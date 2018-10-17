CKX Lands: A Great Value Investment You Can Trade In The Short Term

CKX Lands (CKX) is a small company based in Louisiana. On their website they pretty much sum up their history in one paragraph:

Organized in 1930 as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc., to receive non-producing mineral royalties spun off by a southwest Louisiana bank. Over the years, as some of the royalties yielded oil and gas income, the Company used the proceeds to purchase land. On May 17, 2005, the Company changed its name from Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. to CKX Lands, Inc. The primary reason for the change was to help clarify that the Company is not directly involved in oil and gas exploration or operations.

Sam Thiahnybik’s article on CKX lands last year laid out the bull case for CKX quite convincingly. Entitled “An Attractive Buy and Hold with A Large Margin of Safety, at first I was fully convinced this was the perfect summary of CKX’s long case. CKX seemed indeed a classic, “buy and hold”, deep value play. After owning and following CKX stock price for a few months, I began to doubt my buy and hold strategy.

In this article, therefore I want to:

Come up with a conservative value for CKX’s real estate Examine their recent cash flow and balance sheet Explain why I think CKX lands is a stock that can be traded in the short-term with very little risk.

First of all, we have to delve into CKX’s primary asset, real estate. They are basically a company that over the last 30 years have been buying land with royalties they generated from their original real estate. All this land is stated on their balance sheet at purchasing price. And to cut a long story short, that is the reason why CKX is undervalued. Land prices have gone up dramatically over the last few decades. Meaning that CKX’s plots of land are probably worth a lot more than their purchase price. The first objective of this article is to prove that the word “probably” can be changed to “definitively”.

Information about CKX is hard to find. They just issue their 10-Q’s and 10-K’s and that’s it. Luckily for investors, they have provided investors with one other crucial piece of information. On their website they provide (potential) shareholders with a file that displays all the land the company owns (here).

With this important piece of info, you can now start to investigate how much the companies land is really worth. So let’s take a look at the land assets CKX had on 31 December 2017.

(Source 10-K 2017)

According to the annual report, the cost basis for this land has been Around 7.1 million dollars. They have identified the timber on the land as a specific asset. Since this asset is located on the land CKX owns I’ll add that to the cost basis for the land as well as the small property figure.

(Source 10-K 2017)

According to the balance sheet of CKX you would therefor expect the land assets to be conservatively worth around 9.3 million dollars.

A first indication that this figure is way too low has been a land sale that happened during the first quarter of 2018. They sold four plots of land for which they got $996,494 cash. This is almost 1/9thof the total cost basis for all of their land. So what for change do we see on their balance sheet on the 30thof June 2018?

(Source 10-Q June 30th2018)

A “whopping” decrease of $96,000!? This four plots of land have been understated by a factor 10 on the balance sheet. And indeed, when you check the income statement it shows an enormous “gain on sale of land”.

(Source 10-Q June 30th2018)

There is always the chance that these four plots form an exceptional case. However, I strongly believe it is rather exemplary for the value of CKX. Because when I looked into the google earth file on a rainy evening in January 2018 I found a lot examples of these kinds of undervalued plots of land in CKX’s portfolio.

So let’s see what CKX portfolio is worth in a more realistic calculation. First of all, CKX does not owns just one ‘type’ of land. Instead the management of CKX identifies four different types:

For management purposes, the Company classifies the 14,315 net acres owned by CKX as follows: 10,618 net acres are timber lands, 2,559 net acres are agriculture lands, 944 net acres are marsh lands and 194 net acres are located in metropolitan areas. (Source: 10-K, 2017).

Type of land Acres Cost price per acre according to 10-K (in $) Estimated price (in $) Total worth (in $) Timberland 10618 $649 2000 21,236,000 Agricultural Land 2559 1000 2,559,000 Marshland 944 500 472,000 Metropolitan Land 194 7000 1,358,000 Total: 14315 9,295,022 25,625,000

I followed the following steps to get to my valuation

I identified all the places where CKX had large chunks of land I tried to identify under which of the 4 categories the land should be placed. Via (online) real estate brokers I compared similar plots of land in the area to come up with an average sale price in the current market When I had enough data to make an estimate for a category I used the lower estimate of the prices I found to get a conservative estimation.

It is unfeasible, nor interesting, to present all these calculations for these plots of land. But, I wanted to include a few of the most extreme examples so everyone can see how undervalued CKX actually is.

(own table, data from companies google earth file and several real estate databases)

You might ask yourself why these examples all show such high prices per acre in relation to the average price per acre I came up with in the first table. This is due to four reasons. First of all, if you check out the links for the similar plots you see that a lot of those have been up for sale for a year or more. This is a first indication their ‘ask price’ is too high. Secondly, it is never possible to find exactly similar plots of land as the ones CKX has. We just know too little about each plot. Thirdly, I’m not at all knowledgeable about predicting real estate price (are predicting any future price for that matter). Fourth, since CKX does not own all their plots for 100% I believe the value of this land needs to be discounted a bit. They can’t sell these plots as easily as the plots they own for 100%. To be guarded against a possible future decline in land prices I’d like to be pretty conservative in the estimates I make. So I at least halved the prices I found of all the prices I found for similar properties. To me this gives me a conservative indication of what the real estate of CKX may be worth.

