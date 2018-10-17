Netflix: Great Growth, But Cash Flow Questions Linger

Netflix trades on subscribers, revenue and profit - and all of those set record highs.

Netflix debt and free cash flow are not alarming - debt is reasonable and free cash flow is the result of Netflix's expanding content production.

Netflix also posted its worst free cash flow ever and has the most net debt it has ever had.

Netflix posted great subscriber growth in Q3/18 - beating both their own guidance and analyst expectations.

Executive Summary

Netflix (NFLX) had a great quarter in Q3/18. The company blasted past both their own guidance and analysts' expectations on subscriber growth. The market was thrilled: Shares gained 11% after hours.

Netflix continues to post amazing subscriber growth with consistent growth that shows only slight signs of slowdown. Netflix also set record highs in revenue, operating profit, and net income.

At the same time, Netflix also has more debt than ever before (both net debt and total debt) and record-low free cash flow (quarterly and trailing). In my view, Netflix's debt is not troubling - their interest coverage ratio of ~4.4x is healthy and suggests Netflix could deserve an investment-grade credit rating. Meanwhile, Netflix's free cash flow is the result of an expanding content budget and Netflix's business model - paying for content before that content is produced.

Perhaps more importantly - Netflix's share price is highly correlated with Netflix's profit and negatively correlated with Netflix's free cash flow. Netflix trades based on subscriber growth, revenue growth and profits - not free cash flow and debt.

And each of the factors Netflix trades on set a record high in Q3/18.

Third Quarter Subscriber Success

Total Subscribers Additional Subscribers Guidance Actual Beat Guidance Analysts Actual Beat US Paid Subs 56.66M 56.96M 0.30M 0.70M 1.00M 43% US Total Subs 58.03M 58.46M 0.43M 0.65M 0.67M 1.09M 68%/62% Int'l Paid Subs 72.85M 73.46M 0.61M 4.45M 5.07M 14% Int'l Total Subs 77.11M 78.64M 1.53M 4.35M 4.46M 5.87M 35%/32%

(Based on company filings and Seeking Alpha news)

Netflix added more subscribers than expected in both the United States and internationally.

In the United States, Netflix guided to 650,000 new subscribers and 700,000 new paid subscribers. Instead, the company delivered 1,090,000 new subscribers (a 68% beat) and 1,000,000 new paid subscribers (a 43% beat).

Internationally, Netflix guided to 4,450,000 new paid subscribers and beat that figure by 14% and guided to 4,350,000 new total subscribers and beat that figure by 35%.

Netflix similarly beat analysts' expectations - analysts were a bit more bullish than guidance, but still not nearly bullish enough.

(In thousands) Q3/17 Q2/18 Q3/18 Paid Subscribers 104,023 124,350 130,420 US Paid Subs 51,345 55,960 56,960 Int'l Paid Subs 52,678 68,390 73,460 Growth q/q 5% 5% 5% US Paid Subs q/q 2% 2% 2% Int'l Paid Subs q/q 8% 7% 7% Growth y/y 25% 26% 25% US Paid Subs y/y 10% 11% 11% Int'l Paid Subs y/y 43% 40% 39%

(Based on company filings)

Overall, Netflix growth remains extremely brisk and is quite steady. In Q3/18, paid subscribers grew 5% - equal to sequential growth both last quarter and last year. Growth y/y was 25% - marginally lower than y/y growth in Q2/18 but identical to growth in Q3/17.

(Author based on company filings; percentages are q/q growth)

As shown, Q2 and Q3 are slightly slower-growth quarters for Netflix - perhaps due to more consumers watching television during winter. US subscriber growth has been slower than international growth since 2015, but both US and international growth has been relatively steady - with US growth stable at ~2%/quarter and international growth slowing down from ~2015 levels, but still at a strong 39% annual growth rate over the past year.

For the fourth quarter, Netflix projects:

Q3/18 Q4/18

(Guidance) q/q Q4/17 q/q(Guidance) Q4/17 q/q(Actual) US Paid Subs 56.96M 58.46M 3% 1% 3% US Total Subs 58.46M 60.26M 3% 2% 4% Int'l Paid Subs 73.46M 79.56M 8% 8% 10% Int'l Total Subs 78.64M 86.24M 10% 9% 11%

(Company filings)

Netflix's projections for US paid subscriber growth in Q4/18 (3%) match sequential growth from Q4/17 (3%) - no signs of a slowdown. Netflix's projection for international paid subscriber growth (8%) is slightly below the growth rate of last year (10%).

However, note that last year, Netflix also guided to 8% international paid subscriber growth - and then beat that target.

Netflix is guiding to higher growth in Q4/18 than they guided to last year, although slightly slower than the growth they achieved last year.

In short, Netflix expects past strong growth to continue into the next quarter - and there's no sign that it won't.

