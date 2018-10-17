Intel, AMD and Nvidia are no longer a zero-sum game.

Historically, all three stock prices are more affected by their own revenue growth and less affected by the changes in market share.

There's this prevailing view that Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) split the CPU market, with Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD sharing the GPU market. Accordingly, the market tends to use market share changes and stock price changes interchangeably. For example, Intel’s Q2 earnings report revealed that its 10nm chip production process will arrive in 2H19, a year later than initially planned. BofAML analysts said the delay is Intel’s biggest risk “while rivals Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (+1%) have finally caught up and are enabling Advanced Micro Devices (+7.6%), Nvidia (+0.4%) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) (-1.1%) to potentially leapfrog.” Intel shares were down 7% on the same day. (Note the opposite price movements.)

Similarly, Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland said that AMD is picking up market share in desktops and laptops with Ryzen Mobile showing “signs of life.” AMD shares were up 6.5% and Intel shares were down 3%. Amid BlueFin Research Partners’ comment that Intel’s 10nm production ramp could begin as early as April, up to six months earlier than current estimates, Intel shares closed up 3.6% while AMD closed down 7.6%.

Market Share and Stock Price

The equivalence between market share changes and stock movements rests on the premise that Intel, AMD and Nvidia are in a market with a fixed size to fight among each other. One’s gain is the other’s loss, or a “zero-sum game. “ However, a zero-sum game in market share is not automatically equivalent to a zero-sum game in stock prices. When the CPU/GPU markets grow over time, every participant will benefit industry growth, albeit at a different magnitude. In this post, “from a shareholder’s perspective,” I investigated whether Intel, AMD and Nvidia are actually in a zero-sum game.

Market Share Changes

To find market share measures, I used Intel's and AMD’s total PC revenue and total units shipped (PC Desktop units and PC Mobil units) to demonstrate AMD’s recent gain in market share from Ryzen and EYPC launches (Figure 1, Figures 6A and 6B). A similar conclusion can be reached by the AMD’s gain in GPU market shares over Nvidia in both revenue and units shipped (Figure 2 and Figure 6C). AMD’s increase in both CPU and GPU market share explains mostly its stock’s more than 156% year-to-date performance.

That being said, over the same time period, as AMD gained $17 billion market capitalization, Intel lost $4.3 billion and Nvidia gained $22 billion. Even if the revenue was at a close zero-sum, the stock value is clearly not a zero-sum as Nvidia and Intel combined didn’t “lose” as much as AMD’s gain.

Revenue Growth

One possible explanation for the “disconnect” between the market share gain and the stock price gain is that the total revenue pie for the three companies has grown over time. All companies have benefited from the industry growth. Between 2013 and 2018, the overall CPU and GPU revenue of all three companies have seen notable growth over 30% (Figure 5A and Figure 5B). What this means is that all stock prices should have gone up, regardless of the market share changes among each other.

Which One Is More Relevant? Revenue Growth or Market Share?

Maybe the more relevant question is what shareholders (stock prices) think about the relative competitive positions among the major players. Since most stocks mainly price off future revenue growth rates, the market share changes indicating the tradeoff among competitors will become the most important factor if the total “pie” is fixed, i.e., if there's a zero-sum game. That is, the stock price is more sensitive to market share changes than to the revenue growth rate.

On the other hand, if the entire industry has changed significantly over time, the impact from industry effect on company revenue will overwhelm the impact from the inter-company market share changes. Let's say, for a bigger pie to share, stock prices will be more responsive to industry and company revenue growth than to the market share changes.

To understand Intel's and AMD’s CPU market, I correlated Intel's stock price with Intel's revenue along with Intel's market share, respectively. It's clear that Intel's stock prices have been more correlated with Intel's revenue than with Intel's market share (Figure 7A and Figure 7B). In fact, Intel’s recent market share drop is still met with rising stock prices (see the circled portion). Thus, at least since 2015, Intel's stock prices have not behaved like in a fixed scaled zero-sum market.

Takeaways

The implications of the absence of a zero-sum game should be straightforward to Intel, AMD and Nvidia shareholders. For the longest time, investors have been operating under the assumption that AMD’s gain (loss) has to be Intel’s loss (gain). But such impressions have not been bared out by the relative stock price movements. The fact of the matter is that, especially during a strong industry revenue growth period, Intel’s total revenue growth will easily compensate for the loss of market share to AMD from the delay of 10nm. Ultimately, the Intel, AMD and Nvidia’s future stock prices are more determined by their future revenues, less of the relative market share changes. Given the forecast of significant changes in CPU and GPU industry growth in the next few years, Intel, AMD and Nvidia are not a zero-sum game anymore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.