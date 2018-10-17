What's Unique About Senex's 2018 Annual Report?

Liquidity is amongst the strongest in the industry. Robustness of the balance sheet inspires confidence.

Changed commodities market sentiment has begun to heal the income statement, but the top line still comprised only 41% of the stellar FY 2014.

Under pressure of low oil prices, Senex Energy faced several years of mediocre performance: decreased revenue, impairments and losses.

Senex Energy is an Australian small-cap upstream firm focused on onshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the Cooper, Eromanga and Surat Basins in Australia. It is traded as SNX on the Australian Securities Exchang as OTCPK:VPTOF and OTCPK:SXYEY over-the-counter in the U.S, and as UDB on the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Senex’s FY 2018 results are controversial. On the one hand, revenue surged by 61%, EBITDA turned positive, net 2P reserves increased by 35%. SXYEY finished its financial year with excellent liquidity position. Project Atlas and the Western Surat Gas Project inspire confidence in the future cash inflows. On the contrary, FY 2018 free cash flow was negative and even decreased. Let’s go into details.

The top line

First and foremost, I should underline the two key points:

Senex’s financial year 2018 ended on June 30, 2018. It is currently FY 2019. An important notice is that Senex presents its results in Australian dollars. Thus, in my review, I use A$ unless stated otherwise.

The income statement has certainly improved since June 2017, but some flaws remained, in particular:

Revenue was invigorated by higher oil prices and improved production. 61% increase is exemplary. Unfortunately, A$70.3 million is still only 41% of FY 2014 result. Gross profit margin jumped from paltry 0.15% in FY 2017 to 35% in FY 2018, while the cost of sales increased only by 5%. EBITDAX margin was 62% compared to 17% in FY 2017. Notably, this figure is 2.1x lower than EBITDAX in impeccable FY 2014. Interestingly, it is higher than the gross profit margin. If we dig deeper into the report, we shall find out the cause:

The EBITDAX result reflected increased gross profit from higher realised oil prices and initial gas sales volumes, continued good cost management in the Cooper Basin, and a non-recurring gain of $16.9 million from the transaction with Beach Energy.

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 15

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 14

Consequently, EBITDAX was A$43.4 million, while gross profit was only A$24.3 million.

4. EBITDA margin was respectable 57.32%. FY 2017 EBITDA was equal to A$ (1.4) million. By comparison, Cooper’s EBITDA margin was 73.98% in the financial year 2018 and 5.48% in FY 2017. Thus, Senex lagged behind its peer.

5. One-off impairment expense was 61% higher than revenue from sales.

The bottom line: accumulating losses

In 2014, Senex Energy lost its shine as a direct consequence of the downward plunge of oil prices. Since then the firm has been loss-making. The only benefit of the red bottom line is accumulated loss that can be used for lowering of taxable income.

It is possible to figure out that Senex’s net income is a function of revenue, with solid top line correlated with considerable profit and vice versa. Even if the figures are not inspiring, a meticulous investor will undoubtedly notice that in FY 2018 Senex was unprofitable because of impairment non-cash expense of A$ 113,255 thousand. It is said in the annual report that:

Senex booked a non-cash impairment of $113.3 million (FY17: nil) in respect of non-core Cooper Basin assets following a comprehensive asset portfolio review to prioritise capital allocation to accelerate gas project development.

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 15

Portfolio rebalancing wiped out EBIT (operating income was A$ (93.6) million) and statutory net profit. The firm ended with a A$94 million loss. This case is, in some sense, similar to Tullow Oil’s which I discussed recently. The firm also generated robust EBITDAX, but impairment expenses painted the bottom line red.

Given all of the above, Senex is at the beginning of the healing process, recovering from the lackluster period of its business cycle.

Production

As stated above, Senex Energy explores and produces oil and gas in the Cooper, Eromanga and Surat Basins in Australia. Сompared to the levels of the regional leaders, its production is not sizable. During FY 2018, production comprised 0.84 mmboe with 0.75 mmbbl of oil and 0.09 mmboe of gas.

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 14

For instance, Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF) produced 19 mmboe (mostly gas) during its FY 2018 ended on June 30, 2018.

Source: Beach Energy Full Year Report 2018. P. 4.

This figure is 22.6x higher than Senex’s and 12.75x higher than Cooper Energy’s number.

Source: Cooper Energy 2018 Annual Report, P. 5

It appears that 0.84 mmboe are enough to fill less than a half of a very large crude carrier (VLCC) which can transport up to 2 mmbbl. If we divide 0.84 mmboe by 365, we shall receive its daily production of 2,300 boe. At the same time, Cooper Energy’s figure is 4,082 boepd. In 2017, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, oil production in Australia averaged 346,000 barrels per day, 0.4% of global. Thus, Senex’s share of domestic production is approximately 0.59%. To put numbers in the context, I should mention that in 2017 Australia consumed 1.04 million barrels per day. For more background, I should also remind that the U.S. consumed 19.69 million barrels per day during the same year.

