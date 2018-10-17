Canopy Rivers: This Canopy-Affiliated Stock Is On Sale After 30% Drop

Canopy Rivers went public on September 20 and the stock has lost almost 30% of its value after the first trading day.

Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) went public on September 20, 2018, and enjoyed one of the most impressive IPO debuts, with the stock up 150% on the first day of trading. Despite the Canopy Growth (CGC) affiliation and close relationship between both companies, we think Canopy Rivers stands to become a unique player in the cannabis industry. We think Canopy Rivers will leverage its close relationship with CGC to invest across the cannabis industry and potentially capture the next billion-dollar opportunity.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

What Does It Mean for Canopy Growth?

Canopy Growth ("CGC") has become the most dominant name in the cannabis sector and we believe there are several strategic merits to having a separately-traded investment arm compared to having it all done in-house.

First of all, we all know that Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) is famous for its prolific investments across the various cannabis verticals. Aurora's investments have generally paid off handsomely due to the early timing of those deals. Canopy Rivers came along later, but it could really help CGC focus on its core business of dominating the cannabis business while having a dedicated management and investment team to focus on procuring and managing the most promising cannabis investments across the globe. Bruce Linton, the CEO of Canopy Growth, will be able to have a separate management team to rely on and become more efficient at both jobs at both companies. Investors can also benefit from more visibility into Canopy Rivers compared to the various investments embedded within Aurora.

Secondly, CGC could also benefit from having a formalized relationship with its portfolio companies. Canopy Rivers will serve as the conduit between its portfolio companies and CGC which in turn helps facilitate the exchange of knowledge, best practices, technology, and management expertise in this ecosystem. Compared to an in-house system where things could get murky and less organized, there are benefits of having a dedicated team. Things are more clearly laid out in this case and transparency is improved, which has been one of the criticisms of Aurora's approach.

Lastly, CGC benefits from having better access to capital from the public markets. Canopy Rivers relied on funding from CGC and private placements in the past to fund its acquisitions, but going forward, we expect the company to be able to raise capital more efficiently and pursue bigger investments. Canopy Rivers will also be better positioned to pursue value realization activities such as IPO or asset sales in the future.

Canopy Rivers Overview

We first mentioned Canopy Rivers in our Weekly Cannabis Report in which we expressed our excitement for the IPO and highlighted some of our concerns. We were worried that investors had become accustomed to the crazy runs we have seen in the recent cannabis IPOs. Investors might automatically expect that Canopy Rivers will also replicate these successful post-IPO performances and they might blindly pile into the stock without proper diligence.

To understand the Canopy Rivers story, it is important to examine the strategy of this company which is distinctly different from the traditional licensed producers. The company defines its strategy as the following:

The Company looks to invest in all segments of the cannabis value chain and aims to partner with best-in-class management teams that bring track records of success. Investments take the form of production-linked royalties, secured debt, newly formed joint ventures, and a variety of equity and equity-linked instruments. These unique structures position Canopy Rivers with preferred economics that ascribe value to both financial and strategic considerations.

The key takeaway here is that Canopy Rivers is not a traditional licensed producer that will handle cannabis production and processing, instead, it acts more like a venture capital firm for weed companies. Also, unlike the U.S. spin-off from Aurora Cannabis called Australis Capital (OTCPK:AUSCF) which has no operating assets and is essentially a shell company at this point, Canopy Rivers already has a portfolio of 11 investments ranging from licensed producers, distributors, to media companies. We will discuss some of the more representative investments and you can find the whole list on the website.

TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a licensed producer located in Ontario with an indoor cultivation facility operated under its subsidiary, Solace Health. In November 2017, TerrAscend completed a round of private placement equity financing totaling $52 million. CGC, Canopy Rivers, and JW Management collectively acquired 47.7 million shares at $1.10 per share. They also acquired the same number of warrants with an exercise price of $1.10. Each of CGC and Canopy Rivers owns 11.3 million shares of TerrAscend which puts their respective ownership interest in the stock to $92 million before warrants and $171 million including warrants. Clearly, this investment has been hugely successful for Canopy Rivers based on the share price performances of TerrAscend so far.

