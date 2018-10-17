5 Companies Tackling Breast Cancer In The Second Half Of 2018

In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I want to take the time to highlight several different company presentations, data releases, and PDUFAs that are occurring in the second half of 2018. These 6 companies are developing potential treatments for different forms of breast cancer which affects 1 in 8 women within the United States. There are over 260,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed every year, and according to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common form of diagnosed cancer cases, followed closely by lung cancer. It is estimated that up to 10% of breast cancer cases can be linked to genetic mutations, most commonly the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations with women having a 65% and 45% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer respectively.

Breast cancer is one of the most supported health causes in America, with nearly every organization and corporation sponsoring events and marches around the cause. Understandably so, the breast cancer market is the largest in the oncology sector and is expected to grow at a global CAGR of 9.2% for the next 5 years, according to Market Research Future. America is the leader in the breast cancer market in both awareness and patient size, with awareness of the disease growing every year. Global Market Insights predicts that the breast cancer therapeutics market will surpass $28B by 2024, a market that offers massive opportunity.

Each of the featured companies in the article is in different stages of development for different breast cancer therapeutics. Given the influence of genetic mutations and other factors, these companies are focusing on various angles of treatment to best suit different patient populations. While most of the companies developing successful drugs are well established with robust pipelines, there is a small-cap player with upcoming top-line data which does show promise.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer is no stranger to the breast cancer market, having received FDA approval in March of 2017 for their drug IBRANCE for the first-line HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. It is the only cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK 4/6) inhibitor approved by the FDA as a first-line therapy.

However, they are now seeking approval through the US FDA as well as the European Medicines Agency for Talazoparib for treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer with an inherited BRCA mutation. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes which produce proteins involved in DNA repair and when mutated, DNA repair may not progress correctly. This can lead to the development of certain types of cancer such as breast cancer. BRCA-mutated breast cancer is considered metastatic if it has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body, including the bones, liver, lung, or brain. There is currently no cure for metastatic breast cancer.

Talazoparib is a poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor that has a dual function of both inducing cell death within tumors by blocking PARP enzyme activity and trapping PARP at occurrences of DNA damage. Pfizer had received priority review based on their most recent data from their Phase III trial which was the largest PARP inhibitor in MRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer to date.

Talazoparib, observed in 431 patients with inherited BRCA1/2 mutations, met its primary endpoint of demonstrating superior progression-free survival rates when compared to chemotherapy treatments and an overall 46% reduction in the risk of disease progression. With reported 31.8% serious adverse effect rate compared to 29.4% in chemotherapy and a 7.7% discontinuation rate due to adverse effects from Talazoparib compared to 9.9% in chemotherapy patients, Talazoparib presents itself as statistically significant in reducing disease progression while proving itself more tolerable compared to current treatment options.

Pfizer as a company posted revenues of $13.5 billion for the second quarter of 2018 and an adjusted EPS of $0.81. Raising financial guidance for the next year, the company sees continued growth and opportunity; however, they have lowered their 2018 revenue guidance by $500M due to foreign exchange rate changes. Increased costs in R&D in the second half of 2018 will drive expenses, but their increasing revenues should offset the balance, generating higher upcoming EPS.

Overall, this drug has a market of roughly 10% of the breast cancer market due to the BRCA1/2 mutations, which equates to over 25,000 new cases each year. Having met top-line data, recently being granted priority review due to market need, inefficient treatment options such as chemotherapy, and a growing awareness of BRCA1/2 mutations in women, I see a high likelihood of approval for Pfizer. We will see the results with their PDUFA date scheduled to be complete by December 7th.

Roche is presenting their Phase III for IMpassion130 study of Tecentriq plus Abraxane data, which was released in July, at the ESMO on October 20. While I don't see this event providing Roche leverage for moving share price, the company can utilize the opportunity to spread their story around breast cancer and potentially reach new groups of investors. This established company should release more news surrounding this trial in the coming months, with a potential announcement at the presentation. With no short-term price surge coming and a large resistance at $31, I see the company retracing down towards $28. Unless there is a new announcement surrounding their drug candidate, the company will likely see a pullback.

Having met the Phase III IMpassion130 study primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) involving a combination of Tecentriq and chemotherapy drug Abraxane as a first line treatment, the study effectively showed statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease progression and death in PD-L1 positive patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. According to breastcancer.org, roughly 20% of breast cancers test negative for both hormone receptors and HER2, qualifying them as triple negative. Due to this, the cancer will likely be unresponsive to hormone therapies and medications targeting HER2 receptors. This type of cancer is considered aggressive has a high rate of repeated occurrence and likelihood of spreading beyond the breast as well as having a lower five-year survival rate when compared to other types of breast cancers (77% vs. 93%).

