Is Apple Too Expensive To Buy Now?

Longer-term sentiment suggests a potential price target of $275 with +24% upside potential to last Friday's close price. We are buying June 2019 Calls with a potential upside greater than 100% returns sometime during 2019.

Last Friday, we may have seen short-term sentiment bottoming, confluence with Bear Trap and hidden bullish divergences, suggesting the next set of moves could resolve themselves to the upside.

We had no long AAPL positions prior to entering last week's fast and furious market fall, for technical, sentiment, and price action reasons.

We do not think so. Apple remains fundamentally strong, with the stock being the most valuable stake Berkshire has in any one company.

Introduction

Recently, we saw some potentially negative articles that suggested that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is fully valued, that Buffett overpaid, that implied that AAPL may be too expensive to buy now.

Our view is that it isn't fully valued yet, even though that view does vary depending on your trading time frames. In our view, it is still not too expensive to buy now if you are a patient investor or a position trader. Why? In summary:

Apple's underlying business remains fundamentally strong and looks set to continue to grow, notwithstanding the current US-China headline fears nor rising US/global interest rate fears. This is consistent with the world's greatest investor's view that he has not yet done accumulating AAPL stock. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) continued endorsement of AAPL is consistent with our own private fundamental and business assessment of AAPL. However, we are happy to share our price action, technical and sentiment views here publicly, as these are dynamic views and can be expected to change in the short term. From a price action perspective, last Friday's price action has trapped AAPL shorts the prior day, which is potentially bullish. From a technical analysis perspective, we are now observing hidden bullish technical divergences in the charts last Friday, which is potentially bullish. From a short-term sentiment analysis perspective, the above observations are now consistent with short-term sentiment bottoming last Friday. From a longer-term sentiment analysis perspective, we see clear confluences that suggest a price target near $275, consistent with our private longer-term fundamental views. Our base case thesis is that US bull market is not yet dead, that US has not yet entered into a recession, thus, making the probability of S&P 500 going above 3000+ to be higher than average sometime during 2019. In the scenario that the market makes new highs above 3000, we believe AAPL will hit our $275 profit target. We do not believe that the US market can rally to 3000+ without AAPL participating in this expected rally. On a stock basis, our profit target implies a potential return of 24% based on last Friday's closing price. As we have a stronger conviction in this call, we intend to buy longer-dated call options for added leverage, for a potential of +100% and more returns.

Strong Business Fundamentals

There's no argument from us that Apple's underlying business has always been fundamentally sound, strong, and looks set to grow, notwithstanding the current US-China trade headline fears nor the current rising US/global interest rate fears.

In fact, I first analysed AAPL in Seeking Alpha here in Nov. 2014, long before Warren Buffett and Berkshire bought into AAPL a couple of years ago. I shared a snippet, by publishing the fundamental cash flow analysis in the Blog Post here.

That article is nearly 4 years old now but back then my own personal view was that AAPL was significantly undervalued, even when it was near a then high price of $109. My quantitative analysis indicated an average intrinsic value of $146 with +34% potential gain that was finally realized 18 months later when AAPL first surpassed $150. My longer-term analysis suggested a potential reward of +139% or $261, that is yet to be realized. Our private separate analysis showed that a price target in the zone of $275 to $300 to be possible before this bull market is over.

However, since that time, around a couple of years ago, we have seen the greatest fundamental investor of all time, Warren Buffett and Berkshire effectively endorsing Apple's underlying business and AAPL stock. So, we will not rehash Buffett's reasons here, but just refer you to the fact that Berkshire ownership of AAPL, is today, by far the most valuable stake Berkshire has in any one company - e.g. see CNN business report here (Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Apple is now worth nearly $50 billion). We believe this speaks more than any of our own private fundamental analysis and reasoning.

However, as in all investments, particularly trading positions, our alpha thesis is that entry and exit timing matters and judicious use of leverage matters. We did not hold any stock nor leveraged AAPL positions prior to last week's big fall in US stock markets, due to charts. Next week, we intend to get back into AAPL for the following reasons.

Technicals have turned to bullish

In my decade-long experience with technical analysis (TA), I have found that technical indicators, including the popular ones such as moving averages, MACD, and RSI are lagging in nature. This means that by the time the indicators flash a buy/sell signal, half the time, it's too late to act on them. This is consistent with numerous other investors experience with indicators, where they found their own personal entry/exit results tend to be random only over the long run.

However, there is one area of TA that is potentially "leading" which is "negative divergences". It is beyond the scope of this paper to fully explain the nuances of negative divergences, however, suffice to say that when we see a hidden positive divergence over a longer period that confluences with a broader uptrend, the win rate is above average. AAPL has confirmed this positive divergence last Friday.

But first, let me show you a bearish divergence that was "leading" prior to last week.

Above, you can see 2 sets of lines drawn coloured in red and green - Lines #1, 1a, 1b marked in red, Lines #2, 2a, 2b marked in green. I first show you a hidden bearish divergence that predicted last week's price falls before they happen, prior to last week. Then I will show you a hidden bullish divergence that is currently predicting higher price rise in the future.

