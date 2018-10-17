Gamida Cell Readies Terms For $50 Million IPO

GMDA has achieved promising trial results and Novartis wants to purchase a big chunk of the IPO, so I favor the transaction.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of various blood cancers.

Gamida Cell aims to sell $50 million of its ordinary shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Gamida Cell (GMDA) intends to raise gross proceeds of $50 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing therapies for cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases.

GMDA’s lead drug candidate’s prospects are quite promising in trials to date. Novartis seeking to invest at the IPO price also is a significant signal to investors.

Company and Technology

Jerusalem, Israel,-based Gamida Cell was founded in 1998 to develop cellular and immune therapeutics for patients with cancer and rare genetic diseases through their proprietary cell expansion technology.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Julian Adams, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously senior vice president at Millenium Pharmaceuticals.

Cell therapies represent an opportunity to address a variety of diseases. Unfortunately, they are limited by the availability of donor cells, finding a matching to the patient-donor, and the decline in donor cell functionality when expanding the cells to achieve a therapeutic dose.

Gamida Cell has developed a nicotinamide-based (NAM-) cell expansion technology that's designed to allow for the proliferation of donor cells while maintaining the cells’ functional therapeutic characteristics, which may provide a treatment alternative for patients.

The company’s lead drug candidate, NiCord, is a NAM-expanded cord blood cell therapy which is being designed as a universal curative stem cell graft for patients who need a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).

(Source: Gamida Cell)

Investors in Gamida Cell included Israel Innovation Authority, Israel Biotech Fund, Novartis Clal Biotechnology Industries, Shavit Capital, Israel Healthcare Ventures and VMS Investment Group, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData, the global AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) market was valued at $406 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 14% during the period between 2017 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the launch of premium-priced therapies, increased use of branded drug treatments, development of therapies targeting specific driver mutations, and a rise in the number of elderly populations with AML.

Major competitors that provide or are developing AML therapies include:

Nohla Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

ExCellThera

AbbVie (ABBV)

Affimed (AFMD)

Innate Pharma (IPH.PA)

Financial Status

GMDA’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/2 years (Audited IFRS for full years):

(Source: Gamida Cell F-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $19 million in cash and $28.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

GMDA intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 3.57 million ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share.

Certain existing shareholders, including Novartis Pharma (NVS), have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of successful life science IPOs in the current environment and represents a strong positive signal to prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $239.8 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $20 million to $30 million to fund further clinical development of our product candidates, including the completion of our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of our lead product candidate, NiCord, for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; Approximately $5 million to $10 million to fund further development of our NAM-NK program; and The balance for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Needham & Company, and Oppenheimer.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 25, 2018.

