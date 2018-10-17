Scoping Vaxart: An Opportunity To Keep An Eye On

Possible events in the next few months can generate value for Vaxart, although high levels of risk are present.

Note that Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is a nano-cap, clinical stage biotech company. These types of companies are prone to significant drop in prices, dilution and possible bankruptcy for a number of reasons. Reader discretion is heavily advised, as there is a high level of risk involved that is not normally associated with other sectors.

The vaccine market is growing at a healthy rate, with the market estimated to grow from $24B in 2017 to $48B by 2025. Clearly, there is value in keeping an eye on novel players in the field. Vaxart is a nano cap clinical stage company, but its appeal lies in its proprietary vaccination platform, which is adenovirus-based and delivered orally, as opposed to via an injection. In addition, VXRT's vaccine is room-temperature stable and can be easily stored and distributed.

VXRT was previously a privately-owned company, until it performed a reverse merger with Aviragen, which was completed in February 2018. This deal valued Vaxart at $90M and Aviragen at $60M, although the combined value failed to be recognized by the market post-merger. Subsequently, a failed clinical trial for a previously Aviragen-owned compound sent VXRT's share price down 30% in June 2018, although it has since regained some of the loss following release of positive Phase 2 results for an oral flu vaccine developed using VXRT's platform.

VXRT's market cap, being roughly $20-30M, makes it an interesting, albeit highly risky, opportunity worth keeping an eye on. Herein, we will break down their pipeline and discuss some associated risks and possible near-term events.

Norovirus

VXRT is competing for a billion-dollar Norovirus market with almost no competitors. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that infects around 20 million people a year in the US, awarding them with multiple round-trip tickets to the bathroom per day. A study looking into the cost of Norovirus estimated that the median cost per illness in the Americas is roughly $150 USD (combination of hospital and societal cost). At 20 million cases, the economic burden is $3 billion. However, there are currently no vaccines to prevent Norovirus, although development is under way.

There are two main strains that cause the disease - GI and GII. Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) announced the first Phase 2b bivalent (targets both strains) vaccination trial in the world in 2016, which was just recently completed. In contrast, VXRT is at least 2 years behind. That being said, they are also the only other Norovirus vaccines being clinically tested, so there's not much in terms of competition at this point.

VXRT has recently just concluded their Phase 1 monovalent (GI.1) study and are now looking towards a Phase 2 monovalent study (with live virus) and a Phase 1 bivalent study. The Norovirus vaccine program appears to be their focus for the near future, as indicated by their corporate presentation's upcoming catalysts.

In their Phase 1 study, they looked at two measures: Geometric blocking titer (GMT) and Norovirus IgA antibody secreting cell response rate as surrogates for immunoprotection. GMT has been demonstrated to be a surrogate for gastroenteritis - increased GMT is associated with decreased Norovirus-induced gastroenteritis development.

From the slides below, we can see that GMT increased at all doses tested. The high dose produced the best response, with almost all subjects (93%) having at least a 2-fold increase in GMT. Similarly, all patients in the high dose cohort had an IgA response. Lastly, it appears that most adverse events were fairly mundane affairs, from diarrhea to malaise.

Source: Needham And Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

We would like to make a point regarding risk. As noted, VXRT only used immunogenicity data as surrogate end points for Phase 1. Interestingly, TKPYY's Norovirus vaccine also has immunogenicity data available, which showed that their vaccine elicited a strong response. However, while a reduction was observed, TKPYY failed to demonstrate significance vs. placebo in Norovirus infection rates post-challenge. Although changes in infection were insignificant, TKPYY reported that their vaccine decreased incidences of severe vomiting and diarrhea.

It should be noted that the cited studies were bivalent studies delivered intramuscularly. The reason for pointing this out is because in a prior monovalent study (G1), where the vaccine was delivered intranasally, they were able to just demonstrate significance in Norovirus infection rates (82% placebo vs 61% vaccinated; p = 0.05), along with reduced gastroenteritis. TKPYY attributed the discrepancy between the two studies to a combination of mixed virus strains and delivery method.

Hence, if VXRT's vaccine performs anything like TAK-214 there will likely be an effect on gastroenteritis, but infection rates may be questionable. An additional point is that VXRT argues that their vaccine increased mucosal response, which may give it an added advantage in fending off Norovirus in the gut. Overall, while we can't consider the vaccine de-risked, it has shown that it has the potential to perform.

Flu

VXRT's oral flu vaccine data looks promising, making it a possible contender in a big but competitive market. As an example, Sanofi's (SNY) flu vaccination program earned around $1.6B Euros in 2017, with the flu vaccination market itself being worth several billions in aggregate; however, the competition is stiff, with many vaccines to choose from.