Start with red line #1 that connected 2 price peaks (Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 peaks). Note that the second peak is higher than the first peak, which technicians call a "higher (price) high" ("HH").

Line 1a and 1b connect peaks in RSI and MACD indicators respectively over similar periods. Note that the 2nd peak is lower (lower high or "LH").

A hidden bearish (or negative) divergence occurs when price makes a HH, but the indicator makes a LH. When this happens, it is not uncommon to see price subsequently resolving itself to the downside, as you can see price fell hard last week. We followed this early warning signal and had no long positions in AAPL prior to last week.

However, we believe this negative divergence is now played out. We are instead witnessing a larger, new positive (bullish) divergence happening, as shown by the 2nd set of green lines on the charts over a longer period. In short, price showed "higher lows" (HL) and both MACD and RSI indicators showed "lower lows" (LL) over the green period (July 31 to Oct. 11).

In such cases, when this hidden bullish divergence is in line with the broader uptrend, majority of the times, we tend to see and we expect to see price resolving itself to the upside. We believe price should be now working itself starting next week to try to challenge the all-time high of $233.47, and eventually surpass that.

Short-Term Price Action

Price action is different from technical analysis in that it does not use any indicators and only considers the pure price volume chart. In general, price action tends to provide faster timing signals than the typical technical analysis, however, the signals can be noisier too.

Consider last Thursday's position (3 daily candles prior), where the $215 horizontal support was quite obvious to everyone. So, last Thursday, when price first broke below $215 horizontal support, the bears clearly got excited and piled on their shorts to close the day with higher volume. They were in control.

However, contrary to bear's expectations, price did not follow through to the downside last Friday.

Instead, Friday opened the trading session with a positive gap up. Bears desperately tried to push it down during the day, but the bulls were stronger, they came back and forced a close that was higher than the open, overcoming all the bearish forces during the day, suggesting that many bears are likely to have been "trapped". If prices continue to go higher next week, expect to see more of these trapped bears chasing higher prices to help propel AAPL to move even higher. Shorter term, we can reasonably expect AAPL to move on to test a higher high, above last high of $233.47, especially if bulls follow through next week with higher closing prices. This suggests at least a potential +$11 to the upside from last Friday's closing price of $222.

Short-Term Sentiment Potentially Bottomed

There are many ways to measure sentiment, my personal favourite for individual stock like AAPL is price wave analysis, particularly Elliott Wave analysis.

Unlike technical analysis indicators which typically lags, Elliott Wave analysis adds a new perspective and a new dimension, in that it not only look to the past but predicts the more likely future price targets with higher than random probability.

Long-term practitioners explained it works because market participants buy/sell decisions are influenced by mass sentiment and mass psychology prevailing at the time (with various dynamic nuances), and over long periods of time, the dynamic changes in mass sentiment (and therefore prices) tend to move in a fractal "wave-like" behaviour.

Simply put, in a broader dominant uptrend, prices tend to move in an "impulsive" manner (called an impulse wave) and when it dips, prices tend to move in a "corrective" manner (called a corrective wave), and there are typical wave counts associated with both impulse and corrective waves.

To keep it simple, last week was a clear corrective wave for AAPL. The most common form of corrective wave is an ABC wave, and we see a clear ABC pattern on hourly charts to measure short-term sentiment. In particular, we see the typical corrective ABC wave pattern, where the lengths of wave A = wave C. And true enough, since hitting bottom, price has bounced off that target level since then.

So what's next?

Elliott postulates that after corrective waves end, the next set of moves will be a reversal, and in line with the broader uptrend, suggests a set of impulsive waves to the upside, typically in a 5-wave zigzag pattern. It is outside the scope of this paper to provide more detail than this and outside the scope of this paper to provide continuous updates on the zigzag nature of future price movements. So, the interested reader is suggested to learn how to fish for themselves - however, to manage expectations, please expect the learning process to be a time-consuming zigzag process, just like price movements.

Longer-Term Sentiment Suggests +24% Upside

To keep this article short, we will use the weekly time frame as an indication of longer-term sentiment.



The 5 impulse waves in AAPL's broader uptrend over the last 2.5 years (May 2016 to today) are quite clear here.

First, let me illustrate how well AAPL stock price tends to follow Fibonacci lines. Not all stocks are like this and not every stock follows Fibonacci all the time. However, certain stocks at certain times tend to exhibit compliance very well, better than random, that it would be foolhardy to dismiss them completely all the time.

So, let's start with wave 1.

After wave 1 was completed in mid-Oct. 2016, it may surprise the layperson to see that the retracement to bottom of wave 2 was predicted almost precisely based on 50% Fibonacci Retracement of wave 1!

Similarly, after wave 2 was completed in Nov. 2016, the peak of wave 3 was predicted almost precisely based on a typical 261.8% Fibonacci Extension of wave 1 and wave 2.

Similarly, after wave 3 was completed in Jan. 2018, wave 4 bottom was predicted almost precisely based on a typical 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement of wave 3.

