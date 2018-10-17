Chesapeake Energy Corp. Finally Looks Attractive

Of the non-majors in the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) space, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is undoubtedly one of the most interesting to me. Chesapeake has gone through the worst of the energy price downturn, but in spite of having come out of it in one piece, the pressure has remained for the firm. High debt, high capex requirements, and low production growth have plagued the business, leading me back in May of this year to label it the energy downturn’s “last holdout”. Since then, my views pertaining to Chesapeake have changed considerably. With oil prices soaring, management entering into a game-changing asset sale, and the prospect of cost reductions tied to the sale, Chesapeake’s future is looking better now than it has in years.

Setting the ground rules

At the end of the day, any company’s value can be defined as the present value of all future cash flows generated by the firm in question. Chesapeake is no exception to this. In order to understand its cash flow prospects, though, it’s imperative to first set the ground rules so that you and I alike understand how I am arriving at my figures. In the image below, you can see Chesapeake’s general guidance for production, all the way through to EBITDA, for 2018.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

In my model, I place this guidance first and foremost, but for some things this guidance won’t suffice. For instance, this gives us no understanding of what next year or the year after might look like for Chesapeake. It also is based on strip prices for oil and gas as of July 24th of this year (oil = $70.77 per barrel and natural gas = $2.68 per Mcf). It also doesn’t account for any major corporate changes to the business, like its $2 billion Utica asset sale that has yet to close. To account for all of this, I’ve had to utilize my own estimates.

Based on Chesapeake’s historic production figures relative to capex, for instance, I’ve elected to assume that, after taking into effect the sizable production decline associated with its asset sale (a falloff of 39.06 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent)), I’m assuming that oil production growth matches management’s approximation for what growth will come from its Powder River Basin assets for this year and next, and that all other production growth for the firm will be at a rate of 3% per annum. When it comes to energy prices, I’ve baked into my model realized prices for the first half of this year, but for the rest of this year and into perpetuity, I assumed that oil would average $73.25 per barrel each year and that natural gas prices would average $3 per Mcf each year. As close followers of mine know, I believe that crude prices should actually rise to between $75 and $85 per barrel, if not higher, but I prefer to err on the side of conservatism.

One other note is worth placing here. At first glance, Chesapeake’s revenue figure may look significantly off. When you look deeper, you’ll notice that I don’t have sales for its midstream operations there. This is by design because management, in their guidance, stated that the margin for midstream, at midstream’s mid-point for 2018, should be a loss of $50 million. Instead of guessing and being wrong about both sales and profits (or in this case, a loss), I placed the $50 million loss as a net figure under expenses. So, in theory, if you compare Chesapeake revenue figures with GAAP, they will look way off, but what matters here is the bottom line. All else being the same, cash flow should conform.

Cash flow for Chesapeake’s looking up

This one model for Chesapeake alone took me several days to put together and tweak, despite my firm grasp of the company and its fundamentals. In fact, only Noble Energy (NBL) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) have taken me a similar amount of time of the first 21 companies I’m including in Crude Value Insights. With that said, I am proud to unveil it in the table below.

*Created by Author

As you can see, based on management’s guidance, combined with my own estimates for Chesapeake, the company’s cash flow picture is looking quite nice compared to what it has been in the past. Assuming that current energy prices hold, free cash flow for this year should be -$341.16 million. Although this is negative, it’s not surprising for regular watchers of the business. What might be surprising, though, is what should happen next year under current conditions. Despite losing a sizable amount of its production, the composition of that production, assuming cost structure doesn’t change for the worst, should actually boost free cash flow to $130.24 million. If production for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids should grow by 3% per annum following 2019, this figure should reach $364.99 million by 2022.

Free cash flow is important, but it’s not the only metric worth focusing on. In the next table, shown below, you can see forecasts for Chesapeake for operating cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA (the table just uses the term EBITDA). Adjusted EBITDA for this year should be around $2.58 billion. This is actually higher than the $2.25 billion to $2.45 billion (with a mid-point of $2.35 billion) range forecasted by management, and can be chalked up to higher energy prices.