That hasn't stopped VXRT, which has recently presented their Phase 2 results for their flu vaccination tablets at ID Week 2018. Subjects were given either a placebo injection and tablets, a commercial quadrivalent vaccine (QIV; SNY's Fluzone) injection & placebo tablets or a placebo injection and VXRT tablets.

48.4% of placebo subjects came down ill when exposed to Influenza A. In comparison, 35.2% of QIV treated subjects and 29.3% of VXRT treated subjects were ill, suggesting that VXRT tablets had a similar efficacy as the QIV. Interestingly, the mechanism of action (MOA) for VXRT's tablet appears to be different from the QIV's MOA. VXRT found that their vaccine correlated with an increase in IgA antigen secreting cells and beta-7 expression on CD19 cells.

Their explanation was that their vaccine promoted homing of B cells to sites of infection. Whether that is indeed the mechanism or whether something else is afoot is up in the air. Overall, the medication appeared to be fairly safe and tolerable, with fairly common side effects such as malaise, headache, body ache, fever, diarrhea and nausea. Also of note is that they will have to eventually re-work their formulation, since they have stated that:

In our H1N1 influenza Phase 2 trial we used vaccine tablets that contained approximately 1.5 x 10 10 IU of vaccine. Accordingly, subjects in this trial were required to take 7 tablets in a single setting to reach the aggregate dose of 1 x 10 11 IU, the target dose for this trial. Source: August Form 10-Q

Notice that they only tested 1 strain of the flu during the trial. In contrast, the QIV has 4 strains incorporated. As such, VXRT will be aiming to get it down to at most 4 pills for 4 strains in order to make it commercially viable. However, it's unlikely that this will be a problem, but just something to note, as we found the idea of literally popping pills amusing. So hopefully, during the quadrivalent trials, subjects will not have to go through 28 pills. Regardless, VXRT's demonstrated efficacy against Influenza A indicated that their platform is a viable approach to flu vaccination.

RSV and HPV

While VXRT is also pursuing vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and human papillomavirus, these are still in the pre-clinical/early stages and are currently not worth evaluating beyond a passing mention.

Scrapbook

As part of the merger with Aviragen, VXRT had acquired what could be considered a lot of dead weight. The most useful would be the rights to Relenza and Inavir. Relenza is used to treat influenza, but it is largely a write-off. From their August quarterly report, VXRT states that Relenza's patent will expire in July 2019. Moreover, the royalties from Relenza for the 6 months leading up to June 30, 2018 was $411,000. Similarly, in the 6 months leading up to June 30, 2018, Inavir generated $552,000.

It should be noted that the Japanese (it is currently only approved in Japan) composition patents will expire in 2024. Likewise, Inavir composition and method of use patents will expire in 2029 and 2033 respectively in the United States; however, Inavir is not approved by the FDA. While the royalties from Relenza and Inavir will help offset expenses, they will not be able to cover operating costs. Just as telling is the fact that VXRT says:

Intangible assets acquired in the Merger on February 13, 2018, were recorded at their estimated fair values of $20.6 million and $1.8 million for developed technologies Inavir ® and Relenza ®, respectively, which are being amortized on a straight-line basis over the estimated periods of future royalties of 11.75 and 1.3 years, respectively Source: August Form 10-Q

Which shows that VXRT does not value the two drugs significantly over the remainder of their life span.

The only other drug undergoing clinical evaluation was teslexivir, which reported no significance vs. placebo in clinical trials in June 2018. Essentially, teslexivir, along with everything else acquired via the reverse merger, is more or less written off, as per their quarterly report:

Through our Merger, we acquired three Phase 2 clinical stage antiviral compounds, which we are no longer actively pursuing: BTA074, or teslexivir, an antiviral treatment for condyloma caused by human papillomavirus types 6 & 11; vapendavir, a capsid inhibitor for the prevention or treatment of rhinovirus upper respiratory infections; and BTA585, or enzaplatovir, a fusion protein inhibitor for the treatment of RSV infections. We are currently reviewing all options for these compounds. Source: August Form 10-Q

Finance

As with any non-commercial stage biotech company, VXRT's financial position is less than stellar, and will be prone to dilution. VXRT has approximately $23.9M on hand as of June 30, 2018, with a burn rate of ~$11M for 1H 2018. Per VXRT's quarterly report:

As of June 30, 2018, we had $23.9 million of cash and cash equivalents. We believe these funds are sufficient to fund our operations into, but possibly not beyond, the second quarter of 2019. Source: August FORM 10-Q

Given the above, it is highly probable that they will need to raise funds to continue operations come 2019. However, funding will largely be directed to Norovirus trials and other early stage programs, as VXRT has explicitly stated:

At this time, we aim to finance the development and commercialization of our seasonal quadrivalent influenza oral tablet vaccine through third-party collaboration and licensing arrangements, and/or non-dilutive funding. Source: August Form 10-Q

With the high possibility of a dilutive event on the horizons of 1H 2019, we would like to further elaborate on the risks involved. Secondary offerings tend to increase sell pressure, causing potentially significant falls in share price in the absence of positive catalysts. Moreover, it is impossible to determine how far prices will trend downwards prior to a dilutive event, and, in conjunction with said event, may cause the share price to go below $1. In such a case, a reverse split to maintain NASDAQ listing requirements may be required (likely followed by a subsequent fall in share price), which could cause further lost.

