Which Leveraged ETFs Are Good Hedging Tools?

This article is focused on S&P 500 leveraged ETFs, and evaluates them as hedging instruments for investors who don't want or can't manage options or futures.

Leveraged ETF drift theory

The performance target of leveraged ETFs is specified in daily return. A 2x leveraged ETF aims at returning every day twice the daily return of the non-leveraged underlying asset. If a very volatile asset goes up 25% one day and down 20% the day after, a perfect 2x leveraged ETF goes up 50% the first day and down 40% the second day. On the close of the second day, the underlying asset is back to its initial price:

(1 + 0.25) x (1 - 0.2) = 1

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF has lost 10% in the same time:

(1 + 0.5) x (1 - 0.4) = 0.9

This is beta-slippage. It is not a scam, but a normal behavior due to rebalancing of the fund’s holdings every day (mostly futures and swap contracts) to reach the daily target. It doesn’t always result in a decay: for a trending asset, beta-slippage can be positive. If an asset goes up 10% two days in a row, it is up 21%:

(1 + 0.1) * (1 + 0.1) = 1.21

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF is up 44%:

(1 + 0.2) * (1 + 0.2) = 1.44

It is 2% better than gaining 2 x 21 = 42%.

In this case, the inverse 2x leveraged ETF has also a positive beta-slippage:

(1 – 0.2) * (1 – 0.2) = 0.64

It is down 36%, which is 6% better than losing 42%.

Beta-slippage is path dependent and cannot be calculated from aggregate statistical data.

Measuring drift

Now let’s look at the returns and drifts of S&P 500 ETFs in the last month, year, 5 years and 15 years. First, a few definitions:

“Lever” is the leveraging factor.

ETF Drift is the difference between the ETF return and SPY return multiplied by Lever.

Trade Drift is ETF Drift divided by the absolute value of Lever. It is the drift normalized to the equivalent exposure in SPY. It allows to compare trades of the same exposure with ETFs of different leveraging factors.

A negative drift is a decay. A positive drift is an excess return: either a better gain or a lesser loss than a similar exposure in SPY. The drift is mostly beta-slippage, but also accounts for tracking errors and management fees.

1 month Lever Ticker Return SPY x lever ETF Drift Trade Drift 1 SPY -5.24% -5.24% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SSO -10.59% -10.48% -0.11% -0.06% 3 UPRO -15.87% -15.72% -0.15% -0.05% -1 SH 5.58% 5.24% 0.34% 0.34% -2 SDS 11.22% 10.48% 0.74% 0.37% -3 SPXU 16.92% 15.72% 1.20% 0.40% 1 year Lever Ticker Return SPY x lever ETF Drift Trade Drift 1 SPY 9.59% 9.59% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SSO 14.51% 19.18% -4.67% -2.34% 3 UPRO 18.39% 28.77% -10.38% -3.46% -1 SH -8.05% -9.59% 1.54% 1.54% -2 SDS -17.50% -19.18% 1.68% 0.84% -3 SPXU -27.16% -28.77% 1.61% 0.54% 5 years Lever Ticker Return SPY x lever ETF Drift Trade Drift 1 SPY 77.17% 77.17% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SSO 165.74% 154.34% 11.40% 5.70% 3 UPRO 280.97% 231.51% 49.46% 16.49% -1 SH -46.98% -77.17% 30.19% 30.19% -2 SDS -73.43% -154.34% 80.91% 40.46% -3 SPXU -87.71% -231.51% 143.80% 47.93% 15 years* Lever Ticker Return SPY x lever ETF Drift Trade Drift 1 SPY 255.15% 255.15% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SSO 424.05% 510.30% -86.25% -43.13% 3 UPRO 430.86% 765.45% -334.59% -111.53% -1 SH -78.94% -255.15% 176.21% 176.21% -2 SDS -97.52% -510.30% 412.78% 206.39% -3 SPXU -99.95% -765.45% 665.50% 221.83%

* calculations before ETF inceptions use the daily returns of SPY multiplied by the leveraging factor.

Inverse ETFs have a positive drift on the 4 time frames. It doesn’t mean the drift is always positive: in fact, it is negative in whipsaw periods. In 2018, the drift of SPXU was negative from February to April. If we look at the latest bear market, SPY has lost 52% between 11/1/2007 and 3/1/2009. In the same time, SPXU (not yet existing at this time) would have gained 124%: it is a negative Trade Drift of -10.7% in 17 months.

Consequence for hedging

In the long run, a long position in SPXU should keep a better hedging power than a similar exposure in the S&P 500 through other ETFs. It can be quantified in the past as a higher positive Trade Drift on 5 and 15 years. It is extremely likely to suffer a decay in a bear market as it did in the past, but historically, bull markets have been much longer than bear markets.

The decay of SSO and UPRO in 15 years means shorting them should be a better hedge than shorting SPY on a long period. However, the positive drift in bull markets is an additional drag, quantified in the table above for the past 5-year period. Moreover, selling short incurs more uncertainty than buying an inverse product: the rate and availability to borrow shares are variable, whereas the margin cost of a long position is stable and often lower.

The non-leveraged inverse ETF SH looks also a better solution than shorting SPY: the positive drift is smaller than for SDS and SPXU on the 2 long time frames, but it holds better in difficult times. SH had a 78% gain between 11/1/2007 and 3/1/2009, meaning the Trade Drift was positive and even over 25% during the last bear market. However, SH needs more capital (or margin cost) than SPXU for the same exposure.

In summary, hedging with inverse leveraged ETFs like SPXU and SDS is reasonable. SPXU looks the best on a market cycle, but based on past data, it may be better to switch to a lower leverage (SDS or even SH) when volatile times are expected. The Trade Drift doesn’t quantify an excess return on the hedged equity value. Indeed, the hedging position needs to be rebalanced from time to time. The real drift resulting from hedging depends on rebalancing dates. For my subscribers and me, the hedge size may also vary with the market risk indicator MTS10.

A note of caution: what is true for a diversified index may be plain wrong for a volatile sector or industry index. Calculations based on the SPDR S&P biotechnology index (XBI) compared with the leveraged inverse ETF (LABD) show it would be extremely harmful to hedge a biotech portfolio with LABD. Similar calculations for gold miners (GDX) with the leveraged inverse ETF (DUST) come to a similar conclusion.

Finally, when evaluating the cost of hedging, it is necessary to remember that shorting an asset or buying an inverse product implies a hidden systematic decay due to inflation. Whatever the price action, a short position suffers a negative bias equal to the inflation rate compared to a hedge in cash, and twice the inflation rate compared to a hedge in hard assets. It’s up to you to decide if the rate is based on CPI, PCE or something else.

I do a monthly follow-up on leveraged ETFs decay. Follow me to get notifications about it and my other articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBI, SPXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold SPXU as a partial hedge of a stock portfolio (currently 28 positions).