Similarly, after wave 4 was completed in Feb. 2018, wave 5 temporary peak was predicted almost precisely using a typical 261.8% Fibonacci Expansion of wave 4.

Are these just random coincidences? I am not here to debate with you, but just to share with you our personal observations on how we use them in our own trading to profit.

I believe we are now in wave 5 for AAPL. The only question is whether this move is done or there is further upside to come (and there can be varying valid opinions on this).

Elliott Waves are fractal, meaning inside this big wave 5, there are smaller waves each with its own set of impulse and corrective sub-waves. The ability to count inside these sub-waves may give clues about the future: however, for longer-term investors, the more detailed counts are often not necessary and would only be confusing.

My own personal bigger picture view is this. Longer term, I believe AAPL price has not reached its final peak yet in this bull market. Just as I do not believe the US market has reached its final peak yet.

Our investment thesis is that there are still higher price highs to come in the future for both the US equity markets (S&P 500) and for AAPL from fundamental and other reasons. We believe US equity markets (S&P 500) cannot make new highs without AAPL participating.

So, using the same Fibonacci tools and wave analysis that successfully predicted the previous highs and lows above in the past that I've illustrated earlier, we look for the next higher price targets than now. We see a few, but 2 price targets stood out with a high degree of confluences (better than random probabilities), namely the 161.8% Fibonacci extension target of $273, the 423.6% Fibonacci expansion target of $274, both near round numbers of $275.

We believe this longer-term rounded number target of $275 is very reasonable target based on charts, confluencing with our own other views, notwithstanding any contrary opinions from other analysts.

At last closing price of $222, our target of $275 gives a potential upside of +24%.

Buy Calls For More Than +100% Upside

Our longer-term confidence on AAPL's +24% upside call is significantly higher than the typical average stock.

Consequently, when the odds are this good (say B grade, subjective, better than average C grade), we should consider some form of moderate leverage than just conventional stocks to try to seek further alpha. We do not recommend all out leverage simply because this is nowhere near our best A-grade calls.

Notwithstanding, the following is the option chain snapshot taken over the weekend where the bid/ask price can change quite significantly when US markets open for trading. Still, the last close price and other information shown are still reliable to use.

We like the June 2019 expiry as it gives us more than 8 months for the $275 price target to play out.

Strike wise, we like the highly popular $200 strike with 6,653 lots of open interest with 64.29% probability in the money.

As of last Friday, the last done price was $34.35 (with a big weekend bid/ask = $32.15/$35.25 - this bid/ask should collapse hugely when US market opens for trading next Monday).

So, how did we derive the +100% or more upside potential returns? If we assume that AAPL hits our $275 price target at the option expiry date, then our expected profit = $275 - $200 = $75, which is +118% over the last done price of $34.35.

Should AAPL hit the price target earlier than June 21, 2019, then our gains will be even higher than +118%.

If you haven't traded call options before, please do your own due diligence. Please be reminded that every 1 lot of call option represents 100 underlying shares, so the minimum investment required to buy 1 lot of call will cost you $34.35 x 100 = $3,435 per lot.

Risk Management Reminder

Whilst my analysis above is a bullish one, please be reminded that there are no guarantees in financial markets. Many accomplished market analysts are still calling for continued market falls as of last Friday. So, there is a real possibility that this specific analysis could turn out to be wrong.

The key to long-term successful trading is to keep your losses small enough so that your winners are large enough to cover the small total losses so that you can come out ahead. This part is more important than all of the above analysis. As such, always predefine your maximum loss ahead of time before entering a trade. For a smoother trading result, keep your risk of loss to a small amount, such as 1%-3% of your trading capital, by trading small. From a risk management perspective, the great thing about buying calls is that you can never lose more than what you paid for in premiums - your maximum loss will automatically be capped to the premiums that you paid, even if you could not cut loss earlier.

Conclusion

We have always liked AAPL from the long side, even well before Warren Buffett got into the picture a couple of years ago, with my first blog post in Seeking Alpha back in Nov 2014, almost 4 years ago.

Like Buffett, we still like it from a fundamental perspective today, and like Buffett, we will continue to buy dips in AAPL in the future.

Coming into last week, we did not have any long AAPL positions for various timing reasons (technicals, sentiments, price action).

After last Friday's price action, we think there is a chance that AAPL price may bottomed in the short term and the next set of price moves are more likely to resolve itself to the upside. However, the short term is noisy, we do not intend to chase prices up, but will look for healthy dips to get back into AAPL in a prudent manner. Unfortunately, this requires timing skills.

Longer term, we like AAPL and US Equity markets on the long side and from a risk management perspective, will be looking to buy Jun 2019 AAPL calls with pre-defined risk, for an eventual price target of $275, hopefully with > 100% returns to our Calls.

Good luck to all AAPL longs!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I run a confidential family based Private Fund since 2016 with daily discussions with a closed group of traders. When I say "we", I refer to more than just me in the private group, whereas "I" refers to me only.