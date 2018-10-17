Blackrock Inc. Securities Approach Crash Level Declines

Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported higher earnings of $7.54 a share today. However, company revenue came in 2% lighter than expected and there were $3.11 billion in net outflows. Blackrock stock is down 18% YTD after a 4% decline at today's opening despite a strong market.

The declining cost of being invested with fund companies taking fund expense ratios down to zero or close in financial assets is great for investors, but it's destroying what were once some of the greatest business models in existence. Blackrock was one of the best investments of all time and they have made their money helping others invest. At almost any point in time in the past, you would have earned higher returns by investing in Blackrock's stock than the funds it manages.

As fund fees fall, and the switching costs of moving from one fund company to another evaporates, one wonders if passive fund managers such as Blackrock, which have blossomed by competing with more expensive active managers, will come under pressure as they begin to compete more aggressively with other low-cost passive funds.

Most investors understand that when it comes to index funds, expense ratios are often the biggest point of differentiation. If two index funds both track the performance of the S&P 500, then picking the best fund often comes down to picking the cheapest fund.

That means that being the low-cost producer is the ultimate competitive advantage for index fund managers. But Vanguard has that advantage largely locked down. Vanguard has scale (more than $4.5 trillion in assets under management) and doesn't need to generate a profit, so it can continuously reduce fees on its index funds as they grow, which it does with regularity. Fidelity is privately owned so they can and now do offer zero fee funds.

A little-known part of the reason for the outflows may also stem from Blackrock keeping its eye off the ball so to speak in the CEF (closed-end fund) world. In the municipal CEF world, Blackrock now has the most CEFs selling at a discount of 17% or more despite strong Morningstar ratings and track records. They include Blackrock Muni NY Intermed Duration (MNE), BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ), and Blackrock MuniYield NJ (MYJ).

BlackRock MuniYield NJ (MYJ) is in the onerous position of dropping nearly 17% YTD based on market price vs. a decline of just 1% on a NAV basis. The average municipal CEF is currently trading at an 11% discount to NAV. 93% of its portfolio is rated investment-grade and 67% of its portfolio is rated A or better. This is less than 5% away from its market price decline in 2008, the year of the market crash and the worst year performancewise in its nearly quarter century history.

History 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 YTD MYJ (Price) -21.63 45.65 5.77 20.66 12.74 -12.39 16.38 9.94 4.62 9.21 -14.07 MYJ (NAV) -12.94 25.60 1.50 18.09 12.90 -6.70 18.48 3.68 0.61 9.28 -0.15 Bloomberg Barclays Municipal TR USD (Price) -2.47 12.91 2.38 10.70 6.78 -2.55 9.05 3.30 0.25 5.45 -0.40 Muni New Jersey (Price) -25.89 49.76 2.67 19.56 15.75 -17.09 16.71 7.74 3.55 5.31 -5.76 Muni New Jersey (NAV) -17.84 32.69 1.57 16.84 13.56 -6.27 17.69 4.11 0.32 8.24 -0.67 Annual Report Net Expense Ratio 1.05 0.98 1.14 1.28 0.92 0.95 0.93 0.92 0.93 2.25 Turnover Ratio 21 15 18 23 7 19 11 10 6 11 Rank in Category (Price) — — — — — — — — — — 100 Rank in Category (NAV) 34 83 69 39 64 55 38 57 29 43 20

Total Return % 1-Day 1-Week 1-Month 3-Month YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year MYJ (Price) -0.79 -1.17 -4.03 -6.84 -16.51 -18.31 -0.06 4.47 9.41 5.30 MYJ (NAV) 0.07 -0.26 -1.23 -1.67 -1.19 -0.26 3.97 6.30 8.54 5.80 Bloomberg Barclays Municipal TR USD (Price) 0.02 -0.19 -1.03 -1.21 -1.16 -0.72 1.97 3.44 5.06 4.13 Muni New Jersey (Price) -0.04 -1.06 -4.60 -2.95 -8.24 -9.79 1.29 4.58 9.90 4.59 Muni New Jersey (NAV) 0.01 -0.43 -1.86 -2.22 -2.17 -1.37 3.17 5.47 8.11 5.42 Rank in Category (Price) — — — — — — — — — — Rank in Category (NAV) — — — — — — — — — —

Institutional investors own just 15.35% of MYJ. Selling often begets more selling until capitulation sets in or Blackrock does the right thing and stands behind its product which would go a long way from a PR standpoint and for stopping its outflows. Yesterday MYJ volume was heavy at 149,369 shares up from an average volume of 58,407.