This Phase III study was the first to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in PFS in PD-L1 positive first line metastatic triple negative breast cancer populations. The company feels their data shows positive signs for overall survival benefits in PD-L1 positive population and intents to submit the results to the US FDA as well as European Medicines Agency for review for approval. Based on the data being statistically significant, I do see the submission being accepted and depending on how they present the data this month, we could likely see approval. However, the track record of oncology treatments and FDA approval rates is much lower compared to the rest of the pharmaceutical fields. I would say this along with their extensive pipeline presents Roche as a buying opportunity long term under $30, but I predict a slight downside in the near future.

The company boasts group sales increase of 7%, a sign of a very strong first half of 2018, likely to be followed by an even stronger second half of the year. Even more exciting, the company's core earnings per share are outpacing their sales at 19% and saw several approvals through European regulatory bodies as well as the FDA. With outlook for 2018 being raised, the company predicts roughly 6% sales growth for the second half of the year and new milestones in R&D.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Clovis is presenting Phase II data at the ESMO on October 21st in relation to their drug candidate lucitanib in HR+ Her2 metastatic breast cancer. Lucitanib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1-3 (VEGFR 1-3), platelet-derived growth factors alpha/beta, and fibroblast growth factor receptors 1-3 (FGFR 1-3). On breast cancer cells, the FGFR1 protein receives signals that can encourage the cancer cells to grow and spread. Typically, doctors don't routinely test to see if a breast cancer is FGFR1-positive or FGFR1-negative. Breast cancers that are FGFR1-positive tend to be more resistant to treatments, including hormonal therapy if the cancer also is hormone-receptor-positive. Lucitanib appears to be promising in treating metastatic breast cancer in FGFR1 patients, yet is often accompanied with severe side effects ranging from hypertension being the most common to asthenia and proteinuria. With lucitanib being studied in a Phase II clinical trial right now, where side effects and efficacy are the highlights of the study, it'll be interesting to see how the drug holds up.

The research done by Clovis shows lucitanib plus anti-PD-1 combinations are more active than monotherapy treatments in syngeneic models. The increased anti-tumor efficacy of lucitanib and an anti-PD-1 combination compared to monotherapies. Lucitanib in combination with Rucaparib supports potential activity of angiogenesis and PARP inhibition through clinical data. The link between PARP inhibition and suppression of angiogenesis from chronic oxygen deficiencies which induce down-regulation of BRCA1, decreasing recombination in cancer cells. While early data does indicate that lucitanib may reduce proliferation and progression of metastatic breast cancer, I am wary of the side effects of the drug on patients and how it will be tolerated in the Phase II data.

Still, in early stages of development, the drug is showing promise of having a statistically significant impact in treatment. The company recently saw a 63% growth in revenues totaling $23.8M from sales of Rubraca in Q2 2018 when compared to $14.6M from Q2 2017 following recent FDA approval in April. The company also faced a heavy SEC charge of $20M in Q2 in order to settle allegations that Clovis mislead investors about their developmental lung cancer drug and how it compared in relation to a competitor treatment. Although large, the company currently has $682.2M in cash and cash equivalents which should hold the company over for the next several quarters. They currently are running a burn rate a little north of $100M a quarter, and with several clinical trials advancing and more research to be done in their pipeline, I expect these costs to continue rising to stay over $100M a quarter through the next year. Facing several legal settlements and one time charges, this Q2 ended up being rather expensive for the company. Clovis reported a net loss for Q2 2018 of $101.2 million, -$1.94 per share. Not operating in a cash flow positive environment, the company will likely be able to operate moving forward for more than to a year before having to seek additional financing. This is due mostly to the recent $300 million offering the company did this past April.

A year ago, Clovis was trading at over $80 a share. Today it is trading in the mid 20's. Unfortunately, the stock has gotten crushed with dilution despite the company having several great catalysts this year along with positive outlooks for their pipeline over the next year. Watching the stock fall over 50% has left me wanting to enter but weary of entering at a wrong time. One bit of bad news could send this stock down even further, but with the attractive current price point and potential for great news over the next 6 months, it is hard to pass up on this opportunity. All points considered, this is a buying opportunity to me.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals initiated a pivotal trial dosing subjects with fulvestrant formulation designed as a monotherapy treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women not previously treated with endocrine therapy, or HR-positive advanced breast cancer in postmenopausal women with disease progression following endocrine therapy or as a combination therapy with palbociclib for the treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in women with disease progression after endocrine therapy. The company is anticipating that the trial data will be due prior to the end of Q4 2018 as their last patients were dosed in the first half of the year. Their main objective this year is filing an NDA for the drug candidate by the end of Q4 2018. Eyeing the market, competitor Faslodex by AstraZeneca, generated worldwide sales of $925M in 2017. The size of the market demand for treatment options is a great sign for investors.

