In A World Of Uncertainty, Look To Brookfield

As a retiree, I focus on income because without income I can’t pay my bills. Focusing on income also allows me to clear the fog during periods of uncertainty like the period we are currently going through. Although stock valuations can change quickly, often because of emotion, the dividends they produce are usually more closely tied to fundamentals and the steep price of dropping a dividend makes companies very reluctant to do so.

Although Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) does pay a dividend of 1.4% it does not meet my usual target of 3-7% to be considered a dividend play but BAM is more than just one company. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager, focused on investing in long-life, high quality assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and private equity. Its in the partnerships that you will find the dividend payers.

Their partnerships include Brookfield Properties (BPY), one of the largest portfolios of office properties in the world, Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), an industry-leading infrastructure business spanning utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and sustainable resources, and Brookfield Renewable (BEP), one of the largest pure-play renewable power businesses that includes more than 200 hydroelectric facilities as well as several high quality business services and industrial companies.

When investing in Brookfield you have two choices; you can invest in the parent company for the growth or you can invest in their partnerships for a combination of dividend and growth. I chose the latter because it better aligned with my goals but that does not mean it’s the right choice for everyone.

Buying low and selling high sounds so simple

The investment philosophy at Brookfield Asset Management is very simple, identify and acquire high quality assets, purchase them on a value basis, increase their value through operational expertise then either sell them or continue to operate them as part of their core business holdings, repeat. It sounds like such a simple thing to do but the reality is that very few companies have the skill or the expertise to do this well and do this consistently, BAM is an exception.

I think that this is what every value investor starts out wanting to do. Buy undervalued companies, wait for them to rise in price, then sell them and reap the rewards. The reality is that we tend to purchase high flying companies, paying a premium to get on board, riding it for a bit until it slows, stops or crashes and then hop off before losing our shirts. That’s not how you should invest but the sad truth is that many people invest this way. That is why with the average long term return in the stock market being 8-10% the actual long term return for most investors is closer to 4%. Buying high and selling low is a far more common reality than most people think, especially for those whose memory extends back further than the 10 years since the financial crisis.

Companies are often no different. It is not uncommon to find companies who build a core business, diversify into areas they lack expertise, get themselves into financial difficulty, and then have to bail themselves out at significant cost to the company and their shareholders. It’s these situations that most people try to avoid but it's these companies that provide the greatest opportunity and that Brookfield seeks out.

Brookfield creates value for their shareholders in a very simple way

The way that Brookfield operates is very straightforward. They start out by raising capital, either internally through their business operations, through their partnership funds or through private funds with institutional partners. Next, they invest that money into value opportunities that they have identified, usually alongside their partnership funds. These investments then begins to generate base fees back to BAM based on the capital invested. Next, the partnership funds add their operational expertise to enhance returns for the business and increase the value of the asset to the point where the asset becomes fully valued. At this point the business is generating significant income based on their enhanced performance. Finally, the fully valued business is sold monetizing the investment and returning the initial capital plus profit to Brookfield creating a straightforward and transparent process.



Investing in wide-moat businesses

Brookfield’s primary objective is trying to build real assets within a wide moat business that provide investors consistent income flows to meet their short term needs while offering capital appreciation to achieve long term growth. For many institutional investors there is a preference for this type of approach versus the uncertainty of many more cyclical businesses.

For most institutional investors they have three main objectives. First, create short term cash flows to meet their current obligations to unit holders. Second, create growth allowing them to stay ahead of inflation and fulfill future financial obligations. Third, protect their asset base.

With steady and consistent perpetual assets BAM creates long term cash flows to meet the first objective. By reinvesting profits back into the business BAM is able to grow and their sheer size positions them to take advantage of opportunities very few companies can even consider. Finally the perpetual, real assets that they invest in are very wide moat, forming the backbone of world economies and providing investors with security in a constantly changing world.

They are everywhere they want to do business in the world

With over $300 billion in real assets under management Brookfield operates in more than 30 countries around the world. As stated by CEO Bruce Flatt at their most recent investor conference, "Brookfield is now operating everywhere that they want to do business in the world". Ideally Brookfield targets areas where they can establish sufficient scale, is politically stable, and can provide long term opportunities for growth. Primarily these areas include North and South America, Western Europe, Asia and Australia.



Continuous Reinvestment back into the business

What makes Brookfield unique is their commitment to continuously be growing the business. In the last year they raised over $20 billion of capital in their private and public funds through the course of their normal operations. They also realized $13 billion of proceeds selling off fully valued assets and redeploying that capital into higher yielding opportunities. This is a big part of the reason that Brookfield, who operates in industries typically generating single digit returns, can target returns above 15% year after year. They reinvested that $33 billion back into the business repeating the cycle.



