Netflix: Don't Even Think About Buying On The Upswing

In the meantime, high content costs have continued to eat into Netflix's free cash flow. Content spending isn't likely to slow down, with new streaming competitors on the horizon.

From a pure volume perspective, the 6.1 million in paid net additions this quarter is still not that much more than last quarter's terrible 5.5 million number.

This beat on subscribers, however, comes after a large miss last quarter. All Netflix has proven is that subscribers are a very volatile metric to measure.

Investors breathed a massive sigh of relief after Netflix (NFLX) posted its long-awaited Q3 numbers. Investors zoomed in on one number and one number only: net subscriber additions. After badly flunking Wall Street's expectations on subscriber growth last quarter, Netflix pulled off a similarly large beat this quarter, ending a months-long dry spell for Netflix stock, which at one point sank to 25% below its July all-time high in the recent tech correction. On the back of Q3 results, Netflix is rallying up more than 10% and is now within spitting distance of its all-time high again:

NFLX data by YCharts

While I acknowledge that Netflix was attractive in the low $300s, I wouldn't even dream of nibbling on Netflix now despite the strong Q3 results. The company's earnings are likely to continue being extremely volatile: all Netflix has really proven is that its subscriber growth metric is extremely lumpy and not a good milestone for investors to parse on a quarter-to-quarter basis. And from a valuation perspective, Netflix is yet again approaching a double-digit revenue multiple: a dangerous position for Netflix to be in amid huge volatility for richly valued technology stocks.

In addition, there's no telling how competition will affect Netflix over the next few years. Investor have been quick to brush off the potential impacts of new streaming services from the likes of Disney (DIS) and Viacom (VIAB) (both excellent media stocks that are trading at far more reasonable valuations than Netflix, by the way), but together with existing competitors like HBO and Hulu, there is bound to be some competition-driven subscriber loss in Netflix's near-term future.

In my view, I'd much rather invest in Chinese competitor iQIYI (IQ), which is trading at about half of Netflix's valuation thanks to additional concerns surrounding Chinese tech stocks. iQIYI's monetization profile is still in its early days, and its addressable market is substantially larger than Netflix's. iQIYI also produces highly-ranked original content, which many acknowledge is the cornerstone behind Netflix's recent success.

Stay extremely cautious on Netflix stock: I find it difficult to believe that this relief rally can be sustained.

Subscriber growth beats this quarter, but is it really reliable?

The headlining figure this quarter, as in every quarter, was Netflix's subscriber reports. See the key metrics below:

Figure 1. Netflix summary results Source: Netflix investor relations

Total net additions bumped up this quarter to 6.96 million, a huge improvement from the 5.15 million that so heavily disappointed investors last quarter. Notice, however, that net paid additions of 6.07 million barely got a boost from last quarter's figure of 5.45 million.

From a geographic standpoint, Netflix added 1.09 million net new subscribers in the U.S., versus consensus of 0.67 million, beating Wall Street's number by about ~400k subscribers. Note, however, that the beat magnitude in the U.S. this quarter was almost exactly the same as the underperformance last quarter, where Netflix grew net U.S. subscribers by 0.67 million versus expectations of 1.21 million (a ~500k miss). In fact, if you take both Q2 and Q3 together versus expectations, Netflix still missed total adds.

The company did a little better on the international side, adding 5.87 million net new subscribers versus expectations of 4.46 million - a beat of ~1.4 million subscribers, versus last quarter's miss of 0.6 million.

All that this really shows us, however, is that subscriber additions are a very volatile metric that investors can't lean on each quarter. The beat this quarter gives us absolutely no glimpse into how Netflix might perform on subscriber additions in later quarters; more likely than not, the company will slip into misses again as analysts adjust their targets upward.

This is especially true as companies like Disney and Viacom (which is in the process of developing separate offerings for both its Nickelodeon and MTV/other lifestyle-related brands) ramp up their OTT efforts in 2019. Oftentimes, Netflix's current gargantuan size is used as an excuse to downplay competitive threats.

One of the often-overlooked risks is when these competitors decide to start removing their content from Netflix. Netflix's dominance in the streaming space is due in large part to the fact that it has the largest content library, most of it sourced from third parties. Disney and Viacom, however, have much larger original content libraries. As these companies push further into their own streaming efforts, they are widely expected to curtail third-party licensing deals, which could cause noticeable shrinkage in Netflix's content library.

After all, some Netflix Originals like Stranger Things have evolved into highly-ranked classics, but a growing portion of Netflix's original content programming are lower-budget productions catered to very niche audiences. The removal of Hollywood-quality titles from the likes of Disney may further spur the process of subscriber attrition.

Q3 download: amid strong growth, costs remain elevated

Here's a look at Netflix's full Q3 results:

Figure 2. Netflix 3Q18 results Source: Netflix investor relations

Revenues grew 34% y/y to $4.00 billion, in-line with Wall Street's expectations (perhaps reflecting the nuance that while total net additions were solid, paid additions were a bit disappointing). Still, we have to acknowledge that for a company that's at a ~$15 billion annual revenue run rate, top-line growth in the mid-30s is truly impressive. Most of this growth, of course, is being driven internationally - the majority of Netflix's net subscriber additions over the past few quarters have been overseas.

Under the hood, however, Netflix's cost profile is rather concerning. Operating income more than doubled to $480.7 million in the quarter, representing a GAAP operating margin of 12.0% (five points better than 7.0% in the year-ago quarter), but looking ahead to Q4, Netflix expects cost pressures to increase. In its Q3 shareholder letter, Netflix wrote:

We’re still targeting operating margin to be at the lower end of the 10%-11% range for the full year 2018. This means that in Q4 we expect operating margin will dip to 5% from 7.5% in the year ago quarter. As we have written in previous letters, this sequential decline in operating margin in the second half of 2018 is due to the timing of content spend and a higher mix of original films in Q4’18 (film amortization is more accelerated than series amortization due to more front-loaded viewing). We would have preferred our operating margin to have been a little steadier over the course of the year, and we will target a little less quarterly variance next year in our progress to our full year target of 13% (assuming no major FX moves)."

From a free cash flow perspective, Netflix also burned through $859 million of cash in Q3, versus "just" $465 million in the year-ago quarter. While it's true that most of this cash burn represents an investment in content, there seems to be no end in sight to Netflix's growing FCF losses - the company has not yet pledged to a timeline for breakeven cash flows.

The company noted that it anticipates "FCF will be closer to -$3 billion than to -$4 billion for the full year 2018", but that next year's FCF losses will be "roughly flat with this year."

Final thoughts

In my view, it's mind-boggling that a company valued at a market cap of ~$150 billion can still be producing FCF losses of $3-4 billion per year. Netflix is certainly justified in ramping up its content spending in anticipation of more fierce competition from the likes of Disney, but it does make us lean toward the latter as the better investment. After all, Disney is a much more proven creator of content that is trading at a normal ~15x forward P/E and generating gobs of free cash flow to finance its content division.

In short - don't get too excited by a single quarter's subscriber beat. If you look longer term, Netflix's narrative is still plagued by the same competitive fears and free cash flow worries as last quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.