Examining the balance sheet and income statement

I will begin with the examination of the balance sheet so the calculation of the true asset value of CKX is complete. I’ll present the latest update of the balance sheet from their 2ndquarter in 2018.

(Source 10-Q June 30th2018)

As you can see CKX’s other assets consist mainly of cash or (long-term) certificates of deposit. Furthermore, liabilities or almost non-existent totaling 0.35 million.

This gives CKX an implied liquidation value of:

Assets Amount in $ Cash 795,332 Cash restricted 873,355 Short-term certificates of deposit 2,140,000 Long-term certificates of deposit 2,185,000 Total cash: 5,993,687 + Land Value 25,625,000 + Other assets 207,672 - Total liabilities 349,220 Total asset value: 31,477,139 / Shares outstanding 1,942,495 Implied share price in $ 16.20

Compared to the closing price of $10.45 last Tuesday this implies at least 55% upside. The assets of CKX are worth considerably more than the share price implies. But is this supported by the earnings?

CKX’s income statement

While the asset value already makes the company a bargain, CKX also produces positive cash flow in the process. The company has extremely low costs since it gets paid royalties for others harvesting goods of their land. “SGA” costs are also low cost since they just have three part-time employees. The two directors and a clerk. And with their income streams coming from three different sources they have consistently produced a profit over the last decade. The income is dependent on the prices of Oil, natural gas and timber. They actively sell the timber on the land themselves. With regard to oil and gas they receive royalties from the companies that are allowed to drill and operate wells. They also receive some income from “surface activities”. This includes agricultural and hunting leases for which the company receives a payment.

The company’s revenue is thus almost fully dependent on commodity prices. This causes for big fluctuations in their revenue and income. Despite this fact the company has remained profitable along the way. To illustrate this, I made an overview of the companies Income Statement over the last decade:

Income Statement: 2018 Q2 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Oil and Gas 286,255 609,122 510,856 786,204 1,483,780 1,807,320 2,817,606 1,802,205 1,406,122 1,541,359 3.194.407 Timber 355,008 224,111 125,860 52,028 698,773 166,637 100,114 100,385 166,244 76,855 40.070 Surface 87,006 273,019 189,019 223,869 436,188 139,871 345,267 82,324 98,988 103,918 101.397 Surface - related party 12,459 38,333 37,667 0 Total Revenue: 740,728 1,144,585 863,402 1,062,101 2,618,741 2,113,828 3,262,987 1,984,914 1,671,354 1,722,132 3.335.874 Cost Oil and Gas 29,943 62,315 47,212 70,240 97,702 114,204 219,224 138,801 105,489 138,658 250.958 Cost Timber 35,378 35,692 11,809 8,026 84,183 24,212 30,890 43,097 23,184 68,087 32.122 Cost Surface 14,503 43,929 2,552 4,330 1,325 1,649 5,302 8,697 8,829 6,507 7.192 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 266,309 495,040 614,002 501,159 526,781 503,280 480,897 417,301 411,015 378,250 397.016 Depreciation 467 1,191 467 101,842 15,814 66,337 63,941 49,469 21.578 Total Costs: 346,600 638,167 676,042 583,755 709,991 745,187 752,127 674,233 612,458 640,971 708.866 Gross Profit: 394,128 506,418 187,360 478,346 1,908,750 1,368,641 2,510,860 1,310,681 1,058,896 1,081,161 2.627.008 Gain on Sale of land -881,654 -34,711 0 -172,352 -350 -124,000 EBIT: 1,275,782 541,129 187,360 650,698 1,909,100 1,368,641 2,634,860 1,376,712 1,295,785 1,154,540 2,727,081 Interest 25,876 44,958 34,951 23,108 16,907 16,974 14,975 Earnings before tax: 1,301,658 586,087 222,311 673,806 1,926,007 1,385,615 2,649,835 1,376,712 1,295,785 1,154,540 2,727,081 Income Tax -312,593 -63,224 -51,637 -210,778 -641,133 -415,844 -844,773 -424,935 -378,902 -307,648 -758,103 Net income: 989,065 522,863 170,674 463,028 1,284,874 969,771 1,805,062 951,777 916,883 846,892 1,968,978

(Author’s own table, numbers from 10-K)

For CKX the income statement better represents incoming cash than the cash flow statement. Since the cash flow statement is distorted due to the fact that ‘certificates of deposit’ are not seen as cash. Of course these certificates of deposit are (almost) as liquid as cash. They are just used to earn a bit of interest on the cash CKX doesn't need to operate the business. The cash flow statement only takes the cash figure into account. Furthermore, investments and sales of land also distort the real cash in- and outflow. On average the company has generated a net income of around $1 million a year over the last decade. While this is not a breathtaking number it is more than decent. The Return on Equity over the last 6 years (net income divided by shareholder equity) was, at its low in 2016, 1.22% and it reached a high of 14.6% in 2012. On average the ROE was 6.65% for this period. For a deep value play as CKX this number is excellent. It is rare to find a deep value play with an average ROE of almost 7%. And what is even more special is that it has been solidly profitable throughout this period. This indicates that a deterioration in profit seems rather unlikely.