Fulvestrant is a selective estrogen receptor degrader that binds, blocks and degrades the estrogen receptor (ER), leading to complete inhibition of estrogen signaling through the ER. There have been multiple trials which compare fulvestrant with other endocrine treatments, and results have shown it to have similar efficacy to anastrozole, tamoxifen, and exemestane at 250 mg every 28 days. However, when given at 500 mg every 28 days, with an extra loading dose on day 14, it has demonstrated an improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to anastrozole.

The company recently posted Q2 revenues of $59.3M, almost a 20% increase from the same quarter in 2017. Q2 2018 posted a net income was $2.7M, $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.5M, $0.28 per diluted share in Q2 2017. This is due to increased research and development costs as well as associated marketing costs for recently approved products. Taking advantage of the recent economic highs, the company also engaged a buyback of $3.5M of common stock, bringing the total buyback since August 2016 to $91.3M. The company expects to burn about $100M to $110M through the remainder of 2018, with $100.2M in cash and cash equivalents on hand. "We believe 2018 will be another solid year of growth for Eagle, with continued near-term value creation, and strong upside potential with our advanced pipeline that could meaningfully contribute to the long-term value of the business", stated Scott Tarriff, CEO of Eagle.

The chart above shows that Eagle Pharmaceuticals is heavily oversold. Despite a major setback in August due to receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to their application for ryanodex for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS), the company is still poised for success. At the current $60, their extensive pipeline, and real revenues leaving the company in a profitable state, Eagle is undervalued. I expect that positive data from this trial will drive prices up to previous levels over $70.

OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

OncoSec is developing OMS-140 and is currently evaluating the potential of intratumoral treatment with plasmid IL-12 delivered through electroporation to induce a pro-inflammatory molecular and histological signature in 10 patients with triple negative breast cancer.

This initial Phase I study will evaluate the pharmacodynamic effects of intratumoral injection of pIL-12 followed immediately by electroporation (IT-pIL12-EP). All patients of the study will receive a single 28-day treatment cycle. One lesion will remain untreated and act as the control for the study. Treatment will be administered on Days 1,5, and 8 of the single 28-day cycle and consist of direct injection of pIL-12 into tumor lesions, followed immediately by electroporation of the lesions. All patients will undergo tumor biopsies at two separate time points for molecular and histological analyses associated with the primary endpoint. The top-line data from Phase I will give us an idea of how a study will be generated around Phase II. The company is currently trying to gauge safety and dosing levels to move further in the clinical trials.

Being a small cap company developing drug candidates which are all in early stages of clinical trials, OncoSec has a long road ahead. They are currently developing treatments for two indications and partnering with Merck (MRK) on two of the six. I believe this strategic partnership shows that the company has quite a bit of potential if an established player in the pharmaceutical field joins them. In the recent news and collaboration with Merck, OncoSec initiated their Phase II clinical study for late-stage triple negative breast cancer with Tave in combination with Merck's Keytruda in a study dubbed KEYNOTE-890. The company is currently developing two different breast cancer treatment indications, as well as several other immuno-oncology treatment potentials.

Sitting at $1.50 currently, the stock shows promise of a home run. The share price has been bouncing around $1.50 for the past year, with good news being balanced out by additional financing undertaken by OncoSec. The company has a relatively low burn rate for having several early-stage clinical trials, but that is going to be changing over the next year as they move into larger scale, more complex Phase II and Phase III studies. Generating no revenues and producing a loss of $9.29M in Q2 2018, the company will need to create more cash reserves to be able to fund operations in research and development that will continue for the next few years.

The company has limited early data right now, which we hope to see positive results in the next few months in relation to their breast cancer treatments. OncoSec is highly speculative. According to research compiled by Biotechnology Innovation Organization, oncology based drugs have just a 5.1% approval rate from initiation in Phase I clinical studies to receiving final FDA approval. Like most small-cap biotech stocks the end reward of getting into a stock early could produce incredible returns, but a highly speculative stock with no solid data yet is to be taken as such. Statistics show that there is less than a 63% chance of oncology drug candidates making it past Phase I and this is no exception. Treat this is a high risk, high reward speculative investment that should be avoided for those who do not wish to have beta or risk in their portfolio.

Review

There are several companies with promising drug candidates either reporting new data or awaiting PDUFA results from the FDA in this second half of 2018 around the treatment of breast cancer. Whether you want to take a position in an established company with a robust pipeline such as Pfizer or Roche or take a more speculative position in Clovis or OncoSec, there are several opportunities to make investments that could potentially yield high returns. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a disease that is known to everyone. I hope for not only my wallet but the women in my life, that better treatments for various forms and causes of breast cancer become FDA approved and increase the quality of life for those suffering.

