What To Expect When PayPal Reports Earnings

PayPal plans to return 40% to 50% of its cash flow to investors. This should provide a tailwind for earnings for years to come.

With 244 million active accounts and billion in sales, some might worry that PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) fast growth days are over. Other investors might look at the fact that the stock has nearly doubled over the last two years and think they’ve already missed their big opportunity. The good news is there are at least three reasons to believe PayPal’s growth will continue. For those on the sidelines, waiting for an opportunity to jump in, now could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting on.

$6.9 billion reasons to expand

PayPal took a critical step to expand its business by selling its U.S. consumer receivables to Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) for $6.9 billion. The company plans on using the funds to integrate vertically and move into new markets. PayPal isn’t looking at these funds as a one-shot M&A option either. The company’s CFO John Rainey said, “we are targeting $1 billion to $3 billion of M&A per year (over the next five years).”

Two of PayPal’s strategic acquisitions give investors a sense how of the company plans to expand in the future. The company’s acquisition of iZettle for $2.2 billion is a clear indication that PayPal wants to get serious about its European business. In the last quarter, the company’s European revenue represented just 10% of the total. iZettle expects to generate about $165 million in revenue this year, and over the last three years, revenue has been climbing at a compound annual rate of 60%.

iZettle offers point-of-sale offerings, analytics, invoicing, and business funding. Prior to this acquisition, PayPal Europe grew by just over 20% annually in the last quarter. With faster combined growth in Europe, and a toehold in Mexico and Latin America, iZettle should improve PayPal’s revenue growth over the short and long term.

A second acquisition PayPal has on the docket is the company’s buyout of Hyperwallet. Though this deal is for significantly less than iZettle, it could have bigger implications. Hyperwallet, in its own words, allows “your organization to pay the planet through a single integration.” The company’s ambition seems to be to handle payment processing for companies of all sizes. Whether a business wants to transfer money to a bank, prepaid card, a debit card, or create a paper check, Hyperwallet can take care of it. The company’s scale allows it to take care of payments for the likes of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), HomeAway, Scentsy, and Rodan & Fields. With the backing of PayPal, Hyperwallet could be the beginning of payroll competition.

If PayPal can leverage its existing capabilities and integrate Hyperwallet to push into the payroll marketplace, this would open a new world of opportunity for the company. According to recent research, the global payroll industry is expected to grow to over $40 billion by 2026. Even if PayPal could capture just 5% of this opportunity, this would add $2 billion in annual revenue.

Between iZettle, Hyperwallet, and future acquisitions, PayPal has many opportunities to expand its presence and grow revenue and earnings. John Rainey CFO said that PayPal is targeting between $1 billion and $3 billion in M&A per year. Investors should watch earnings and listen to the company’s conference call to see if they can pick up hints on where PayPal expands next.

Growth, growth, and more growth

To the uninformed, PayPal may seem like a one-trick pony. The company grew out of a need to connect buyers and sellers on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and blossomed from there. With over 240 million active users, it would make sense that transaction growth would track user growth. What is surprising is PayPal’s newer users seem more interested in the platform than its more seasoned users. PayPal’s CEO Dan Schulman called out this phenomenon in the company’s earnings call. He said, “our net new actives are more engaged than our previous cohorts.” His words aren’t just empty promises either, as active accounts grew by 15%, yet payment transactions jumped by 28% year-over-year.

A second segment of growth for PayPal is coming from its mobile customers. To say that PayPal resonates on mobile is a vast understatement. There are customers who think of PayPal as a critical payment method, like Visa (NYSE:V) or Mastercard (NYSE:MA). According to the company, “52% of mobile customers said they made more online purchases because PayPal was offered.” This clearly shows that PayPal benefits the company offering the payment option, and of course, this drives more revenue to PayPal’s bottom line as well.”

While spending more is an impressive reason for businesses to offer PayPal, what is more telling is whether a customer will avoid making a purchase because their preferred payment method isn’t offered. PayPal’s CEO noted that “one-third of all PayPal mobile customers surveyed said they will abandon a purchase if PayPal is not offered as a checkout option.”

Another significant growth driver for PayPal is the company’s Venmo unit. Venmo is synonymous with money transfers among the millennial population. The unit’s popularity also gives investors something to watch when it comes to growth in the future. In a study conducted of over 2,000 millennials, 44% said they use Venmo most often to transfer funds, 19% said they use another method, and 35% said they don’t use a mobile payment app.

When PayPal reports earnings, investors need to keep an eye on these key factors affecting the company’s growth. Any slowdown in user growth, mobile acceptance, or Venmo growth would represent a significant challenge to PayPal’s future.

40% to 50% is huge for investors

The third thing investors should watch for in PayPal’s next earnings report is any indication of a change of plans for share repurchases. In the company’s last conference call, Rainey said that the company plans to complete share repurchases equivalent to “40% to 50% of our free cash flow.”

His comments weren’t a short-term goal either, as he was discussing a three to five-year plan for the company. With roughly $3 billion in net cash, and about $1 billion in core free cash flow in the last six months, PayPal can clearly afford significant buybacks.

If we use the last six months as a guide, PayPal could have afforded between $800 million and $1 billion in annual share repurchases. With about 1.2 billion in diluted shares, and the stock at about $80, this level of share repurchases would equate to about 1% of the outstanding stock. However, what this calculation misses is PayPal’s potential growth in cash flow over time.

Analysts are calling for better than 20% EPS growth over the next five years from PayPal. In the current quarter, PayPal turned 29% EPS growth into nearly 19% operating cash flow growth. Keeping these same ratios, it seems likely that PayPal could grow its cash flow by more than 10% annually. The bottom line is PayPal’s cash flow growth and commitment to repurchases should provide a tailwind for the stock for the next several years at least.

It’s simple really

PayPal is a fast-growing company that has actionable plans about how to continue its growth. Investors can keep an eye on PayPal’s core user growth and the transactions that come from these users. In addition, making sure that the company’s complimentary acquisitions seem to make sense is key. Outside of this, investors should keep track of the company’s commitment to share repurchases.

PayPal stock sells for a forward P/E of about 28, and with over 20% EPS growth seems like a fair value. The company seems to be firing on all cylinders. Long-term investors shouldn’t sit back and wait. This may be the best opportunity you’ll see in a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.