium model.

So let's flip it around and assume we were down and at current margin expenses. A 3% loss in a portfolio for a year might not seem bad, but when we add the 4.7% percent interest rate into the equation, that loss quickly adds up.

The small 3% loss becomes a 7.77% loss. Many reading this will think, I don't invest on margin, so this doesn't affect me. But unfortunately, a lot of people do use margin. When margin money ceases pouring into the equity markets - because it is almost impossible to make money - then we will have real problems in the equity markets.

Why Are Rates Rising?

The Fed raises rates to fight off inflation. Some argue that inflation is not a problem, and rates should be elevated more gradually than what we are witnessing today; some call it aggressive.

US Inflation Rate data by YCharts

Donald Trump recently spoke about how the Fed has gone "loco" - this got some global coverage. The way he sees it, Obama had a free ride on rates. Janet Yellen lifted rates just a few times during Obama's two terms. Under Trump, however, rates have risen dramatically.

This leads to more challenging policy problems for the Fed. On one hand, you have to maintain growth and employment, on the other hand, you have to keep an eye on inflation, and stop spending getting out of control, i.e. creating bubbles.

When borrowing costs go up, this is typically bad for stock prices. Companies have to pay more interest fees, and this can slow economic growth as the investments those companies make can be reduced slightly.

The Federal Reserve is raising its short-term rates in accordance to how well the economy is doing. The Fed obviously sees the economy as incredibly healthy. Raising rates along with not buying bonds has created a void in the bond market. Remember, not so long ago, the Fed was buying $40 billion worth of bonds and month. This massive purchase held interest rates low, and offered no real yield for investors in the bond market; those investors put the money in equities, and we can see this from the enormous rally we have had since QE.

Mortgage rates, credit card rates, bank loans and everything that involves finance from a third party, will be charging more. This isn't good for the economy, this is good to prevent inflation for the Fed, and good for banks. One bank ETF that I like the most in this market is KRE - The S&P Regional Banking ETF.

The Feds 2% target has been hit, so naturally now, the Fed is following their plans - they've been telling us for years exactly what they are going to do. Finally, now they are doing it, and everyone is shocked at the events in the bond markets.

Final note

Although investing in bonds would be a more rational move as the model results show, the economic numbers coming out of the US are all remarkable. If the expected rate of return for equities was adjusted to a high-end return - rather than the average - the S&P 500, the Nasdaq (QQQ), and the DOW (DIA) would once again become attractive core investments.

There's no better place to put your money than in the US. Whether you're buying bonds, or equities, the US is solid. If you are unlucky enough to buy equities at the peak of a multi-year decline, as long as you have the patience to sit it out, history shows us that the investment would eventually work out well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.