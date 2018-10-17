Apple: Price, Price, Price

Apple (AAPL) has declared that it wants to reach a cash neutral position through rapid buybacks in the next few quarters. In the past few weeks, the stock has jumped by 20%, which has pushed the valuation level of Apple to its all-time high since the Great Recession. Investing tens of billions of dollars in buybacks at this price point cannot be justified. The dividend yield stands at a modest 1.2%, which would make it difficult to attract dividend investors. At the same time, operating margin has seen a YoY decline for 11 straight quarters.

Price, Price, Price

Fig: EV to EBIT and dividend yield of Apple since the Great Recession. Source: YCharts

Apple is now trading at over 15 times EV to EBIT ratio. Many analysts have pointed that this price level is still one of the lowest for a tech company. However, this is the highest level for Apple since the Great Recession. It should also be noted that the earlier peak came in 2010 when Apple was still growing the iPhone segment at a rapid pace. On the other hand, the recent quarterly report showed a mere 1% unit sales growth in the iPhone segment.

One of the reasons behind this rapid increase in stock price is tax reform, which has reduced the effective tax rate for the company. In the year-ago quarter, Apple had a tax rate of 22.91% whereas in the recent quarter, it was only 13.29%. But it is possible that this tailwind was already priced in soon after the success of the tax proposal. The other big reason for the bullish momentum in the stock price is buybacks. In the first quarter, Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, mentioned that they would like to reach a cash neutral position at a fast pace.

In the second quarter, Apple reported stock buybacks of $22.43 billion and in the third quarter, it was $20.78 billion. Already, the buybacks in the last two quarters were bigger than the market cap of Ford (F) and Twitter (TWTR). Warren Buffett has a long history of supporting buybacks.

In a recent interview he mentioned about Apple, “they’re not going to find a $50 billion or a $100 billion acquisition that they can make at remotely a sensible price that can really become additive.” However, he also mentioned in the 2016 annual meeting that valuation is very important while doing buybacks. He added, “You will not find a lot of press release about buybacks that say a word about valuation”.

Apple is now trading at 19.5 times its forward P/E ratio. This is a very high level for Apple and it should certainly be considered while making bigger buybacks in the next few quarters.

Fig: Apple’s buyback forecast by Loup Ventures. Source: Loup Ventures

This analysis was published in mid-July. Gene Munster, who has been bullish on Apple for a long time, said that Apple’s roughly $21.5 billion buybacks every quarter would allow the company to reduce its share count from 5.07 billion to 4.0 billion in three years, or 20% decline. However, Apple’s stock price has already passed the level it was supposed to reach in Q4 2019. We can clearly see the lower impact of buybacks according to the estimates. The only issue is that with the recent jump in stock price, the share count reduction is already at a pace which was supposed to be reached a year from now.

A recent article by MangoTree Analysis had a price target of $260 for Apple. At this price point, if we look at the above chart by Loup Ventures, we can see that share count reduction drops to only 80 million shares instead of 120 million shares. This level is not supposed to be reached until Q1 2021 according to the chart. This clearly shows a big issue with buybacks. That is, if the buyback pace is high, it gets quickly priced in which in turn reduces the efficacy of the entire buyback program.

In this situation, the management has only two options. Either to further expand the buyback program to maintain a decent share count reduction in every quarter or to allocate the resources to other suitable alternatives.

Dividend increase will not move the needle

Due to the recent stock price jump, the dividend yield is at the lowest level since the first few major dividend hikes in 2012 and 2013.

Source: YCharts

Even after the 15% hike in dividend, the yield has fallen at a rapid pace due to surging stock price. Bigger dividend hikes would still find it difficult to lift the yield. The dividend yield for the S&P 500 stands at 1.7%, which means Apple would need to increase its dividend payments by 40% to match the S&P 500. Apple’s payout ratio is only 24% which can give the management enough room to increase the dividend.

However, the current yield is too low to attract dividend growth investors. If Apple decides to increase its dividend at a rapid pace of over 25% for the next three years, the yield would still be less than 2.5% on a cost basis for investors buying at the current price. This dividend trajectory would lift the payout ratio close to 50% and leave little room for further dividend growth.

Another alternative

As shown above, both cash buybacks and dividend payouts will give diminishing returns due to the high valuation level. Instead of increasing the cash return program, Apple’s management should start considering the option of making a bigger acquisition. There is a strong case for using acquisitions to improve the overall ecosystem. One example is Netflix (NFLX), which Apple could have purchased for less than $40 billion in 2016. Apple is now investing heavily in its own content strategy.

Although NFLX would not have given Apple the vertical integration of services and hardware, it would have still improved the ecosystem. Apple has spent close to $230 billion in buybacks which has allowed it to reduce the share count by 26%. However, future share count reduction would be slower due to the higher stock price and lower net cash position.

Apple is now trying to make an entry into the autonomous vehicle market. This is one industry which can help the company make a significant impact on its revenue base while also improving the overall ecosystem. Recently, Apple reported its first self-driving crash. Ramping up of the autonomous program will inevitably lead to further incidences. The company is also adding new patents in this industry like the AR windshield. This shows the long-term focus towards this segment. Apple can use its immense cash pile to back up new companies in this space to build a strong footprint.

Investor takeaway

Although the recent bullish momentum in Apple’s stock price is encouraging, it also reduces the impact of stock buybacks. Apple’s stock is trading at the highest price level since the Great Recession which reduces the attraction of stock buybacks as a tool to reduce share count. The dividend yield is also at a multi-year low of 1.2%. If Apple decides to increase the dividend at a faster pace, it would still be a moderate yield when counting on a cost basis from the current price level.

Till now, Apple has not shown an interest in making big acquisitions. But there are a number of high growth segments within which acquisitions should be considered to build a better growth runway for the future. If Apple reduces the rate of buyback to divert cash towards acquisitions, it would change the valuation thesis for the company. Investors should note the stock buybacks in the next few quarters as the price level reaches a multi-year high.