Competing Narratives: Profits/Subscribers or Cash Flow?

When you look at subscribers (above) and profit, Netflix looks like a great company firing on all cylinders:

(Author based on company filings)

Revenue growth has been extremely consistent over the past four years. Meanwhile, profits - both net and operating - have taken off since the start of 2017. All three metrics set record highs in Q3/18, both quarterly and trailing.

However, there's also a bear argument for Netflix. That argument is not based on revenue growth or profit, but is instead based on debt and free cash flow:

(Author based on company filings)

Netflix's net cash position has continuously deteriorated since late 2014. In Q4/14, Netflix had $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments offset by $900 million in long-term debt, for a net cash position of $700 million. As of Q3/18, Netflix has $3.1 billion in cash, but debt has expanded to $8.3 billion, for a net debt of $5.3 billion.

Meanwhile, free cash flow also deteriorated. Trailing free cash flow in Q4/18 was negative, but Netflix lost only $48 million in free cash flow. Today, trailing free cash flow is -$2.2 billion.

Netflix's trailing free cash flow is the lowest it has ever been since the company went public. Further, Q3/18 had the lowest free cash flow in Netflix history, with a free cash flow of -$859 million - topping the previous "worst" quarter which was Q4/16 with -$637 million.

Why The Disparity?

In Q3/18, Netflix posted its highest ever operating and net incomes (both quarterly and trailing). In Q3/18, Netflix also posted its worst net debt position it has ever had and its worst free cash flow it has ever had (both quarterly and trailing).

This disparity is related to two things: Netflix's increasing content budget and Netflix's amortization of content.

Prior to ~House of Cards in 2013, Netflix primarily relied on outside content for its streaming service just as it had relied on outside content for its DVD/Blu-ray video service. That strategy has changed. Today, Netflix's offerings are dominated by Netflix original programming like BoJack Horseman, Stranger Things, and American Vandal.

That content costs money up front. Television production - especially for quality programming - is not cheap, and that money is paid far in advance of that programming arriving onto Netflix's platform. Further, Netflix's international expansion has meant that Netflix is producing content in a variety of different languages as well - adding additional content expenses. While Netflix must pay these costs up front, Netflix amortizes the value of the show over time, after the show has been released.

It's not until content is amortized that it appears in Netflix's income statement - but it appears in Netflix's cash flow statement immediately. Thus, Netflix has an income statement that shows record results while simultaneously having a cash flow statement that shows the opposite.

Until content is amortized, it appears on Netflix's balance sheet as content assets. And content assets have ballooned in recent years:

(Author based on company filings)

Content assets - which includes both original content and licenses on other content - have ballooned over 6x from Q1/13, from under $3 billion past $18 billion today. Amortization also increased, but only 4x, from $516 million to $1,943 million.

Content assets are likely to continue to rise:

"We anticipate that FCF will be closer to -$3 billion than to -$4 billion for the full year 2018. We expect our quarterly FCF deficit will increase sequentially from Q3 to Q4 as our year to date FCF is -$1.7 billion. We currently see next year’s negative FCF as roughly flat with this year. We recognize we are making huge cash investments in content, and we want to assure our investors that we have the same high confidence in the underlying economics as our cash investments in the past. These investments we see as very likely to help us to keep our revenue and operating profits growing for a very long time ahead." Netflix Investor Update

Takeaways

Netflix had a phenomenal quarter. Subscriber growth - both domestic and international - beat all expectations.

The battleground for Netflix continues to be a battle between those who see increasing income and those who are concerned about higher debt and more negative free cash flow.

Netflix's debt burden is not unduly heavy. In this quarter, Netflix generated $481 million in operating income and paid $109 million in interest - for an interest coverage ratio of 4.4x. Based on Prof Damodaran's research, this implies a bond rating on A2/A - well within the ranges of an investment-grade bond rating - and above Moody's actual Ba3 rating.

Further, Netflix's user growth continues to be extremely robust. While bears may be concerned that Netflix's free cash flow is negative, this is due to Netflix's continuously-growing content library and the front-loaded nature of original content payments - Netflix must pay to produce content, often long before it appears on the service itself.

Perhaps more importantly, let's ask: Does Netflix trade based on its free cash flow?

NFLX data by YCharts

Netflix does not trade based on its free cash flow. Instead, the correlation is negative between price and free cash flow (-53%) - when FCF falls, Netflix is likely to rise in price, not fall. Instead, Netflix trades based on revenue (not shown, but 92% correlation), operating income (97% correlation), and net income (98% correlation).

All three of those metrics set record highs in Q3/18.

From this, I conclude that the market trusts Netflix's amortization and accounting practices - they care about income, not free cash flow. The market continues to believe that Netflix will keep expanding its subscriber base, producing great content, and producing record revenue and profits.

Nothing that happened in Q3/18 will change the market's mind.

