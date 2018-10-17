Myth Buster: The Definitive Primer On Valuations Part 2

The equity risk premium is often ignored, but it is one driver that requires more attention than the risk-free rate.

The discount rate is made of multiple components that can offset each other resulting in a higher valuation, even in a rising interest rate environment.

The discount rate isn’t just about the “10 year” as some would have you believe.

Duration vs. Credit

Let us move on to the all-important discount rate, noted k in my framework. Academics define it as the cost of capital, but that is not very clear. I prefer to define it as the rate of return that is available to you for a very similar investment that you can use as benchmark. That being said, two things should click: It is wrong to talk about one cost of capital for equities, different types of investors with different access levels to investments and risk appreciation will have different cost of capitals. Still, using the framework defined previously, we can reverse engineer it to solve for an aggregate “average” for all market participants. There have been many attempts at decomposing this cost of capital that can be more or less useful in varying circumstances.

One particularly useful decomposition, in my opinion, ties asset classes together: k = Relevant sovereign bond rate, the (allegedly) credit risk free rate + equity risk premium (ERP).

Let’s discuss the ERP first.

The equity risk premium is one of the most important but also most abstract variable in equity valuations. Conceptually, the equity risk premium is the incremental yield required by investors to hold equity a less senior (legally) asset class over credit. In our case, the benchmark will be default free sovereign yield not corporate bonds to allow for a simpler and more general framework. I will also provide the best proxies of credit risk for each index that I trade which will tell you what credit to track exactly.

A brief literature review

Realized ERP is easily quantifiable. Dimson, Marsh and Staunton (2005) provide evidence and tables of ERP for many countries. The difficulty lies in forecasting this variable.

One of the more notable approaches to quantifying the equity risk premium was an imitative similar to that of Mehra and Prescott (1985) that approached this problem under the lens of microeconomics by developing an Arrow-Debreu type model: Under normal conditions, including risk aversion and perfect competition among assets, there is a set of prices under which aggregate supply of financial assets = aggregate demand. However, this model failed to explain the high equity risk premium witnessed back then. There have even been attempts to forecast ERP using technical indicators CJ Neely, DE Rapach, J Tu, G Zhou (2014).

Modeling

The consensus is that liquidity, economic output volatility, return volatility and credit risk have something to do with it. My approach will be to try and form a simple model relying on quality metrics for each of these notions.

Economic output volatility Citi Economic Surprise Index Underlying asset volatility Implied volatility Credit Risk Credit spreads supplied by BoAML Liquidity ?

Liquidity presents several challenges, but first, let us agree on what I mean by liquidity: the number of contracts available for trade around current price.

It is a local notion – in Space: Liquidity may be strong around one price point or strike and disappear at another, hence the adage liquidity is always available until it’s not, and Time: The advent of high frequency trading where algos, in order to hide their intent to avoid giving more information to the market, will enter an order or cancel it on the spot

Dark pools are also not helping the assessment of liquidity.

ETF rebalancing redirects a lot of the daily volume towards the close.

Hence, I do not have at this point any quality metric that captures liquidity and thus will not include it in the model. I do have a satisfying live feed on liquidity and it does clearly affect the trading range, thus realized volatility and finally through the way expectations are formed implied volatility. However, I would rather have a model that partially explains my dependent variable while lacking something that I am aware of, than a model with a badly captured driver.

The last discussion point concerns the determination of the equity risk premium. I have retained two methods: One relies on the DCF model, the other one doesn’t. Both are derived from the market, as opposed to being accounting driven for example.

Implied ERP: In a simple Gordon Shapiro and assuming 100% distribution, no growth and no arbitrage (Yes, that’s a lot of assumptions, but the point here is to recognize the largest sensitivities not fine tune a predictive model), we can solve for ERP and we end up with:

Where P is the price level of the asset, E represents Expected Free Cash Flow to Equity (as per consensus), y the risk-free rate and g the geometric average of the consensus growth rate over a relevant period (see my article on my equity framework) These are all quantities for which we have data and thus it is easy to use this approximation of the ERP.

Estimated or expected ERP: The second approach is more conceptual; in a no arbitrage world, we can assume that the ERP = spread between cash yield on equity assets and risk-free rate. We can calculate the latter by looking at the expected FCFE yield = Estimated NTM FCFE / Price

Source: DATA from FRED, Author's work using IBM SPSS

Interpretation

The equity risk premium is largely a CREDIT Risk driven phenomena as intuition would lead us to believe. More notable is the fact that the relationships aren’t always positive with all important predictor credit spreads – some are negative, most likely due to a substitution/portfolio diversification effect among similar assets. Volatility in returns and economic outlook are secondary drivers. The residuals lead me to believe that they might play a bigger role at extreme levels. No real surprise here outside of perhaps the degree of the importance of credit risk vs. other factors. The ranking among predictors for each index can be a real surprise even though the causality can be largely explained.

Please see below for the models for each of the 9 indexes I trade.

Source: Author's work

What drives credit risk then?