2P and 2C

In 2017, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, Australia’s oil reserves comprised 4 billion barrels, 0.2% of the global oil deposits. More importantly, Australian gas reserves amount to 1.9% of the world's total.

Senex possesses 113.2 mmboe of 2P (gas and oil combined) and 20.2 mmboe of 1P.

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 25

At the same time, its closest peer Cooper Energy reported 52.4 mmboe of 2P.

Source: 2018 Annual Report, P. 5

Interestingly, Senex has practically no contingent resources. 202.8 mmboe were written off, as a result, the firm ended the financial year 2018 with only 5.3 mmboe of 2C. Hence Senex’s contingent resources are 21x lower than proved and probable, which is atypical for an upstream company.

Interestingly, Senex’s oil reserves are paltry in comparison to the gas deposits. 80% of its 2P is gas, and gas production will determine its performance in the future.

Gas as a top priority

The firm declared that its strategy is focused on gas. More specifically:

The rationale behind it is favourable market sentiment. In particular: “Significant long-term supply opportunities exist in a structurally short east coast gas market, driven by domestic energy consumption and export demand from Queensland’s LNG producers.” (2018 Annual report, P. 10). That is why SXYEY is focused on Project Atlas in the Surat Basin. The firm partnered with Jemena, an Australian energy infrastructure company, to deliver gas to consumers in 2019.

Balance sheet: phenomenal financial position for upstream

On June 30, 2018, the balance sheet of Senex Energy was atypical for an upstream company because of the lack of debt and extremely robust liquidity. More broadly:

Cash Asset Ratio was 2.28 (A$ 29,190 thousand in current liabilities and A$ 66,541 thousand in cash). Current Ratio equalled to phenomenal 5. Total liabilities were A$81,046 thousand, while current assets were A$134,571 thousand.

It is worth adding that since then the capital structure has been changed:

Exited the 2018 financial year with a strong financial position of $67 million cash, and have since delivered a corporate and development debt facility to fund the development of Senex’s Surat Basin projects, expandable to support new development assets

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 11

Source: Senex Energy Annual report 2018, P. 16

Consequently, cash and debt increased proportionately by A$150 million, liquidity position has not changed.

Free Cash Flow and Capex

From the free cash flow perspective, the current position is not irreproachable. To calculate FCF, let’s take OCF and reported capex. OCF was A$5,253 thousand, capital spending comprised A$80,100 thousand. Consequently, FCF was equal to A$ (74,847) thousand. If we apply the same method to the FY 2017 results, we shall receive A$ (70,400) thousand. Thus, OCF became positive, but increased capital spending (29% up) even lowered FCF. By the way, Senex invested mostly in the Western Surat Gas Project in the Surat Basin.

In this regard, there is no coincidence that the company is not ready to return cash to the shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks.

Valuation: multiples approach

Its closest peers in terms of market capitalisation and operations are Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF), FAR (OTCPK:FARYF) and Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF). Cooper Energy’s business model is more akin to Senex’s, because FAR is currently focused on exploration, appraisal and development in Africa, while Cooper operates in Australia. Moreover, FAR does not generate petroleum revenues, let alone EBITDAX and net income. This scenario is similar to Cairn Energy’s, which I covered recently: excellent net worth and severe losses in the previous years because of zero production. In this regard, FAR was excluded from the calculations.

EV/EBITDA, EV/2P, EV/BOE/D and P/B were selected for comparison.

Note: EBITDA figure was copied from the reports of Senex Energy and Cooper Energy. As far as Beach Energy has not disclosed this number, its EBITDA was calculated as a sum of operating profit before financing costs and D&A: A$320.1 million plus A$312.5 million.

The takeaways:

It appears that Senex might be significantly overvalued according to EV/EBITDA and EV/BOE/D. The median figures specify the overvaluation by 21.5% (P/B), 25.5% (EV/EBITDA) and 79% (EV/BOE/D). On the contrary, EV/2P specifies a 53% discount which means that the resource base of Senex is the most robust with USD 3.88 of EV per 1 boe of proved and probable reserves.

Conclusion

To sum up, I should underline that the evident flaws of Senex's financial performance are:

Negative FCF,

Negative EBIT,

The red bottom line.

On the contrary, the merits are:

Growing revenue,

Growing EBITDAX,

Extremely robust liquidity even in the loss-making year,

Significant 2P.

The strategic focus shifted to gas inspires confidence that existing favourable market conditions will undoubtedly sustain free cash flow in the future.