This solid, albeit mundane, performance has given them the opportunity to pay stockholders a small dividend almost every year. This year it has been $0.12 a share (paid in April this year). And the year before it was $0.10 a share. The pay-out has been higher in the past. And with this year’s land sale, 2019 might give stockholders a bigger dividend check once again. All in all, the income statement is solid and no reason for concern. The consistent positive performance will leave the value on the balance sheet intact. And every year the balance sheet has been getting a bit better still.

CKX: Buy and hold or short-term trade?

Everything I presented above basically screams buy and hold. It is difficult to come up with catalysts for CKX but the value is definitely there. The usual strategy for value investors in such a situation is; 1. Buy the stock. 2. Wait. When I first bought CKX in January 2018 this was exactly my plan. I bought the stock at a price of $10. However, after a few months I was starting to see a few peculiar patterns:

The stock had an extremely low trading volume every day. The stock price could remain flat for days in a row When the stock moved it was usually in pretty large swings of 3-6% a day The stock has remained within the $9.80-11 range for 1 year now. The stock would hit these high and lows pretty often.

(source: Nasdaq)

When noticing these patterns, I started to wonder if trading this stock on its highs and lows wouldn’t be a more profitable strategy than waiting for a catalyst that would make the stock price jump. I came to the conclusion that for me this was indeed the case. I’ll explain why.

First of all, the catalyst for CKX is not clear at all. It has been undervalued for the last 2 years or so and before that period there have been long periods of undervaluation as well. Secondly, the price movement has been so steady and stable for the last 1 year you wonder what might bring about a change to this pattern in the short to medium term. Thirdly, while CKX is undervalued it is very unlikely the stock will double or even triple. And even if it does I would have sold it before that period. Since my calculation indicates the stock is around 55% undervalued I would sell it at a price of around $15-16.

The million-dollar question being of course; How much could you make if you sensibly trade the stock around its historic highs and lows?

I have traded the stock twice now in the last months. Giving me about a 10% return per trade. This seems to me like a very decent return in a few months’ time for a stock that is around 55% undervalued with no clear catalyst.

I’m currently doing the following; First I put in a continuous limit order at a price of around $10. Since the stock is so thinly traded it has happened twice already (one buy and one sell) in which my order got through while my broker showed a more unfavorable buy/sell price. For example if you look at the graph, you see that the stock chart never hits $11 in May of this year. According to the data of Nasdaq, CKX thus never traded for $11 (or higher) in May 2018. However, I sold my first batch of shares on the 30th of May for $11. The same happened to me in the beginning of this month. This October the share price has not been above $10.65 according to the chart. I sold my second batch of shares for $10.75 the 4thof October. So the stock sure hits its upper (and lower) limits more often than the chart indicates. It is an indication of how thinly traded the stock is and thus has a lot of erratic swings in the stock price. And by putting in a continuous limit order you can profit from these short windows of opportunity.

Since I’m buying the stock as a European I also have to pay attention to the euro/dollar price. So I might buy CKX at $10.10 because the euro is relatively strong and I might sell around 10.80 if the euro is relatively weak. This is not an issue for American buyers but international investors might want to include “koers” into their consideration. Right after my order gets through I’ll put in another continuous limit order to sell the stock for around $11.

With this strategy I don’t have to pay attention to CKX’ stock price all the time. My regular check of the stock prices every day is good enough.

While I believe I have a better chance of extracting the value out of CKX there are a few downsides/risks to them.

If a catalyst suddenly shows up when you are just out of the stock, you might miss out on the 55% upside (in my calculation) you could reasonably expect. If you buy in at around $10 the stock might still drop a lot further. The fact that $10 has been the low for the stock for 1 year now doesn’t mean it can’t go lower. And since the stock is so thinly traded a big drop in the share price could persist for a long time. For me it would be an opportunity to buy more. But if you don’t see any value in CKX and just want to ‘trade’ the stock I would not recommend that person to buy CKX.

I view the ‘trade’ option as more favorable than the buy and hold strategy. But be aware; To own CKX means that you have to be comfortable with the buy and hold strategy as well (if the share drops significantly and for a longer time below the historic low). To me CKX is a fun way of doing some ‘trading’ in a value oriented way. It is not riskier than the buy and hold strategy. Apart from the possibility of missing out on a sudden big price increase. And for the people who would rather own CKX as a buy and hold I still very much recommend the stock for value minded investors. The value is obviously there, and while we don’t know when it will be unlocked, we just have to read Ben Graham to be confident that it eventually will.