*Created by Author

There are several reasons for this. For starters, the company’s cash flow figures are heavily dependent not only on hedging, but on production assumptions as well. Production assumptions will be heavily affected by the sale of its Utica assets, plus there’s uncertainty over what capex figures can do for Chesapeake now that inefficient assets have been removed from the picture. For the purpose of this analysis, I assumed that Chesapeake’s Utica asset sale would occur at the end of its fourth quarter, while management only ever said it would occur in the fourth quarter of this year. That could create a great deal of volatility.

On the operating cash flow side of the equation, the picture looks positive for investors as well. This year, the firm should generate around $1.81 billion in operating cash flow. This should only grow in the years to come, though. In 2019, for instance, we should see it come in around $2.28 billion before eventually rising to $2.51 billion in 2022. This kind of improvement, with only 3% annual growth after 2019, is bullish in my mind.

It is important to mention here that, keeping all else the same, both my operating cash flow and free cash flow figures might be too conservative. This is because, contrary to typical accounting practices, I have made an adjustment that I believe makes sense. For Chesapeake, neither non-controlling interests, nor preferred distributions, are included in operating cash flow. Both of these, which this year should total $97.52 million, are included under financing cash flows. That said, unless management wants to stop paying out distributions (but they have to be paid out eventually), I see it appropriate to classify them as required cash flow items in truly understanding Chesapeake’s financial condition. Though the rest of my analysis will operate under the basis of including them, the table below will illustrate for you what operating cash flow and free cash flow would look like if I stripped both items from my model.

*Created by Author

In its announcement where management said that they will sell off their Utica assets for $2 billion, the company said that within a year we should see EBITDA recover from the sale thanks to strong growth elsewhere. According to my model, we won’t even need to wait that long. EBITDA for 2019 should already climb to $2.91 billion from the $2.58 billion seen this year, despite a reduction in production. Strong oil production growth should help to account for a nice chunk of that increase, but there’s also the benefit of cost reductions that should be seen as well.

In announcing its Utica sale, Chesapeake said that gathering, processing, and transportation costs in 2019 should be $450 million lower than they will be this year. In addition, even if we exclude the $100 million in contingency payments that may or may not occur from the sale and look at the $1.9 billion in proceeds generated that will be used to reduce debt, interest expense should fall by around $150 million. Just by producing less fuel, production expenses, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, and production taxes should also decrease nicely as well. In theory, we could very well see general and administrative costs fall too, but those tend to be sticky so, for the purpose of conservatism, I’ve kept them flat moving forward.

Setting the stage for valuation

Right now, the picture for Chesapeake, from a cash flow perspective, is stronger than it has been in a long time. Certainly stronger than at any period since at least early 2015. This should give investors hope of a potentially attractive valuation, especially at a time when Chesapeake has more or less flatlined compared to a number of other players in this space. To first arrive at some sort of estimate of fair value, we should first understand some important metrics that will help to set the stage.



*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see my calculations for the firm for its market capitalization, enterprise value, and more. In the enterprise value, I should note that I’m including an estimate on the value of its preferred units of $1.23 billion. Below all of that, you can see some standard valuation metrics I put together for Chesapeake. Seeing as how this year is nearing its end, I’ve decided to use next year’s figures for EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow.

Right now, in most respects, Chesapeake looks quite cheap. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company is currently trading at a multiple of 4.5, while relative to operating cash flow it’s at 5.7. It’s necessary to state here that all of my assessments involving debt assume that management’s asset sale is completed and that the $1.9 billion in proceeds is allocated toward debt reduction as planned by the firm. Shares themselves are trading for 1.4 times EBITDA and 1.8 times operating cash flow. It’s really on a free cash flow basis that Chesapeake is pricey, but if management is able to scale back its capex materially next year due to its asset sale, this could change meaningfully.

Shares look cheap

To see exactly how expensive or cheap shares appear, I created a few tables, the first of which you can see below. In it, you can see an implied price for the company based on hypothetical EV/EBITDA multiples ranging from 4 to the industry average (as calculated earlier this year by NYU Stern) of 10.56. What we can see here is that if my forecast for 2019 is realistic on an EBITDA basis and if shares of Chesapeake are worth even just 5 times EBITDA compared to the 4.5 times they are trading for, that suggests upside on the common worth around 35%. It is important to mention, here, that the convertible nature of the convertible preferred units, not to mention the $1.25 billion in 5.5% convertible Senior Notes due 2026 and $9 million in 2.25% convertible Senior Notes due 2038, could force an adjustment lower, but that would be compensated, in part, by reduced interest/dividend requirements and, on the part of the notes, reduced principal that would no longer be owed in the future.