We are the only author that has covered this stock on SA so far and we have expressed our cautious view on the stock back in May through our work, "A Head-Scratching Cannabis Stock". Part of our concern was the lack of scale and strategic direction at TerrAscend, and the company has been very quiet on its investor communications front. Our hypothesis is that the stock is only traded by a small number of investors and insiders which resulted in an inflated market capitalization that does not reflect the true value of this company as a whole. If you look at the daily trading volumes of this stock, which are mostly between 20k and 100k shares, you will realize that the stock is illiquid and could potentially be a result of a lack of investor awareness.

(TSX Website)

Other Investments

Other investments in the Canopy Rivers portfolio currently span across cannabis production, CBD R&D, cannabis retail stores, cannabis media and lifestyle brand, European hemp producer and others. Other notable public investments include James E. Wagner Cultivation (OTCPK:JWCAF) which Canopy owns 14% and the stock was recently added to the popular marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF).

Canopy Growth Affiliation

Some could argue that Canopy Rivers is essentially an extension of the CGC platform and the public markets will help this venture capital arm of CGC access capital and establish a separate management team. CGC has achieved tremendous success in the cannabis space and it has grown into the most prominent cannabis name on a global scale. Entrepreneurs and cannabis enthusiasts all look up to CGC for aspirations. The involvement of Bruce Linton is definitely a plus for Canopy Rivers. Bruce is well-respected in the cannabis world and his ability to bring in deals for Canopy Rivers is a key factor in deciding whether this company will succeed in its future endeavors.

Post the RTO, Canopy Rivers has the following share structure: 122 million subordinate voting shares, 36 million multiple voting shares, and 21 million securities convertible to subordinate voting shares. CGC owns all of the multiple voting shares and 4.7 million subordinate, which gives it a 23% economic ownership on a fully-diluted basis. However, each multiple voting shares has 20 votes which means that CGC will control the voting of Canopy Rivers in all corporate matters. Investors need to understand this because they will not have any voting power given the control by CGC.

Trading Performance

Canopy Rivers debuted on the TSX Venture stock exchange on September 20 and the stock traded up 150% on the first day to close at $8.75. However, the momentum lasted only one day and the stock immediately dropped 11% on Friday to close the week at $7.75. The stock continued to slide with no support whatsoever and by the second Friday after the IPO, the stock already lost 30% of its market value for shareholders that bought on the first trading day. Some investors could have lost even more if they bought when the stock briefly reached an intra-day high of closer to $10.00.

The last round of financing was completed at C$3.50 per share in June and the company raised over $104 million in cash. Investors who had the opportunity to buy into the pre-IPO round pocketed a handsome profit in less than three months. However, for most of our readers and average investors, the stock has been a huge disappointment and investors could be sitting on a loss closer to 50% after only two weeks. In contrast to other successful IPOs that came to the market recently, such as Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) more than tripling since IPO earlier in September, Canopy Rivers has gone off to a rough start.

Canopy Rivers’ financial performance is also less important and limited by the fact that it is essentially a VC fund focused on early-stage cannabis companies. We think investors should focus on the investments it made and how these portfolio companies have matured and potentially be monetized in the future.

Putting Everything Together

We think Canopy Rivers is a unique asset in the cannabis space and its affiliation has lent to it a certain level of credibility and access to resources. Despite the shaky beginning since its IPO two weeks ago, the stock remains an ideal way to diversify your cannabis holdings and the current pullback has presented an attractive buying opportunity with prices approaching levels seen in the pre-IPO financing round. We think Canopy Growth also benefits from having this separately-traded public vehicle to help manage its growing list of tasks and remain laser-focused on its core operations. We believe the two companies will continue to work closely together and benefit from having each other available at a time when the cannabis sector is evolving at a fast pace on a global scale. Investors could consider a small position in Canopy Rivers to benefit from the CGC affiliation and attractive share prices today. Going forward, upcoming catalysts include announcements of attractive investments and further infusion of capital by Canopy Growth.