After markets closed on August 6, 2015, one of the most significant events in the history of the CEF mutual fund market took place, yet it received no attention from financial media. Alliance Bernstein did the right thing on that day and announced that they were “open-ending” the Alliance Bernstein Income Fund (ACG), a CEF, in Q1 2016. Open-ending is when a CEF, which can trade at a discount or premium to its net asset value (NAV), converts to an open-end fund, allowing shareholders to realize the full value of the NAV. ACG was trading at a discount of 10% below NAV, providing a windfall of approximately $175 million for investors. So why was this action so significant? ACG’s open-ending followed a year and a half of shareholder pressure, which persuaded management to rectify the fund’s persistent discount. Furthermore, the fund had been around for nearly three decades and was one of the largest CEFs, with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, making its opening-ending the largest liquidity event in the history of the U.S. CEF market.

The closed-end fund market is unique for activist investors for a few reasons. Since CEFs often have NAV marked daily, calculating upside is fairly simple: discount narrowing plus NAV change. There are several potential positive outcomes for shareholders in activist situations. In the case of ACG, the fund’s Board of Directors agreed to start a new open-end mutual fund, with a similar underlying strategy to the CEF. Other possible outcomes for activist situations include liquidations, tender offers, aggressive buybacks, conditional tender offers and term trusts. Any and all NAV realization events are positive for shareholders, especially in periods like the present, when reinvestment opportunities are so attractive.

More recently, Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (formerly traded on the NYSE under the symbol “DHG”) was a closed-end fund sponsored by Deutsche Asset Management that invested in high yield corporate bonds. In 2015, activist hedge fund investors came to a resolution with DHG to liquidate the fund no later than March 30th, 2018. The fund announced its final distribution liquidating the fund on March 19, 2018. Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (KMM) and Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) announced on July 11, 2018 that the Board of Trustees has approved a Plan of Liquidation and Termination for each Fund related to the previously approved liquidations of the Funds to occur on or before December 31, 2018. CEF owners dislike fund liquidations and conversions to open-end funds because it reduces their fee income. Whereas open-end municipal bond funds often have expense ratios in the range of .5 to 1%, CEFs such as MYJ often have a gross expense ratio of nearly 2% plus a management fee of nearly 1%. This is for a predominately passively managed funds which are much cheaper to run. While a portion of these fees is a result of the cost of leverage, a large amount of it goes straight to the bottom line of the CEF owner. This may actually be penny wise and pound foolish. If an investor in a CEF from a fund family such as Blackrock loses a lot of money based on market return, I suspect they might be far less likely to invest in its other products and services which just may have resulted in many times more in fee income and referrals to other large customers.

Here is a look at KST performance over the past year. Notice the big closing of the discount to NAV which will soon go away.

For boards looking to act in the best interest of shareholders, I believe one proactive step would be to institute conditional tender offers. A conditional tender is an agreement to enact a tender offer if the fund remains at a specified discount – often 10% – over a specific measurement period. This would align the fund’s management with the best interests of shareholders. I find boards such as Blackrock’s slow to address persistent discounts, and a conditional tender is one way for the board to show they have the best interest of shareholders in mind, and some level of repercussion if they fail to address a fledgling discount.

Today, many closed-end funds in the municipal bond space (especially at Blackrock) are selling at average discounts that come close to the 2008 crash. In this environment, I believe there will be an increased interest from activist investors large and small and from non-traditional CEF investors, capitalizing on buying assets for 83-85 cents on the dollar. As investors build positions, they should not sit quietly while fund boards take no action to address these discounts. I believe vocal, patient, yield-oriented investors will ultimately be rewarded. One of the heroes of the CEF activism world recently told me about a rule 14a-8 proposal which anyone owning $2,000 of a CEF for a year can take advantage of. This section addresses when a company must include a shareholder's proposal in its proxy statement proxy statement and identify the proposal in its form of proxy when the company holds an annual or special meeting of shareholders.