A good example of this reinvestment would be the $9.5 billion purchase of General Growth Properties (GGP) that was concluded this year through Brookfield Properties and covered in a previous article. This transaction not only gave Brookfield access to one of the premier shopping mall owners in the world but also provided them additional synergies to reinvest capital and grow their business further.

Institutional Investors are a huge part of Brookfield’s success

In 2013 Brookfield did business with over 200 institutional investors increasing that amount to 530 in 2018 and targeting 1000 over the next 5 years. The reason that this is important is that institutional investors have a tremendous amount of capital that they want and need to deploy in order to meet their current and future obligations. Brookfield estimates that there is currently $3 trillion in institutional money that is sitting on the sidelines that could be invested more effectively. There is also a recognition that institutional investors want to invest money in real assets making them an ideal partner for Brookfield.



Over time Brookfield has proven their ability to provide above average returns (7-20%) to institutional investors. Currently, there is a significant amount of capital that needs to be invested but is sitting in lower yielding opportunities like bonds and more volatile investments like equities. Providing stable cash flows like bonds and superior growth potential compared to equities, Brookfield is an attractive alternative. In addition Brookfield offers a world-wide asset base encompassing real assets in different sectors of the economy providing diversification. The nature of these assets also makes them less volatile and provides the predictable cash flows coveted by institutional investors.



It is also forecast that by 2030 $100 trillion of institutional money will be available for investment through institutional investors. Based on current trends 40% of that money will be allocated to alternative investments like those offered by Brookfield. Currently there are over 8000 alternative asset managers around the world; however according to a study by McKinsey & Company, the top 20 alternative asset firms currently attract 38% of all funds raised in this sector. Brookfield is one of those top 20 firms in a sector that accounts for almost $17 trillion in investment.

Not only is Brookfield one of the major players in this sector but their influence is growing as well. With their ability to tailor funds to meet the specific needs of individual clients Brookfield has been able to increase the number of individual funds they are participating in as well as the amount of business that they do with each customer.



Combining the fact that Brookfield has an assortment of targeted global funds and a track record of providing a great experience for clients, Brookfield has become a one stop shop for institutional investors. Looking forward you see a large number of institutional investors with accumulating amounts of underutilized capital wanting real assets and a manager to take care of this for them. That reflects very positively on Brookfield.

A resilient balance sheet is a core part of their strategy



A key driver of Brookfield success is their ability to take advantage of opportunities that very few other companies can. This strength can be traced back to their balance sheet with a focus on strong liquidity, non recourse asset level debt, stable capital structure and strong cash flow generation.

Many of the deals that Brookfield looks at are situations where there is a need for cash. From an investor standpoint, I want to know that when my company looks to expand they are not doing so by simply issuing new equity thereby diluting my position. From a sellers standpoint they need the cash often to pay off debt or to fund other priorities. With $11 billion of core liquidity and $22 billion of dry powder Brookfield is well positioned for any opportunity presented to them.

The debt that BAM does take on is non-recourse asset level debt. Typically, most of the deals they are doing involve one of their partnerships which operate independently and do not require BAM to back their part of any transaction. BAM will typically purchase a percentage of any transaction providing capital and allow their partnership entity to fund the balance and operate the asset.

They have a stable capital structure with long term debt generally exceeding 10 years in term and perpetual shares. They have an investment grade balance sheet allowing for preferential terms on any new debt with limited covenants and their partnerships are self-sufficient listed entities.

Finally they have strong cash flow generation provided by a combination of operational efficiencies from underlying assets and fees paid by their partnership entities. Combined these generate $1.8 billion per year of free cash flow. From this they pay a very manageable 30% in dividends allowing a significant buffer to be redirected back into the business or strengthen the balance sheet further.

With the current strength in the North American economy and where we are in the investment cycle opportunities are becoming much more expensive. With this in mind and Brookfield’s disciplined approach to acquiring value assets it would make sense that they focus on strengthening their balance sheet and accumulating more dry powder while waiting for market breaks to create the next opportunity to deploy new capital.

Looking Forward

In addition to the substantial opportunities that are being presented by institutional investors there are equally impressive opportunities that are being presented by retail investors as the baby boom generation fully enters retirement phase and the next generations look for companies capable of providing steady growth and income. It is forecast that the amount of retail investment available will almost double between now and 2030. This will provide significant opportunities for Brookfield.

Brookfield is also very well positioned to continue building on the investments they have consummated over the past couple of years with substantial development pipelines in place within their current partnership entities. There is also a belief that governments will continue to move out of the infrastructure business providing significant opportunities for private operators, like Brookfield, to either acquire or build new assets. If you are an investor with a long time horizon Brookfield Asset Management is definitely a company you want on your radar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP, BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.