I will show that like many economic variables, reflexivity applies to credit spreads too. Meaning that spreads and expectations are mostly formed from realized data. We thus find that the previous years’ default rate is the most important driver of credit spreads, and that models which include the N-1 default rate, the leading index for the US, Spot WTI and Future capital expenditures; Diffusion index for FRB, do a really good job of predicting credit spreads.

For example, this is what we can achieve for Option adjusted AA Spreads (BAML Definition):

Source: Data from FRED & S&P for the default rates, Author’s work using IBM SPSS.

Notes: The A stands for default rates for A noted security for the previous year – hence the predictive value of the model. You can find the output for all grades here

This should give readers a much more thorough understanding of what the ERP is and what drives it, so as to be able to understand the implications of various economic events on the ERP and consequently on the discount rate.

The secondary driver is volatility which itself is tied to expectations + realized volatility and liquidity. Modeling volatility is really tough but not necessary unless you’re in the business of selling large chunks of options. I will soon publish a statistical study on volatility and on any signals we can derive from it. Follow me on Seeking Alpha and Twitter to stay tuned.

The risk-free rate

Just like for the ERP, many decompositions have been created for the risk-free rate. I have found that the most actionable decomposition was the Fisher equation (or more precisely, the expectations augmented version as Janet Yellen would tell you):

Now, since 2003, the US Treasury has started issuing TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities). These are securities whose principal is tied to the Consumer Price Index. With inflation, the principal increases. With deflation, it decreases. When the security matures, the U.S. Treasury pays the original or adjusted principal, whichever is greater.

If you calculate the yield that they provide and subtract it from the nominal yield of the same maturity, you can get to the “breakeven inflation rate”, assuming the Fischer equation holds. This allows us to use the expectation augmented version of the Fischer equation which you will sometimes see being used with historic inflation data such as the consumer price index.

Modeling inflation expectations is beyond the scope of this article, but there are a few things you need to keep in mind about it:

The “active” model changes; for example, oil might have driven inflation expectations for a long while, but since recently, this relationship has sort of broken down.

As you can see, break-evens tend to follow oil, but recently (the portions highlighted in yellow), they did not follow the recent leg up higher in oil. This usually means that the market thinks that the oil price is now so high that it will tighten business conditions and ultimately result in weaker cyclical forces, lowering inflation in the mid/long run (remember these are 5-year break-evens)

Let’s focus instead on the real rate.

The real rate is driven by:

Monetary policy as they can put a floor on it through various mechanisms.

Supply: Fiscal policy, how much are we adding to the national debt? My best guess is this was one of the main culprits for the recent leg up in the Real Rate. Of note: We had a decent mini rally in USTs as soon as we learned that the last auction in USTs went well.

Demand: Liquidity conditions: QT/QE/Twist like operations, Savings (Domestic and International), Pensions/Insurers portfolio mismatches and rebalancing.

Again, I will not delve into great details for each component as that is not the subject of this article. Instead, we will focus how the (allegedly) risk free rates drive valuations. The first question we need to answer is which maturity matters? Short? Mid? Long? Basically, what is the duration of a given equity security. The truth is it varies by company and industry. Plus, different indexes have different “durations”. Another topic is Real versus Nominal duration. The following statistical study shows that for SPX, nominals are slightly more important than break-evens/real rates:

While for NDX, it appears to be the opposite, with NDX reacting a lot more to the real side of the equation:

Source: Data from BBG, Author’s work

Note: Real10 refers to break-evens not the real rate here, hence the sign is the opposite what you would expect.

An explanation is warranted: I can only speculate, but in my opinion, this was to be expected. Indeed, SPX has a lot of cyclical companies (think housing, banks, classic retailers) which benefit in environments where inflation rising is the consequence of a truly strong cyclical upswing. Thus, it makes sense that rising rates, while impacting the discount rate, could be offset by stronger growth expectations resulting in fairly neutral links if you don’t cluster the data by cycle regimes. While NDX has always been the host of innovative secular growers that aren’t really affected by cyclical upswings/downswings as much (think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Software transformation, Cloud...). Hence, higher real rates affect the Nasdaq more than it affects S&P 500. The nature of the industry and ultimately the profile of the stream of cash flows determines this question.

Next is the duration, one would expect the promising Nasdaq companies to have higher duration. It is indeed the case:

NDX E/P vs. yields of different maturities Source: BBG, Author’s work

And then for SPX:

Source: BBG, Author’s work

Note: the ** means the correlation is significant at the 99% level (2-tailed)

Of course, this is a study that would be best applied to specific sectors as it tends to tell you a lot about how investors think of any given industry.

Source: BAML

The point here is to highlight these differences and think about what they mean in different inflation/rate regimes: Interest rates and valuations will go higher as long as credit risk and thus the equity risk premium offsets the increase in rates along with higher growth.

Conclusion

Many pundits and investors claim that valuation is an art, that it cannot be predicted and is not well understood. This is not true, valuation is a lot of science and any serious investor will have to consider every driver and have an understanding on how these drivers can affect one another.

Highlighting one of the limits of the valuation framework: it assumes that all the drivers are independent which is not the case. Still, while the model may not be perfect, it provides a very useful framework that explains valuations in most cases and will help the investor read market moves and react to them appropriately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QQQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.