What to keep an eye out for

Given the financial state of VXRT and the state of their programs, discretion and risk tolerance is needed for anyone considering an entry as possible major events come up.

Source: Needham And Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

As mentioned previously, the Norovirus vaccine will be VXRT's main focus in the coming months. As such, the most obvious value generating event would be positive results from either the Phase 1 bivalent study or the Phase 2 monovalent study by some point in 2019. A positive Phase 2 monovalent study would verify their surrogate endpoints and the vaccine's clinical efficacy, whilst a positive Phase 1 bivalent study would verify their new formulation.

This would be the major stepping stone into becoming a block buster vaccine program, given the economic burden of Norovirus, which could lead to significant upside for VXRT. However, we argue for a limited increase due to the observation that the majority of Norovirus infections are GII-based, whereas GI, which is what the vaccine is made for, constitutes a few percentage points of infections. So until they perform a Phase 2 bivalent study, which looks to be at least 2 years out, they will be unable to unlock a significant portion of a potential billion-plus market.

Lastly, a failed trial is also a very real outcome, as 1) VXRT has yet to demonstrate clinical efficacy and 2) immunogenicity data can not clearly predict infection rates. A negative or mixed (much like TKPYY's bivalent Phase 2) trial outcome would lead to significant downside for VXRT.

While not stated on the slide above, on the back of strong monovalent flu vaccine results, another major event that may be possible is some form of non-dilutive funding and/or third-party collaboration. Ideally, we would hope to see a big pharma collaborate with VXRT to develop the flu vaccine for a number of reasons. A collaboration would bring expertise and funding, which would help VXRT navigate an extraordinarily crowded space. Moreover, it would free up resources to allow VXRT to pursue indications that are less competitive while equally lucrative.

Considering the above events, we will likely be seeing 1 of 4 possible scenarios:

Positive Norovirus data before end of 2H 2019, followed by dilution. A major partnership for the flu vaccine (with upfront payments) before end of 2H 2019, followed by (reduced) dilution. Straight up dilution(s), before announcement of either #1 or #2. Unexpected financial stream that temporarily staves off equity sell.

At current values, it will likely be difficult for VXRT to raise sufficient capital for more than 1 or 2 quarters at a time (assuming burn rates of ~$5M) without high levels of dilution. This, as we mentioned previously, could lead to a significant fall in share prices and possibly wiping out an investment. Hopefully, VXRT will generate some positive news before attempting to dilute, whether it be with the Norovirus trials or flu funding.

However, a look at clinicaltrials.gov indicates that VXRT has no active trials ongoing at this point in time. Hence, as time goes on, the likelihood of Norovirus data as a catalyst in 1H 2019 decreases. As such, the later the trials start, the more likely the situation will become a gamble between a partnership/funding for the flu vaccine or straight up dilution, which may jeopardize an investment.

It is also possible that they license RSV or some aspect of their proprietary platform solution or receive a major contract, which may add an infusion into their coffers and buy some time. However, the overall impact will be far lower than an advancement in one of their clinical products.

Concluding remarks

VXRT is an early clinical stage nano-cap vaccine company swimming in billion dollar markets. They have a proprietary oral vaccination platform that has thus far shown clinical feasibility, as demonstrated in the single strain flu vaccination trial. While its platform cannot be considered de-risked, it certainly has shown clear potential. Aside from the flu, VXRT has demonstrated the potential of their platform for creating a Norovirus vaccine through use of surrogate end points, although there are still a number of uncertainties in the air, considering the early stage of the program and the outcomes from Takeda's own Norovirus trials.

Besides the flu and Norovirus, everything else in their portfolio is either being re-evaluated or too early in development to be worth discussing in depth. Given the overall potential, there is merit in keeping an eye on VXRT to assess its development. However, dilution appears imminent some point in 1H 2019, and there does not appear to be any near-term planned catalysts during the period to ward off sell pressure, although unexpected catalysts may occur owing to their positive flu trial results. Discretion is advised due to the level of risk/uncertainty involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.