*Created by Author

For those looking to be a bit more conservative than what the NYU Stern findings bring up, we should consider the mean and median forward EV/EBITDA multiples calculated by Baines Creek Capital, a company that owns a large stake in Legacy Reserves (LGCY) on the premise that it’s drastically undervalued (I also own Legacy, with it being my largest holding). According to Baines, the mean EV/EBITDA multiple on a forward basis is 6.26, while the median is 6.45. Both of these are quite a bit higher than where Chesapeake is today, and assuming no additional conversion of Chesapeake’s preferred units or notes, even hitting 6.26 would result in 124.4% upside for the business.

If this were to come to pass, what kind of multiple would the company be trading for on an operating cash flow basis? In the next table, shown below, we can see just that. Based on my calculations, even if Chesapeake’s EV/EBITDA multiple were to climb to 10.56, shares would be trading at just 9.5 times operating cash flow. While they are high on a free cash flow basis at almost any price, that picture could change depending on management’s plans and guidance.

*Created by Author

One question that is always worth bringing up regarding Chesapeake is its debt. The company has been notorious as a high-debt player, even during the energy price downturn. This creates a burden on the business, especially if covenants might be tripped. Thankfully, though, that appears unlikely at this time. As of the end of its latest quarter, Chesapeake’s first lien leverage ratio stood at 0.28, while the maximum it could be at is 3. Meanwhile, its interest coverage ratio was 3.34 compared to the 1.25 minimum imposed on it by its credit facility lenders, while its debt/capitalization ratio was 0.38.

If my forecast is close and if management pays down its debt with its asset proceeds as planned, leverage is even less likely to be an issue. Using forecasted 2018 EBITDA, for instance, and assuming debt is reduced, Chesapeake’s post-transaction leverage ratio will stand at 3.01, while on a forward basis we’re looking at 2.67. Anything south of 3 should be considered reasonably healthy.

A note of caution

Of the first 21 companies I’m including in my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights (and one of more than 50 I plan to build it out into), Chesapeake is undoubtedly the most challenging to assess. This is largely due to its $2 billion Utica asset sale, not only from a perspective of timing, but because of how, exactly, production figures and costs will be affected. Because of this, and because management has not yet provided detailed guidance of what the company will look like following the transaction, I would encourage investors in the firm to employ a margin of safety to any analysis, mine included. Generally speaking, I believe investors should assume a margin of safety of at least 30% with any firm, the idea being that if you’re off by as much as 30% and a company still would have been attractive, that you have a real winner and a cushion for when things head south.

Applying that margin of safety, investors still seem to have an interesting, but not super attractive, prospect with Chesapeake. EBITDA would instead come in next year at $2.03 billion, while operating cash flow would total $1.60 billion. Yes, that would result in free cash flow for 2019 of $553.83 million, but that’s only if in spite of the sale Chesapeake can’t cut capex back while still seeing modest production growth. More likely than not, the business could cut capex back and, at current energy prices, come in at or not too far off from, cash flow neutrality. On the other hand, rising crude prices and the prospect that natural gas prices might soon break out could help to offset this.

Takeaway

Chesapeake is a fascinating company that, thanks to management’s moves to save it, has created for investors an interesting opportunity. Declining debt, cost savings, and the prospect of higher EBITDA and operating cash flow thanks to rising energy prices and a greater emphasis on oil over natural gas and natural gas liquids should help the business considerably in the years to come. I would still like to see at least one more sizable asset sale so that management can ramp up free cash flow, but only time will tell if that’s in the cards or not. For now, all we can do is sit back and wait.

As for me, I don’t own any shares in Chesapeake and, at current prices, I doubt I will. While the stock is cheap according to my analysis, I want to wait for management’s guidance for 2019 and compare it to my own before I jump in. In addition, while the firm is doing a great job at digging itself out of the energy price downturn, I am wary of its high capex requirements. For years, the business has proved that even to keep production flat it would have to spend significant capital. With modest growth on the table, I believe there could be upside for shareholders, but other companies that have a greater capacity for free cash flow, like Legacy Reserves and Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), are more appealing to me at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.